Par For The Course After Presidents' Day

Bespoke Investment Group
Summary

  • International equities were generally lower yesterday, while US markets were shuttered in observance of President's Day.
  • The US is continuing the negative tone today, with the S&P 500 down roughly 50 bps as of this writing.
  • Assuming the declines hold through the close, today would mark the fifth year in a row that the S&P 500 fell on the Tuesday after Presidents' Da.

As we noted in today's Morning Lineup, international equities were generally lower yesterday, while US markets were shuttered in observance of Presidents' Day.

The US is continuing the negative tone today, with the S&P 500 down roughly 50 bps

Bespoke Investment Group
