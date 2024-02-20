Weiquan Lin/Moment via Getty Images

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) reported a strong end of FY23 with top-line growth surpassing guidance at 34% for the year. As the firm is well-positioned for higher networking speeds in anticipation of strong business adoption of GenAI, I believe there will be strength in the following two years as firms seek to enhance networking speeds to cater to higher capacity compute demands. Though I anticipate continued growth in Arista, the firm is richly valued, leaving little room for upside when considering peer network equipment providers. I provide ANET shares a HOLD recommendation with a price target of $261.70/share based on 11x eFY25 sales.

Operations

Arista experienced stronger than expected growth for FY23 with 34% revenue growth and expansive margins with adjusted gross margin reaching 63% and an adjusted operating margin of 44%, up from 62% and 41%, respectively. Management discerned that eFY24 will act as a trial period for their AI-enabling networking equipment and eFY25 will be the year for their higher-end routers to take off. Considering fellow firms in the AI hardware space, such as Nvidia (NVDA), this story aligns with the added capacity for manufacturing coming out of Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) as Taiwan Semi anticipates to double their advanced chip packaging capacity towards the end of CY24. This can also be said about peer data center server manufacturer Super Micro Computer (SMCI) as the firm is building out capacity in 2024. I believe that Arista will be well-positioned with their 400g and 800g routers as capacity is built out and will be in the right spot at the right time to service the swing in demand in the latter half of the year or eFY25.

Corporate Reports

Arista’s network equipment was among the early movers for enterprise cloud networking and is expected to do the same for AI/ML. In high performance computing, ensuring a fast network is one of the baseline requirements as data transfer is just as important as high-capacity compute speeds.

2023 was a strong year for innovation for Arista as the firm introduced 54 new platforms including AI networking, 800g optics, low latency, and new WAN routing systems. Though management hasn’t firmly stated whether 400g or 800g will be utilized for AI applications, I believe that there will be certain use cases for the higher capacity routers in hyperscalers, edge cloud, and other areas of networking where these incremental differences in speed make a big difference.

The firm also enhanced their Arista zero trust networking capabilities with AI-driven network identity, or Arista Guardian, which I believe to be a focal point for data centers and campus routing as network security will be viewed with a sharper lens as data transfer speeds increase. I believe that this will also allow Arista to be well-positioned as companies seek to turn to single platform vendors for infrastructure, networking, and security capabilities, a feature I discussed in my recent reports covering Check Point Software (CHKP) and Zscaler (ZS).

In terms of growth trajectory, management anticipates the TAM for Arista’s products and services to reach $60b by 2027, up from $37b in 2023. This level of growth should translate to strong top-line growth and stronger margins as the firm continues to scale and take on market share. As management alluded to on the q4’23 earnings call, Arista’s networking equipment is significantly under-penetrated in both Fortune 1000 and the Global 2000 companies as well as the middle-market and SMB space, suggesting that Arista has a huge runway for growth going forward.

To target multi-domain networking, Arista released CloudVision, which is said to simplify NetOps. This platform enables zero-touch network operations across the enterprise. In addition to this innovation, Arista is moving to the next generation of systems and optics for Cloud, ISPs, and enterprise networks to cater to the demands for AI/ML-driven network architecture. Considering that we are still in the early innings for AI/ML adoption, I believe that Arista will be at the forefront for nextgen networking capabilities and will have the potential to take on new market share as interest in GenAI expands.

Looking to financials, management guided q1’24 revenue in the range of $1.52-1.56b with adjusted gross and adjusted operating margins in the range of 62% and 42%, respectively. Analysts on the FY23 call denoted that Arista has historically guided more conservatively, which makes me believe that these figures are at the lower end of their broader expectations. Considering that U.S. CEO confidence is at a much more normalized rate, the murky outlook for FY24 forecasted in late 2023 may have turned around.

Axios

In addition to this, Gartner forecasted strong growth in IT spend for CY24 at 8% for total spend and 3.3% for communications services. One of the core themes of their report is that CIOs will be deploying capital towards projects that can deliver some form of cost control and gained efficiencies and automation, while curtailing longer-duration projects. Translating this to my expectations for Arista, I believe that customers will further adopt new features and enhancements across their existing Arista platform while creating some level of an impediment for new adoption. Though it would be prudent to expect new customers transitioning from competitors’ networking equipment, such as Cisco (CSCO) and Juniper (JNPR), I wouldn’t expect the rate of change to take much of an effect until closer to 2025 when Dell’Oro anticipates 800g switching to take off. As management of Palo Alto Networks (PANW) had alluded to, companies are reducing the duration of contracts until financing costs come back down. I believe this is the rationale seen by Gartner that will result in fewer long-duration IT projects. With the Federal Funds Rate remaining at 5.25-2.50% for longer than the market expected, long-duration projects may not be initiated until 2h24 or CY25.

To add one more macroeconomic thought into the mix, I do not expect the Fed to cut the base rate until at least the end of 2024 as the business climate has taken a positive shift coming into 2024. Though I don’t believe forecasting economic data is prudent as an investor, I believe that business conditions will drive the Fed’s direction and that until a negative event occurs, or the business climate experiences a slowdown, I expect rates to remain at the current level.

Looking to analyst commentary on the FY23 earnings call, Ben Reitzes of Melius Research mentioned that Microsoft, Metal, and Google have each raised their CapEx forecast for 2024 with a higher expected TAM by Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). With this in consideration, I do believe that Arista will realize modest growth in eFY24 with some acceleration to growth in eFY25. I believe scaling will play into margin expansion over the next two years as well as the firm expands their cloud-deployed networking capabilities.

Corporate Reports

Overall, I believe Arista is well-positioned with their networking capabilities and is making the right moves as firms seek to transition into some utilization of GenAI.

Value & Shareholder Value

Corporate Reports

Valuation will be a tricky subject for ANET as the firm is valued significantly higher than its networking peers. The ultimate question to ask is whether the firm will be valued as a network equipment company or move more towards the AI-tech cohort, similar to SMCI.

Seeking Alpha

At 14.24x FY23 sales, the company is priced well above its networking peers. Looking at its historical price/sales and EV/EBITDA multiples, ANET remains at the upper end of historical valuations.

Seeking Alpha

I believe that its current multiple of 14.24x would price shares at a valuation-rich price.

Corporate Reports

Considering various scenarios, I believe shares are appropriately priced at 11x eFY25 net sales. I provide a HOLD recommendation with a price target of $261.70/share. For the blue-sky scenario to take form, I believe Arista will need to drive exceptional growth above their current guidance. Though this may be a very likely scenario given management’s conservative approach, it will be challenging to justify the valuation given peer networking firms. A gray sky scenario would likely occur if the business climate were to shift to a murkier environment with slower capital deployment from customers. Though I do not weigh this option as strongly as the target, there still remains the possibility that an event-driven macro effect can occur that will lead businesses to significantly reduce IT spending or delay capital deployment to preserve cash.