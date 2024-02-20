andreswd

Investment action

I downgraded my rating to a hold for Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) when I wrote about it the last time, as I thought the market was going to focus on the near term. In hindsight, my downgrade from a buy to hold was right in the sense that I avoided the share price decline afterwards (share price dropped to $19.71). Now that the share price has rallied (suggesting sentiment is better) over the past 5–6 months, based on my current outlook and analysis on DOCS, I am upgrading to a buy rating. I have turned positive on the outlook after the strong 3Q24 performance and the positive growth outlook over the next 2 years as pharma companies appear to have increased their willingness to spend more on marketing (according to the NRR metric, DOCS upselling performance, and my expectation for macro conditions to recover in FY26/CY25).

Review

To give some background on my downgrade previously, I made that decision because I was uncertain about 2Q24 performance, especially after management lowered their revenue growth guidance due to significantly lower bookings. The underlying reason was because pharma companies were tight on their budgets as the pandemic was over. In addition, DOCS's white-glove approach to marketing has caused friction, leading to their losing market share. True enough, 2Q24 saw a steep sequential step down in growth from 19.7% in 1Q24 to 11.2% in 2Q24, and the share price fell accordingly.

However, as I review 3Q24 performance and the business outlook, I believe the buy case has become attractive today. For 3Q24, DOCS saw revenue growth of 17.4% to $135.3 million, driven by growth with existing customers in a robust upselling season. The strong revenue growth led to further gross margin expansion, coming in at 91%, an increase of ~200bps vs 2Q24 and ~270 bps above 3Q23. Consequently, this led to strong EBITDA margin expansion, where 3Q24 saw 54.2% EBITDA margin, vs. 47.7% in 2Q24 and 48.2% in 3Q23. Lastly, non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.29. Not only were the financials showing great results, but the underlying operating metrics that I track are all painting a positive outlook ahead. Firstly, the net retention rate [NRR] has improved by 100bps from 114% in 2Q24 to 115%, which suggests that DOCS is able to upsell more products, and importantly, pharma companies are willing to adopt more solutions, contrary to the tight budget narrative I saw in 1Q24. Secondly, DOCS is executing very well in acquiring large customers, where they had 51 larger customers in 2Q24, and this quarter there are 75. Among these, 3 are spending more than $10 million, which is an increase from 1 year ago. In my opinion, this indicates that the big pharma clients are seeing a ROI from the offering and are looking to increase their budget. Lastly, there has been positive early reception so far on the DOCS new client portal. Based on what management disclosed, this portal is available for 10% of its brand partners so far, and the feedback was that the doctors are receiving the right content they need (the product is working). While DOCS does not yet allow clients to purchase incremental ads on the portal, I believe when this capability is rolled out (sometime in the summer, as management noted), it should open up a longer tail of clients to the business.

Unlike in 1Q24, management guidance this round is a lot more positive. Specifically, they raised guidance on the back of a strong upselling season, with FY24 revenue growth guided to 13%, up by 200bps from the 11% previously. By absolute numbers, they expected FY24 revenue of between $473.3 million and $474.3 million. FY24 adj EBITDA was also raised to $224.5 million to $225.5 million, which implies an adj EBITDA margin of 47.4% at the midpoint, up from 45.7% previously. One pushback from investors is that 4Q24 revenue is expected to see a sequential slowdown. However, I note that the slowdown in growth is a factor of the mix of new products going live in the coming months and a stronger 3Q than typical. Also, given the level of new content from its recent selling season, sequential growth in 4Q24 is expected to have an abnormal impact. I wouldn’t pay too much attention to this quarter of slowdown because it does not stem from weak demand.

As for the FY25 outlook, management has not released guidance yet, but I think there is sufficient data to make an educated guess. Recall that on DOCS investor day last year in June, they expected HCP digital pharma marketing to grow 14%; however, that growth target was slashed by half in 1Q24. In the 3Q24 quarter, they sort of reiterated their target to grow roughly 5%–7% in FY24. When combined with commentary on demand for other products being positive, achieving high-single-digits to a 10% growth level should be achievable, and I take this as a benchmark for FY25 growth. That said, I think there is upside potential to my growth estimate with the roll-out of the self-service client portal offering; analytics capabilities are now only live with 10% of customers and are expected to roll out to more in the summer.

investor day guidance implies 14% CAGR (DOCS)

Pharma's shift-to-digital has slowed. Post-COVID travel and agency swaps are soaking up budget while budgetary caution rules the day. In all, we estimate digital pharma has grown at half the low teens growth rate that we and e-marketer predicted last year. 1Q24 call

Valuation

Author's work

Based on my thoughts above, I believe DOCS can grow at 13% in FY24 (as guided), 10% in FY25 (refer to above), and 15% in FY26. My FY26 growth assumption is higher than FY25 as I expect the new portal to be fully deployed and the macroeconomy to go back into growth mode, which should drive pharma companies to be willing to spend more. I kept my EBITDA margin assumption flat, using FY24 guidance as a baseline, as I expect management to reinvest all the incremental profits to grow the business. Comparing DOCS to other healthcare tech players, I believe the current 20x EBITDA is justified, as I expect it to grow faster and it also has a higher margin profile. On the latter, DOCS is way more profitable than peers, which I think is the bigger reason for its valuation premium.

Author's work

Risk and final thoughts

The majority of the advertising budgets that pharmaceutical companies allocate to the DOCS platform go toward more recent medications that are still patent-protected. The need for large amounts of marketing expenditure to promote these more recent treatment options is probably going to decrease as the number of medications covered by patents declines.

Overall, while my previous hold rating shielded against a share price decline during uncertain times, the recent rally and strong 3Q24 performance have prompted a rating upgrade. DOCS 3Q24 performance, marked by a 17.4% revenue growth and impressive operating metrics, paints a positive outlook. Despite the earlier challenges in 2Q24, the upward trajectory in net retention rate, client acquisition, and positive feedback on the new client portal have led me to be a lot more positive on DOCS growth prospect.