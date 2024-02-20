Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) as an investment option at its current market price. This is an alternative play on the S&P 500, given that most ETFs track an index that is weighted by market cap. By contrast, RSP utilizes an equal weight strategy for the stocks in the S&P 500 index, with quarterly re-balancing.

When I last wrote about this fund in 2023 I saw potential for gains in the second half of the year. I believed there was a lot of merit to diversifying away from the market-weighted S&P 500 and I was only partially right in hindsight. On the one hand, RSP did deliver a positive return. But the broader story is that the fund continues to under-perform the S&P 500 index as a whole:

Fund Performance (Seeking Alpha)

As we push into 2024, I felt the time was ripe to take another look at this ETF and its underlying strategy. At the risk of sounding redundant, I do believe the case for buying/owning this product continues to outweigh the risks involved. In fact, I see RSP's recent under-performance as further support for why evening out my top-heavy S&P 500 and NASDAQ 100 holdings is as relevant as ever. As a result, I am maintaining my "buy" rating on this ticker, and will explain why in more detail below.

This Performance Gap Has Gotten Extreme

A central - perhaps the most central - for owning RSP right now is that I see a market that has gotten out of "whack". What I mean is, a handful of stocks are driving gains to an extreme level and that just isn't healthy. To be fair, this has been "good" - as it has pushed indices to record highs and made investors (including myself) a lot of money along the way. But investing today is about looking forward, not back, and I'm not sure the "Magnificent 7" can keep on delivering at the expense of the rest of the market.

This matters because it goes to the heart of why RSP has under-performed. The S&P 500 is overweight the large-cap Tech names of the Mag 7 and this has led to a merit to a wide gap between RSP's performance and the market-cap weighted S&P 500. What this means is that the S&P 500 has a larger allocation to those high performers (right now), while the RSP - with its equal-weight objective - needs market breadth to out-perform. This hasn't been the case over the past year and the S&P 500 (as well as the NASDAQ 100) have been dominant as a result. While this is not a new story at the moment, it is important to understand because this level of divergence is historically uncommon. For support, consider the market-cap index's out-performance is nearing its highest level in almost twenty-five years:

Relative Performance (market cap vs. equal weight (JPMorgan Asset Mgmt)

Does this mean the Mag 7 can't keep driving the market-cap S&P 500 index higher? Of course not. This momentum play has been working for a long time and there isn't any guarantee it won't stop. But when I see trends like this touch on historical highs - especially over a time period that spans decades - then I see validity for being cautious.

One way to play this caution is to shift my strategy to owning a fund that holds very little Mag 7 exposure. RSP, by design, is not going to be a top-heavy fund in Mag 7 or anything else. This helps keep me diversified and will set me up for gains if the trend begins to creep back towards its normal range. This would be a 0 - 10% divergence, with equal-weight winning the race often. This historic guidance suggests to me that building on RSP when its lagging is precisely what I want to be doing.

RSP Is Light On Real Estate

Another factor that I view positively with respect to RSP is what the fund does not have. As my followers know, I like to balance out my US large-cap centric portfolio in specific ways. This includes equal-weight ETFs (such as RSP), but also Financials, Utilities, Energy, non-US stocks, as well as fixed-income. One area that is notably absent is Real Estate. With the exception of a lone REIT, which is Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA), my portfolio is very Real Estate light. This is by design, as I have seen too many headwinds on that sector to get excite about it.

Therefore, when one goes from a market-cap weighted ETF like the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) to an equal-weight RSP ETF, it may mean more exposure to sectors that investors have a problem with. Since VOO is top-heavy with Tech, it stands to reason RSP would not be. And that is true. While RSP does not have a large allocation to any one individual holding, it does have larger weightings from one sector to another. In particular, RSP has a lot of exposure to Industrials, Financials, Info Tech, and Health Care:

RSP's Sector Weightings (Invesco)

This was key to selecting RSP for my portfolio. It evens out my portfolio very well by diversifying from the Mag 7 and also Utilities and Energy which I own through sector ETFs. At the same time, it holds very little Real Estate exposure, with under 6% of stocks in that category. This means I am owning what I want, and not owning what I don't.

Of course, this is subjective. Some investors may want more REITs in their portfolio, so this fund may not fit the bill. Given how beaten down the broader Real Estate sector is, I would presume many value-oriented are getting interested. But I would caution readers to remain very selective with this space. Values for commercial properties have dropped significantly due to the pandemic and the lasting impact of a more remote-oriented world. But the selectivity is aspect is critical since price declines have not been equal across the primary sub-sectors:

Price Drops (By Type) (Yahoo Finance)

What I am illustrating here is that challenges have been par for the course for Real Estate and I don't see that changing in the short-term. Fortunately, RSP is not overly long this sector, so I believe it can provide sound diversification for my portfolio in the first half of 2024.

