Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NeoGenomics, Inc (NEO) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 20, 2024 7:20 PM ETNeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.3K Followers

NeoGenomics, Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call February 20, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Kendra Sweeney - VP, IR

Chris Smith - CEO

Jeff Sherman - CFO

Vishal Sikri - President, Advanced Diagnostics

Warren Stone - President, Clinical Services

Melody Harris - President of Enterprise Operations

Ali Olivo - General Counsel and Head of Business Development

Conference Call Participants

Alex Nowak - Craig-Hallum

David Westenberg - Piper Sandler

Puneet Souda - Leerink Partners

Matt Sykes - Goldman Sachs

Andrew Brackmann - William Blair

Mark Massaro - BTIG

Mike Matson - Needham & Company

Mason Carrico - Stephens Inc.

Andrew Cooper - Raymond James

John Kim - Bank of America

Tejas Savant - Morgan Stanley

Dan Brennan - TD Cowen

Operator

Welcome to the NeoGenomics Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Please note, this call is being recorded, and an audio replay will be available on the company's website.

Kendra Sweeney, Vice President of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.

Kendra Sweeney

Thank you, John. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the NeoGenomics fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results call.

With me today to discuss the results are Chris Smith, Chief Executive Officer; and Jeff Sherman, Chief Financial Officer. Additional members of the management team are available for Q&A including Vishal Sikri, President of Advanced Diagnostics; Warren Stone, President of Clinical Services; and Melody Harris, President of Enterprise Operations; and Ali Olivo, General Councel and Head of Business Development.

This call is being simultaneously webcast. We will be referring to a slide presentation that has been posted to the Investors tab on our website at ir.neogenomics.com.

Starting on Slide 2, during this call, we'll be making forward-looking statements regarding our anticipated future

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About NEO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NEO

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.