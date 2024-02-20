ipuwadol

Prosus N.V. (OTCPK:PROSY) has a good chance of outperforming the broader market over the next year. The company is poised for strong double-digit revenue and earnings growth for FY25 according to consensus estimates. Prosus has a low, deep valuation which leaves plenty of upside for the stock.

Prosus operates a variety of e-commerce and internet businesses on a global basis. This includes online advertising (classifieds), fintech/payments, education, food delivery, social platforms, health-related sites, online stores (etail), etc.

Growth Catalysts

The company is poised to benefit from the expected approximate 10% annual growth for the global e-commerce market. The global e-commerce market is expected to grow from about $3.6 trillion in 2024 to reach $5.3 trillion by 2028. More optimistic projections are calling for about 17% annual growth for the global e-commerce market to reach $20 trillion by 2028.

Whatever the actual growth turns out to be, Prosus has a good chance of achieving a strong tailwind from this industry trend. The company invests in e-commerce businesses that are likely to generate strong revenue growth based on growing trends. For example, Prosus is growing revenue for the following businesses at double-digit rates: Food Delivery, Classifieds, Edtech, and Payments/Fintech. Prosus sold the Russian classified business, Avito back in 2022 and the PayU business in 2023. Optimizing the business portfolio is likely to enable Prosus to positively benefit from the expected market growth.

Prosus has multiple strategies to drive growth and to benefit shareholders. The company's strategy to drive growth involves improving operations/returns and employing effective capital allocation. Prosus also benefits from a partial stake in Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). Prosus currently has a 25% stake in Tencent. Therefore, Prosus benefits from Tencent's growth. Tencent is expected to grow revenue at 10% and earnings at 16.5% in 2024 according to consensus estimates.

Prosus also has strong expected growth for FY25 which ends in March 2025. Prosus is expected to grow revenue at 17% and earnings at 29% according to analysts' consensus estimates. This strong double-digit growth has the potential to drive the stock for above-average gains over the next year.

One of the ways that Prosus is improving operations is by maximizing revenue for each business segment and by increasing margins. Prosus invests where profit growth is likely and exits businesses that underperform. This results in an effective allocation of capital. The company sold underperforming OLX Autos and PayU GPO in 2023. Prosus focused on maximizing the operations of its thriving businesses. Here's a look at how its businesses are performing:

The illustration above shows that 4 out of 5 of the company's businesses grew revenue at strong double-digit rates during the first 6 months of FY24 as compared to the same period in the prior year. Also, 4 out of 5 of the businesses achieved double-digit percentage point increases in trading profit margins. Although Etail lagged the other businesses, it still achieved increases.

The reason why Prosus is successful in growing revenue is due to its strategy. This strategy involves operating in markets that are using disruptive technology which incorporates financial services for consumer transactions that are user friendly. Prosus has a knack for entering businesses that perform well and will not hesitate to shed underperforming ones.

To help reward shareholders, Prosus has an ongoing share repurchase program. This strategy involves selling some Tencent shares and using the funds to repurchase Prosus stock at a discount. These buybacks shrink the free float and increase the NAV per share. Prosus repurchased $12 billion worth of stock from mid FY23 to mid FY24. The stock buybacks resulted in Prosus to reduce its outstanding shares from over 3 billion in FY23 down to 27 billion currently.

The recent trend has Prosus selling some Tencent shares on a daily basis while buying back its own shares. Prosus now has a proposal which is designed to simplify the corporate structure by eliminating cross holding. This will ensure the continuation of the share buyback program. It will also preserve the economic interests of both sets of shareholders. This proposal will go to a vote among shareholders.

Prosus also has an eye on potential acquisitions. The company looks for attractively-priced new growth opportunities for disruptive technology that is profitable and scalable. This strategy can provide ongoing add-on growth for Prosus in addition to its growth across its current businesses.

Deep, Low Valuation

Prosus is trading at a bargain valuation at only 2.6x expected EPS of $2.28 for FY25. This is significantly lower than competitor, MercadoLibre (MELI) which is trading at 52x expected EPS of $33.71 for 2024 or 39x expected EPS of $44.89 for 2025. Prosus is also valued lower than JD.com (JD) which is trading at 7.3x expected EPS of $3.18 for 2024 or 6.5x expected EPS of $3.60 for 2025.

