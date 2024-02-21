Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Oxford Lane Capital Is In A Slump With No Signs Of Recovery

Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
3.06K Followers

Summary

  • With an 18.86% forward dividend yield, Oxford Lane Capital may attract the interest of many income-focused investors. However, on a total shareholder return basis, I think it's poised to underperform:
  • The company has been generating negative operating cash flows far in excess of its available cash and equivalent balances. This has forced it to raise funds, leading to a dilution of stakeholders.
  • CLO warehouse investments are a leading indicator of future CLO issuances and investment activity. This has fallen sharply in recent quarters.
  • OXLC's return profiles have shrunk as the fair value of its investments is underwater; 20% below cost value. Hence, NAVs have also shrunk.
  • OXLC trades at a small premium to NAV. Given the weaker operational health, this reduces the margin of safety for buys. Technical analysis also indicates bearishness vs S&P500.
Benjamin Franklin face on USD dollar banknote with red decreasing stock market graph chart for symbol of economic recession crisis concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn

Thesis

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) is a closed-ended fund that invests in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). With an 18.86% forward dividend yield, it seems attractive to many income investors.

However, from a total shareholder return perspective, I am bearish on OXLC as

This article was written by

Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
3.06K Followers
Providing alpha-generating investment ideas. I am an independent investor managing my family's portfolio, primarily via a Self Managed Super Fund. You can expect my articles to deliver a clearly structured, evidence-based thesis. But first and foremost, I encourage readers to judge me on my performance.I have a generalist approach as I explore, analyze and invest in any sector so long there is perceived alpha potential vs the S&P500. This approach is not for long-term buy and hold investing, although the analysis will be useful even to those investors for deciding on the portfolio adds and trims. The typical holding period ranges between a few quarters to a few months. By having a shorter investment holding period, there is the opportunity to maximize IRR of each stock pick, and the overall portfolio.It is a good idea to review the ratings history for the articles published by authors. This gives you another indication of how often the author's recommendations work out, which is a proxy for genuine investing and alpha-generating skill. If reviewing Hunting Alpha's rating history, look for a pinned comment underneath the article for any changes in my stance. Once again, I encourage readers to judge me on my performance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BAM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About OXLC Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on OXLC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OXLC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.