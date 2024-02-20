Chun han

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

Sumitomo is a quality business with superior peers. The business is managing to keep pace but barely so. While its strategy transitions to be more aggressive, with a greater focus on growth, execution is still lacking and competition for quality assets is high.

Further, we are not wholly positive about its weighting toward commodities, which has the potential to restrict its progress until there is sufficient dilution following growth in its other segments.

We suggest investors consider one of the other Sōgō Shōsha, given the similarity of valuations at an EBITDA level.

Company description

Sumitomo Corporation (OTCPK:SSUMF) is a diversified global trading and investment company based in Japan. Established in 1919, it operates across multiple industries, including metal products, transportation and construction systems, infrastructure, media, and lifestyle-related businesses. With a rich history, Sumitomo Corporation is known for its commitment to sustainable development and innovation.

Sumitomo is one of Japan's 5 largest "Sōgō Shōsha", the equivalent of a diversified Western conglomerate/trading company. Thus far, we have covered Itochu (OTCPK:ITOCY) and Mitsui (OTCPK:MITSF), with the intention to eventually cover the others. (Mitsubishi Corporation (OTCPK:MSBHF), and Marubeni Corporation (OTCPK:MARUF)).

Warren Buffett (BRK.B) (BRK.A) has been building an equally (large) position in all 5 stocks over the last few years, drawing interest again back to Japan.

Share price

Sumitomo’s share price performance has been impressive, materially outperforming a wide cohort of Japanese stocks while closing the gap to the S&P 500. This is a reflection of its positive financial development, particularly in recent years.

Financial analysis

Presented above are Sumitomo's financial results.

Revenue & Commercial Factors

Sumitomo’s revenue has grown well during the last decade at a CAGR of +8%, albeit with considerable volatility during this period. This reflects movements in commodity prices, reducing the value of YoY trends, rather than the consideration of its broader trajectory.

Business Model

Sumitomo operates across a wide range of business segments, including Metal Products, Transportation and Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media, Real Estate, Mineral Resources, Energy, and Chemicals.

The core of Sumitomo’s business model lies in trading and commodities. The company engages in buying and selling various commodities, allowing the company to benefit from the consistent demand for commodities while being susceptible to price changes.

Further, as a trading company, Sumitomo owns and operates a large number of majority-owned subsidiaries. Sumitomo actively engages in strategic investments and partnerships where opportunities exist and has shown an active willingness to recycle assets and acquire new businesses over time.

Sumitomo often engages in an integrated value chain approach. This involves participation in various stages of a product's lifecycle, from raw material sourcing to manufacturing, distribution, and retail. This allows it to leverage its ownership across multiple points in the lifecycle, creating a competitive advantage on pricing/cost, while also maximizing its return from an industry.

The company has a strong global presence, with operations in multiple countries. This global footprint allows Sumitomo to capitalize on diverse market opportunities and maximize its growth potential.

Business Portfolio

Each of Sumitomo’s segments are incredibly complex and include a large number of subsidiaries. We have taken the prudent approach to summarize each and highly key competitive advantages.

Metal Products - This business primarily encompasses the company’s Steel products capabilities, with an integrated supply chain. Sumitomo has strong relationships across various end industries, primarily in the Oil industry due to its operating one of the world’s largest oil country tubular goods businesses. Management is actively seeking to align the segment to the decarbonization trend, expanding its capabilities in the Carbon capture and storage segment, as well as geothermal power, hydrogen power, and offshore. Whilst this will be a disruptive trend, infrastructure spending will considerably increase to accommodate this.

Transportation and Construction Systems - This is a global business operating in a number of industries including ships, defense, construction, aerospace, aircraft, and automotive. Similarly to the above, Sumitomo is vertically integrated from production to retail. This segment also benefits from the decarbonization trend, aligning with increased infrastructure spending as businesses and governments seek to modernize their asset base. Whilst the interest rate environment is contributing to a short-term softening of spending, the long-term outlook appears positive. Management is focused on improving efficiency through digital investment and innovation in new tech.

Infrastructure - This segment is a broad catch-all business for Sumitomo’s global infrastructure investments, comprising assets such as an Offshore wind farm in Belgium, a sustainable city that is currently under construction in North Hanoi, Vietnam, and Water infrastructure in China. This segment, more deeply than the prior segment, is a reflection of how these trading companies deeply ingrain themselves in society. Sumitomo owns and operates a range of critical infrastructure globally, for which it earns a consistent return while maintaining its value. To continue our repetition, this segment is positioned well for the decarbonization trend as Sumitomo focuses on clean energy assets, while also being more future-focused with its pipeline.

Media and Digital - This segment includes a number of businesses across IT (SCSK), TV (JCOM), and Mobile (T-Gaia). Whilst the segment is small, Management is investing heavily to acquire assets and exploit industry trends within its area of expertise, such as 5G.

Living Related & Real Estate - This segment focuses on assets that provide products and services directly to consumers. Focus for growth is primarily on scale as Sumitomo operates a range of strong brands, although the business is being weighed on by economic conditions.

Mineral Resources, Energy, and Chemical - This is the largest segment of the company, operating a range of businesses across the supply chain of the named industries. Sumitomo operates industry-leading assets, including the MUSA iron ore mining, petrochemical derivative manufacturing, and agriculture production. Sumitomo, similar to many of the segments, has strong industry relationships and has developed mutually beneficial partnerships with global multinationals. This segment is partially weighed down by its agriculture businesses, which are notorious for low (but consistent) returns. We prefer the Sōgō Shōsha to limit their exposure to this segment, unless there is scope for cross-selling, such as through a retail arm. This segment has been materially impacted by commodity pricing, with FY22 likely a complete outlier, with profits in the coming years likely to be considerably lower.