Despite the higher valuation, Mercado Libre does have higher expected earnings growth of 46% for 2024 as compared to Prosus' 27% expected earnings growth. JD.com lags both with 7.5% expected earnings growth for this year.

Overall, I like Prosus' combination of a deep, low valuation with strong expected growth. Mercado Libre's stock could perform well on continued positive sentiment due to the high expected growth. However, the overvaluation puts the stock at more of a risk for a sharp sell-off on any unexpected negative news. JD's higher valuation (than Prosus) and lower expected growth makes Prosus the most attractive stock out of these three companies in my opinion. Prosus' deep, low valuation leaves plenty of room for multiple expansion as the company grows earnings at a strong above-average pace.

Technical Perspective

The weekly chart above shows Prosus rising from a support level around $4. However, the stock has been consolidating since January 2023. The RSI has been whipsawing above and below the 50 line recently (not indicating a clear direction). I see the stock as a coiled spring at this point. The stock has the potential to revisit the highs from 2021 in the double-digits. This can be driven by the company's strong expected earnings growth from the low valuation level.

Solid Financials

Prosus has some positive developments regarding its financials. The gross margin increased 8% over the trailing 12 month [TTM] period (which covers October 2022 through September 2023) to 32%. For context, the GM was 29% in FY23 and 26% in FY22. (Prosus' fiscal year ends in March). During that same TTM period, operating expenses increased by about 6%. It's positive to see the gross margin increasing at a faster pace than expenses. This should help drive earnings growth.

Prosus also achieved a strong ROE of 26% and ROA of 18% for the TTM period. These high returns can also help drive earnings growth. One profitability metric that Prosus can improve on is its ROIC which was -0.64%. As a comparison MELI has an ROE of 45%, and ROA of 6%, and an ROIC of 16%. JD lags with an ROE of 11%, an ROA of 4%, and an ROIC of 5%.

The reason for Prosus' low ROIC is because the company tends to run with negative operating income as SG&A expenses exceed gross profit. The ROIC can improve if Prosus is able to continue to increase the GM at a faster pace than expenses.

PROSY's balance sheet looks solid as the company is heavy on assets as compared to liabilities. The company has 5x more current assets than current liabilities and 3x more total assets than total liabilities for total equity of $40 billion. PROSY also carries zero net debt as total cash of nearly $20 billion exceeds total debt of $16 billion. The company has $15.4 billion in long-term debt and $548 million in short-term obligations.

Prosus' high amount of retained earnings of $62.8 billion is important for growing the business. The company more than doubled its retained earnings since FY20, which puts Prosus in a great position for business expansion.

Prosus brought in $742 million in operating cash flow during the TTM period. This was a significant improvement over the negative $120 million from FY23 and negative $605 million from FY22. Prosus repaid $81 million in debt during the TTM period and only issued $36 million in new debt. The company repaid 107 million in debt and issued $104 million in new debt in FY23. The difference was larger in FY22 when Prosus issued $9.5 billion in new debt and repaid about $1.7 billion of debt.

Overall, Prosus looks to be in a great position to effectively handle its short and long-term debt obligations as the company's balance sheet looks strong while positive cash flow is being generated.

Prosus' Long-Term Outlook

Prosus looks like a great combination of having a deep, low valuation with strong expected growth. The company is poised to benefit over the next several years from the expected growth for the e-commerce market. Prosus is in great financial shape to expand its business during these industry tailwinds. The company's efforts to improve operations and returns can lead to strong future earnings growth.

One of the main risks for Prosus would be a global recession or economic slowdown which would likely result in less demand for the company's e-commerce related offerings. The probabilities for a recession in 2024 can vary. Statista estimates that the probability of a recession in 2024 is about 63%. Economist, David Rosenberg, has a more pessimistic view as he calls for an 85% chance of a recession within 12 months.

Even if a recession or economic slowdown were to occur, Prosus would likely bounce back strongly during a recovery phase. The company and stock bounced back strongly after the COVID pandemic in 2020. However, the stock stalled out after peaking in early 2021. This was most likely due to the company's stake in Tencent as most Chinese-related stocks underperformed since the beginning of 2021.

My opinion is that Prosus' stock won't remain suppressed for much longer. Tencent's stock was up about 3% over the past month which led to Prosus increasing by 8%. So, it is possible that the bottom is in for the stock. The bottom line is that the company's strong expected growth should drive the stock to outperform from the low, deep valuation over the next year and possibly longer.

