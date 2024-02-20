Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Adeia Inc. (ADEA) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 20, 2024 9:14 PM ETAdeia Inc. (ADEA) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.3K Followers

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 20, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Chris Chaney - Vice President of Investor Relations

Paul Davis - Chief Executive Officer

Keith Jones - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Hamed Khorsand - BWS Financial Inc.

Dean Sublett - Stephens, Inc.

Operator

Good day, everyone. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Adeia's Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. During today's presentation, all parties will be in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, the call will be opened for questions.

I would now like to turn the call over to Chris Chaney, Vice President and Investor Relations for Adeia. Chris, please go ahead.

Chris Chaney

Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us as we share with you details of our fourth quarter 2023 financial results. With me today on the call are Paul Davis, our President and CEO; and Keith Jones, our CFO. Paul will share with you some general observations regarding our fourth quarter. And then Keith will give further details on our financial results and guidance. We will then conclude with a question-and-answer period. In addition to today's earnings release, there is an earnings presentation, which you can access along with the webcast in the IR portion of our website.

Before turning the call over to Paul, I would like to provide a few reminders. First, today's discussion contains forward-looking statements that are predictions, projections or other statements about future events, which are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, and therefore subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances. For more information on the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from what we discuss today, please refer to the Risk Factors section in our SEC filings, including our annual report on Form 10-K. Please note that the Company does not intend to

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About ADEA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ADEA

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.