Overall, having conducted a detailed review of Sumitomo’s portfolio, we believe the company is in a solid position. Sumitomo operates a range of high-quality assets and has considerable exposure to the clean energy transition, positioning it well for improved growth.

This said, we do believe there are weaknesses relative to its Sōgō Shōsha. The company appears to be lacking in three key areas. Firstly, the business appears less willing/able to partner with global businesses and funds, which reduces its access to high-quality assets, something Itochu has aggressively exploited. We come to this conclusion based on a comparison of investments/deals in recent years. Secondly, Sumitomo appears less focused on acquiring and developing growth assets/investing in technological development, appearing more focused on consolidating “steady business growth.” This could potentially widen the gap between Sumitomo and other Sōgō Shōsha. Finally, the company is considerably exposed to commodities, with almost 50% of its profits generated through this. Conversely, the more diversified Sōgō Shōsha are able to be more aggressive with cross-selling opportunities between their segments.

SHIFT

“SHIFT” refers to Management’s strategy to incrementally improve shareholder returns over time. SHIFT 2023 successfully delivered a ROE in excess of 10%, with Management now seeking to push beyond this sustainably.

Management is seeking to deliver this through a combination of factors. Firstly, in the short-term, the business is looking to recycle low-return assets and make more growth investments. This is something we have highlighted as lacking thus far.

Secondly, into the medium-term, Management is looking to develop its business with value creation and leveraging its group capabilities. Similarly to the above point, there has likely not been enough of this historically.

Finally, in the long-term, Management is seeking to align with social and economic changes. This is its key strength thus far, with the business well aligned with the energy transition.

We believe this approach has the potential to improve Sumitomo, with Management clearly aware of its weaknesses and the best route to success. We believe execution must now be monitored.

Valuation creation approach

Sumitomo

Sumitomo’s approach to value creation is to leverage its understanding of a successful culture and environment, while accelerating these businesses with direct intervention through shared expertise.

The company’s philosophy is:

Integrity and sound management.

An enterprising spirit with a modern approach to problem-solving.

Long-term mindset, in spite of “easy gains”.

Private and public interests are one and the same.

Grand approach and design to captivate society.

Humans are its most important assets.

Economic & External Consideration

Current economic conditions are weighing on the company primarily through a reduction in commodity prices due to demand, contributing to a considerable decline in profits from these segments.

Despite this, the company’s growth is flat during the LTM period, illustrating the benefits of diversification.

Looking ahead, we expect commodity prices to stabilize during 2024, followed by an improvement in overarching demand subsequently, which should contribute to an acceleration. This said, the business may head downward in early 2024.

Margins

Sumitomo’s margins have broadly trended flat during the last decade, primarily due to volatility in commodity prices and its exposure to this segment. Given its extensive expertise and asset base, we are unlikely to see this considerably changing.

This said, as the energy transition continues and demand incrementally improves, we could see margins stepping up.

Quarterly results

Sumitomo’s recent performance (Q3'24) has been more resilient than expected, particularly from a profitability perspective.

While the company is exposed to copper prices and demand for steel from China, both of which moving negatively and to a larger degree than expected, the company has seen resilience across its other segments, particularly Transportation and Infrastructure. This illustrates the progress Sumitomo is making in growth segments as a means of accelerating its trajectory and diversifying its business model.

Balance sheet & Cash Flows

Sumitomo has the financial scope to execute upon its current strategic goals in the coming years, with good FCF generation (FCF-M: 5%) and a healthy cash balance (% of revenue: 10.3%). We expect ROE to incrementally improve, particularly in its non-resource segments.

Alongside this, we will likely see the impact of Buffett coming on board. Buybacks have been initiated, with dividends considerably increasing. We believe this will continue in the coming years as Sumitomo seeks to improve shareholder returns and attract investment.

Peer analysis

Presented above is a comparison of Sumitomo to a cohort of its directly comparable peers.

Sumitomo’s financial profile relative to its peers is a reflection of its portfolio mix toward commodities. The business has a superior EBITDA-M margin but a less efficient asset base has contributed to a lower ROE and revenue growth trajectory.

Sumitomo is the smallest of the four, and likely the weakest in our view.

Valuation

Sumitomo is currently trading at 15x LTM EBITDA and 13x NTM EBITDA. This is a small discount to its historical average.

A small discount to its historical average implies value in our view, as despite the clear weaknesses we have identified, the business has still positively progressed during the last decade and is in a better position to improve shareholder returns going forward.

Further, Sumitomo is trading at a discount to its peers on an LTM EBITDA basis (10%) and a NTM basis (4%), albeit not from an FCF or Revenue perspective. Given the financial weakness and relative commercial concerns highlighted, we believe a discount is warranted. This is likely best reflected in its P/B, which is considerably below the average.

We would price Sumitomo at a discount of ~10-15% to its peers, which reflects both the current financial weakness and positioning of its portfolio.

Key risks with our thesis

The risks to our current thesis are:

[Upside] Strategic investments in emerging industries.

[Downside] Impact of geopolitical tensions on international trade (particularly with China).

[Downside] Exposure to unforeseen disruptions in commodity markets.

Final thoughts

Sumitomo is a solid business, with quality assets and global investments that have contributed to diversified income generation and a steady upward trajectory. This said, when compared to its Sōgō Shōsha peers, we believe it is a weaker performer, with the potential for the gap to widen. Finally, its current share price is not clearly mispriced.

Given this, we do not see sufficient upside at its current share price to suggest a buy rating.

