SPMO: Impressive Outperformance Among Unleveraged Funds

dima_zel

We often see momentum stocks outperforming even the most optimistic forecasts. Nvidia (NVDA) and Super Micro Computer (SMCI) are two recent examples. However, it is less common to see comparable trends in ETFs unless they leveraged or concentrated in small-cap, high-risk companies. This is why the Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) caught my eye; it is diversified in 100 large and mid-cap stocks and its performance is blowing other funds away.

The Performance

Before we get into the details of why exactly SPMO is performing well - and whether it is likely to continue - let's first look at what makes it so special.

Data by YCharts

Not many ETFs have outperformed the Nasdaq (QQQ) by over 9% in the last 6 months. SPMO's returns are nearly double the S&P500 (SPY). It is worth noting; however, this relative strength is not at all consistent. QQQ outperforms over 1 year, while SPMO is a clear winner over 3 years. Over 5 years, QQQ again outperforms by a significant 50%.

The 3-month performance is the third best out of all unleveraged ETFs in the large and mid-cap classification. Indeed, according to this scan from ETF.com, it is only behind the Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (FRTY) which is concentrated in 40 Mid-Cap Growth stocks, and XMMO, which is the Mid-Cap version of SPMO from the same sponsor, Invesco.

ETF Scan of 3-month Performance (ETF.com)

The Strategy

SPMO's strategy of selecting and weighting stocks is clearly giving it an edge, at least in the recent rally starting in October. It is a passively managed fund that tracks the S&P 500 Momentum Index (the "Underlying Index"). According to the prospectus, this is how the Underlying Index is composed:

In selecting constituent securities for the Underlying Index, the IndexProvider first calculates the momentum score of each stock in the S&P 500 Index by evaluating the percentage change in the stock's price over the last 12 months, excluding the most recent month, and applying an adjustment based on the security's volatility over that period. (Volatility is a statistical measurement of the magnitude of up and down asset price fluctuations (increases or decreases in a stock's price) over time.) The Index Provider then selects approximately 100 stocks with the highest momentum score for inclusion in the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index uses a modified market capitalization-weighted strategy, as the Index Provider weights securities by multiplying their market capitalization and their momentum score, subject to security and sector constraints.

This has resulted in a top 10 holdings which looks like this:

SPMO Top 10 Holdings (Seeking Alpha)

Holding over 23% of the fund in Meta (META) and Nvidia (NVDA) is one major reason for the good performance of late. SPMO actually had quite a sluggish performance in the first half of the year and only really took off when META and NVDA started accelerating higher. This concentration can obviously work both ways and with NVDA earnings due on the 21st of February, SPMO could be at risk of a sell-off.

Away from just META and NVDA, the top 10 holdings make up 55.6% of the fund, which is again high, with the other 90 holding just 44.4%. This leads to most of the holdings having a sub-1% weight. There is a decent amount of diversity in sectors, which is refreshing, and I was surprised to see Walmart (WMT) and General Electric (GE) in the top 10.

SPMO Holdings Breakdown (Seeking Alpha)

The majority of the stocks are large-cap, with around 15% in Mid-Cap and only 0.14% in Small-Cap.

SPMO Allocations (Invesco)

The fund's portfolio turnover rate is 81% of the average value of its portfolio, which is quite high. This racks up some fees which can be a drag on performance, but obviously not a significant one considering it can rally over 22% in 3 months. The expense ratio of 0.13% is similarly irrelevant.

SPMO has a dividend of 1.05%. It has $406M AUM and good liquidity with $4.46M Average Daily Dollar Volume.

Risks

SPMO does not outperform regularly, and as mentioned earlier, can go through long periods where it significantly underperforms QQQ. I think it has been a tad lucky in holding META and NVDA during their massive recent rally. They were the top two holdings at the beginning of December, and they have rallied +45% and +55% respectively since then. Saying that, the selections / weightings were based on a 12-month volatility reading and outperformance tends to lead to further outperformance. Holding strong stocks is generally a good strategy.

The major risk is the stocks in the top 10 start to underperform and are then replaced by more underperformers. Furthermore, NVDA is clearly stretched and, with earnings due this week, is at risk of a correction.

Is it a Buy?

I tend to buy ETFs due to their safety through diversification. Volatile stocks do not fit my risk profile, especially around earnings. This makes SPMO concentration unappealing for me.

I will be watching it, however, to see if it can continue its outperformance for more than just six months and whether the eventual replacements to NVDA and META will propel it further. SPMO is an interesting fund for those with more risk tolerance.

Conclusion

SPMO's 3-month performance is outstanding. It is the best-performing unleveraged ETF, with the majority of its holdings in large-cap stocks. Unfortunately, this is not a consistent edge and its rally has been heavily influenced by its two largest holdings in META and NVDA. It may hold 100 stocks, but it is very concentrated in a handful. With NVDA earnings due on the 21st of February, the next three months may be very different from the last three.