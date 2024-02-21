Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Blackstone Mortgage Trust: 3 Reasons Why I Am Downgrading This 12% Yielder

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
22.87K Followers

Summary

  • Blackstone Mortgage Trust beat earnings estimates for Q4, but showed weakness in its loan portfolio, with a decline in performing loans and a drop in book value.
  • The REIT's CECL reserve increased significantly in Q4'23, indicating higher expected credit losses for its office loan portfolio.
  • The distribution coverage ratio dropped relative to Q3'24, raising concerns for dividend investors.
  • While shares reflect a 21% discount to book value, risks have increased as well.

Yield Road Sign Post Over a Blue Sky

ryasick

Mortgage REIT Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) delivered a solid earnings beat of $0.07 per-share last week, causing shares to increase by 4%. However, the mortgage REIT’s portfolio is showing weakness as the percentage of performing loans declined for

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
22.87K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BXMT, STWD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BXMT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on BXMT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BXMT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.