Elevator Pitch

Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) shares are assigned a Hold rating.

Previously, I analyzed Balchem's financial performance for the second quarter of 2023 in my July 31, 2023 article. The current write-up assesses BPCP's latest quarterly results, the stock's valuations, and the company's business outlook.

I decided to retain a Hold rating for BCPC. My decision takes into consideration Balchem's Q4 2023 revenue miss, the company's 2024 recovery expectations, and its fair valuations. BCPC is expected to achieve positive revenue and bottom-line growth in FY 2024, but I think this is already factored into the company's valuations.

Top-Line Miss Was Primarily Driven By Animal Nutrition Business's Poor Performance

BCPC issued an announcement disclosing the company's Q4 2023 financial results on Friday, February 16, 2024, before the market opened. The company suffered from a -2.5% revenue miss, as its actual fourth quarter sales of $228.7 million were lower than the sell side's consensus top-line forecast of $234.7 million. Balchem's Q4 2023 top line was also -1.7% and -0.5% lower than what it achieved a year ago and in the preceding quarter, respectively.

Balchem credited the top-line miss for the most recent quarter to "lower volumes" in its Q4 2023 earnings presentation slides. In particular, the Animal Nutrition & Health segment was the weak spot for BCPC.

Revenue for the company's Animal Nutrition & Health segment decreased by -10.2% YoY from $64.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 to $58.2 million for the final quarter of the prior year. At the company's Q4 2023 results briefing, Balchem highlighted that its "European animal feed market continues to show soft market demand", while demand for its "rumen-protected encapsulated nutrients in North America" was hurt by "low U.S. milk and milk protein prices."

It is also worth noting that BCPC has exhibited negative revenue growth momentum in recent quarters. Balchem reported top-line contraction on a YoY basis for three consecutive quarters between Q2 2023 and Q4 2023. The company also registered revenue misses for five straight quarters running in the Q4 2022-Q4 2023 time frame.

Lower Expenses And More Optimal Mix Contributed To Earnings Beat

But Balchem managed to deliver a +2.2% EPS beat for Q4 2023, as the company's fourth quarter EBITDA margin of 24.2% came in +0.4 percentage points higher than the market's consensus EBITDA margin estimate of 23.8% (source: S&P Capital IQ).

In the company's latest fourth quarter results announcement, BCPC attributed the above-expectations EBITDA margin and earnings to "a favorable mix and decreases in certain manufacturing input costs."

As indicated in the previous section, the Animal Nutrition & Health segment witnessed a -10.2% YoY decline in sales for Q4 2023. Balchem's Animal Nutrition & Health segment is the company's least profitable business, with a 2023 operating margin of 11.6%. In contrast, the company's most profitable segment, the Specialty Products business, which boasted a 27.5% operating margin in 2023, saw its revenue decrease by a modest -2.5% YoY in the fourth quarter of the prior year. This explains why Balchem's mix has become more optimal in the most recent quarter, with the high-margin Specialty Products segment suffering from a relatively smaller top-line contraction vis-à-vis the low-margin Animal Nutrition & Health business.

Balchem's EBITDA margin for the company as a whole improved by +3.2 percentage points YoY from 21.0% for Q4 2022 to 24.2% in Q4 2023. The company benefited from lower production expenses associated with the cost of inputs as mentioned earlier, and I think this is likely the result of easing inflationary pressures.

Unfortunately, this wasn't a "high quality" bottom-line beat, as BCPC's above-expectations earnings weren't accompanied by positive top-line growth.

Valuations Are Unattractive Notwithstanding The Prospects Of A 2024 Turnaround

BCPC's revenue and normalized EPS are projected to increase by +6.6% and +1.1%, respectively for this fiscal year as per the sell side analysts' consensus estimates. In other words, the market sees an improvement in Balchem's financial performance as compared to the company's top line and bottom-line contraction of -2.1% and -0.7%, respectively for FY 2023.

There are good reasons to think that Balchem will return to positive growth territory in the current year, like what the analysts have forecasted.

One key factor is that BCPC's Animal Nutrition & Health segment is likely to perform better in 2024. The United States Department of Agriculture or USDA is forecasting a +2.3% increase in the "all milk price" as indicated in its outlook report, which should boost the results of BCPC's "rumen-protected encapsulated nutrients" business. Also, Balchem shared its observation that its animal feed business in Europe "isn't getting any worse" due to "lower energy costs, lower feedstock costs" at its most recent quarterly earnings call.

The other key factor is that the company's Specialty Products segment is a beneficiary of a recovery in elective surgery volume. In its latest fourth quarter presentation slides, Balchem highlighted that its "chelated minerals", which are part of the Specialty Products segment" are used in "medical device sterilization." A January 16, 2024 Seeking Alpha News article cited a UBS (UBS) research report which indicated that "elective surgery volumes have returned to pre-pandemic levels", which is the same as what BCPC observed recently as per its Q4 2023 earnings call management commentary. This implies that a rising number of elective surgeries going forward will drive higher demand for BCPC's "chelated minerals."

But the expected turnaround for Balchem in 2024 seems to have been priced in, as the stock seems fairly valued.

BCPC's shares rose by +8.5% in the past month, which outperformed the S&P 500 by +3.5 percentage points during the same time period.

The market is currently valuing Balchem at 36.9 times consensus forward P/E, which is +12% higher than the stock's historical three-year mean P/E multiple of 33.0 times (source: S&P Capital IQ). As another comparison, BCPC's peer, Stepan Company (SCL) is now trading at a relatively higher consensus forward P/E of 41.4 times.

This means that BCPC is now valued by the market at an -11% discount to its peer, but the stock trades at a +12% premium to its historical mean. Both the valuation discount to peers and the valuation premium over its historical average are not sufficiently significant (less than 15% either way) to signal substantial undervaluation or overvaluation. It will be fair to assume that Balchem is reasonably valued.

Closing Thoughts

I choose to keep my Hold rating for Balchem unchanged. My view is that BCPC's above-expectations Q4 2023 earnings aren't a "high-quality beat" as the company still registered negative revenue growth in that quarter. On the other hand, the market is anticipating a modest turnaround for BCPC this year, but the expected return to positive top line and bottom-line growth appear to be reflected in Balchem's share price and valuations.