Very Reasonable Fee

The next attribute for RSP is a quick one. This is the fund's expense ratio, which clocks in at a modest .20%:

RSP's Expenses (Invesco)

Importantly, this is higher than VOO - and other similar market-cap weighted S&P 500 ETFs. But the differential is negligible in my view because RSP requires constant re-balancing in order to keep the portfolio from getting too concentrated on any one stock. To replicate this in one's portfolio as an individual would require constant monitoring and trading. Aside from the time commitment, this could be expensive if one has to constantly sell-off holdings that are gaining disproportionately - and therefore becoming more concentrated in the portfolio. This could trigger taxable gains, which will likely dwarf the .20% expense charged by Invesco.

The takeaway for me is that investors always have an option of building a portfolio themselves or paying expenses for ETFs or CEFs (and for professional managed accounts). But buying funds is not a costless endeavor, but it can be cost effective based on what is being charged and the strategy being offered. In the case of RSP, I see a minimal cost for a major portfolio impact.

A Reminder Why This Matters

Shifting gears here, I want to emphasize why this discussion remains top-of-mind for me as we push deeper in to Q1. This is due to the S&P 500's structure that leaves a handful of companies representing a big part of the ETFs that track the index. For example, the top 10 holdings of popular S&P 500 ETFs (market-cap weighted) make-up roughly 1/3 of total fund assets:

S&P 500 ETF Top Holdings With Weightings (FactSet)

Again, this has been a big part of the reason for why S&P 500 funds have done so well. So I am not sitting here saying this is "bad". What I am saying is that readers need to be aware of this, know their risk tolerance, and look for ways to diversify if concentration risk is something that concerns them. For me personally, it is a concern, so that is precisely why I use RSP as a place for new cash in my portfolio.

Things Aren't All Rosy

My final word is one of patience and against the euphoric mood sweeping across equity markets. Yes, the US is resilient. This is especially true of large-cap US stocks. I am a long-term bull on the US and its markets and will remain primarily invested domestically for the foreseeable future. But there is a difference between being a bull that is 100% invested (or perhaps more with margin) and one that is aware of the risks we face. I am in the latter camp, which is why my portfolio is 25% cash equivalents and munis. I see chances of a broad sell-off rising, and want to be prepared for it when it happens.

There are plenty of reasons for this. One is that multiples are stretched. The S&P 500 is quite expensive, a reason again why I am looking at RSP. The equal-weight index costs less than the market-cap index, which should provide some downside protection. Two, geo-political risks are escalating. The current conflict within Israel and Gaza, as well as the Red Sea, has created a cloud of uncertainty. More to the point, the cost of shipping has been rising due to attacks on ships/routes around that territory. The spike has been sudden, and this is sure to trickle down to end consumers if it doesn't reverse soon:

Freight Rate Index (Shanghai to LA) (Bloomberg)

While the top may be here and costs are leveling out, they are still escalated and likely contributed to the surprise CPI report last week for January that cooled investor expectations on rate cuts.

Through the second half of 2023 to the present day, equities have gotten a big boost from the Fed's pause on the hopes that the next move with be cuts - rather than hikes. While that is probably still the case, investors have begun to dial back expectations on how quickly the Fed will move on lowering its benchmark rate this year:

Number of Expected Fed Cuts by Year-End (Bloomberg)

The fact is that markets have been shaking off some bad news of late with respect to global affairs, inflation, and the potential for a dovish Fed. While none of these in isolation are going to kill the market, the point to remember is that large-cap US equities are priced for good times to keep on rolling. If that good time train gets derailed, watch out below.

Bottom-line

RSP has been providing steady gains. Although this has not kept pace with the market-cap weighted S&P 500 index, I still see merit to buying it going forward. The disconnect between market-cap and equal-weight seems too extreme for my taste and I expect it to balance out soon.

Further, RSP remains a cost effective way for retail investors to gain exposure to this investment theme, rather than taking on the time consuming and potential tax-triggering strategy of building an equal-weight portfolio independently. Finally, many headwinds face the market right now, so staying diversified and limiting concentration risk sounds like a prudent idea to me. Therefore, I will keep the "buy" rating for RSP in place and I suggest my followers give the idea some thought at this time.