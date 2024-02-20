Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

If you are bullish on the price of gold, something to keep in mind when investing in a gold producer is how much you pay per yearly ounce of gold produced. The metric doesn't differ much from P/S, but it does cut through the noise of gold price fluctuations. While two gold producers might trade at the same P/E, one could be much better positioned to benefit from a bull market in gold. Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSX:K:CA) is one such stock, that should see outsized returns if gold moves higher. I will get into more details on that later in the article, first starting off with a quick overview of the company.

Kinross mines and projects (Kinross Gold)

Kinross produced 2.15Moz of gold in 2023 from their six operating mines, which puts them firmly in the middle of the pack of the ten largest gold producers in the world. With 71% of production coming from the Americas and considering the high value Great Bear project is in Ontario, I would say the jurisdiction risk profile is relatively attractive with Kinross, compared to peers. This is a significant shift from just a few years ago, before the sale of Russian and West African mines. Production outlook for 2024, 2025, and 2026, is 2.1Moz, 2Moz, and 2Moz respectively. So, small, but perhaps still significant, negative production growth expected in the coming years. AISC for 2023 came in at $1316/oz, with guidance for 2024 being a slight increase to $1360/oz.

Kinross' two cornerstone production assets are the Mauritanian Tasiast mine and the Brazilian Paracatu mine. Both producing in the range of 500-600koz/y, with current reserves lasting 10 years. Another conerstone asset that is not yet in production, is the Great Bear open pit and underground project, which was acquired in late 2021 for the hefty price tag of $1.4B. But a project of Great Bear's caliber in a top jurisdiction like Ontario doesn't come cheap.

Great Bear resource (Kinross Gold)

Great Bear's resource was recently updated, which added 1Moz to the underground part of the resource. 3.3Moz of the 2022 maiden resource was contained within an open pit, and showed an impressive average grade of nearly 2.5 g/t. I can only assume it's the same for the current resource, as the focus seems to have been adding underground ounces. I have in my notes an estimate by management during an investor call for strip ratio to be 6-8 for the open pit, which would be very attractive for 2g/t+ mill feed. So I have no doubt that Great Bear is going to operate with a very comfortable profit margin, at least for the open pit portion.

Great Bear underground potential (Kinross Gold)

While the current resource of 6.1Moz already makes Great Bear a world class asset, in my opinion, considering the quality of the resource and the jurisdiction, Great Bear still shows large expansion potential at depth. As shown in the picture above, Kinross continues to intercept attractive grades and widths far beyond the current limits of the resource. The deposit is completely open at depth and could potentially extend to 2000m, or more.

The underground resource currently stands at 2.8Moz and the deposit hasn't even been drilled out down to 1000m. So, it's easy to imagine the underground resource growing several million ounces further, should exploration success continue. Management has mentioned a large 500koz/y production profile for Great Bear, which, considering exploration success, is beginning to look realistic.

The project is expected to be in production by 2029 and capex to be around a billion. This would make the project highly capital efficient on a capex to yearly production basis, which is due to the high grade of the open pit lowering the mill size requirement. IAMGOLD's Coté project, for example, needed a 13Mtpa mill to produce 365koz over its LOM, or 495koz during the first 5 years, which ran them around $3B due to continuous budget overruns. In comparison, Great Bear is only expected to need a roughly 5Mtpa mill to produce 500koz/y, due to the higher grade.

I do believe this $1B capex estimate was made on the basis of a standalone open pit mine initially, and would then have to be adjusted upwards if they choose to go underground as well from the start, which is being considered. In any case I expect Great Bear to be highly capital efficient, which makes the $1.4B acquisition price a bit easier to swallow.

Kinross financials (Seeking Alpha)

Looking over Kinross' financials it's worth noting that 2022's large loss was impacted by a $636M non-cash write-down of Russian assets, which were sold subsequently to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at a charitable price.

Kinross currently has a market cap of $6.22B and a forward P/E of 14, according to Seeking Alpha, which gives an implied analyst estimate of $443M in net profit for 2024, a slight increase YoY. Kinross had reserves totalling 22.8Moz at the end of 2023, so, at 2Moz/y of production, and accounting for recovery loss, company reserve life is around 10 years, which is rather low for a senior gold producer. One should keep in mind though, that Great Bear is not included in reserves yet, as no PFS or FS has been released (PEA due H2 2024). If you add 5-6Moz in expected reserves from Great Bear, company mine life increases to 12-13 years.

Kinross reserve update (Kinross Gold)

Reserves were down 11% YoY primarily due to depletion, but also some "geology & engineering", which is probably primarily from production cost assumptions moved upwards. Not being able to even at least replace some of the depleted reserve through brownfield exploration does show the maturity of some of Kinross' mines. Especially some of the American assets seems to be on their last legs. This reminds me of Barrick CEO Mark Bristow, when asked about an acquisition/merger with Kinross, he answered something to the effect of that he wouldn't, because their assets are squeezed dry. I think that is changing, at least somewhat, with Great Bear in the pipeline, but he may not have been completely wrong.

Kinross' balance sheet is relatively aggressive for a senior, with $2.56B in debt and just $352M in cash. Being a gold bull I want to say they are still safe, considering decent cash flows even at current price of gold, but Kinross would clearly be in a lot more trouble in a sustained low gold price scenario, than, for example, Barrick Gold, considering the stretched balance sheet and mature production assets of Kinross.

Going back to my original commentary on price per production ounce, this is where Kinross shines compared to its peers. Assuming guidance of 2.1Moz for 2024 holds, Kinross is currently valued at $2962/oz produced. Much cheaper than peers such as Barrick, which is currently valued at $6244/oz, or $5688/AuEq oz, or Agnico Eagle at $6890/oz. So, you are getting much better leverage with Kinross, but also a riskier balance sheet and some long in the tooth mines.

But is the current market cap of Kinross at $6.22B fair? I have to say the forward P/E of 14 does not compare well to a company reserve life of 12-13 years (including Great Bear), and then you have to account for the $2.21B in net debt. The upside obviously lies primarily in a rising gold price and margin expansion. If net profit margin were to expand from the expected modest $211/oz for 2024 to $300 or $400/oz, something I think could easily happen, the stock would quickly look a lot cheaper. But due to current slim margins and a stretched balance sheet, I have to rate Kinross a Hold.