manassanant pamai

Introduction - What Is Happening?

Despite strong market conditions, Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND, TSX:SSL:CA) has punished investors with an almost 20% price decline over the past 12 months and an almost 60% drawdown since the gold miners index (GDX) peaked in July 2020. This article will examine if those declines are warranted, or if there is now value hiding in this mid-tier royalty and streaming company.

In essence, it is a wonderful time to be investing in gold royalty and streaming, but Sandstorm has been hindered by a high debt load, past share issuance, and perceived counterparty risk, particularly with SSR Mining's (SSRM) precarious position following the collapse of their Copler mine.

However, these risks are highly manageable for Sandstorm, as they remain highly profitable with large amounts of free cash flow to allocate towards paying their obligations, with or without the support of SSRM. The recent drawdowns in SAND are overdone and now present a buying opportunity.

Why Gold?

There is a lot to like about Gold right now, in what is an increasingly curious investing environment. Consider the following points.

Economic Weakness: Even non-investors know that a recession is about to hit, making gold seem like a reasonable defensive play. Overvaluation: The S&P 500 index has been rocketing straight up (congrats on 5,000) on what is almost purely an increase in multiples as opposed to an increase in earnings. Valuations are now stretched to the point that it makes sense to look elsewhere to diversify away from mega-cap technology. Currency Debasement: Geopolitics are unstable and US Dollar hegemony is weakening. World central banks are buying gold. The national debt does not matter until it matters. Inflation is a concern. Interest Rates: It is wild how much a comment from Jerome Powell can swing markets. Interest rates will come down eventually, making gold more attractive when compared to cash.

While I like gold, the asset itself can be improved upon. It does not produce cash flow, and it is so low beta that even a correct directional call can be marginal to a portfolio. Miners have sufficient beta and cash flow but outsized operational and inflationary risks. One step further from the asset, we get gold royalty and streaming companies that have the beta and the cash flow but without the mining risks. It truly is an amazing concept to invest in, and my preferred method of gaining gold exposure.

Royalty And Streaming

Royalty and streaming companies are essentially highly specialized financing operations, providing upfront payments to miners in exchange for a portion of the future production of the mine. The payment is locked in up front, but the income is tied to the future price of gold, providing upside leverage to gold. Further upside is realized whenever a mine expands or a new discovery is made on-site, as the royalty is tied to a percentage of the mine's production. And since a company will have many royalties and streams (Sandstorm has 243), they have highly diversified revenues. For proof of the success of the business model, the largest gold royalty/streaming company by market cap, Franco-Nevada (FNV), has thoroughly trounced both the S&P 500 and physical gold since its inception.

Data by YCharts

Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) is about as large and successful. Both companies are about 2.5 times larger than the next largest streamer, Royal Gold (RGLD). Those three are considered the large streamers, and while they benefit from scale, all trade well over book value.

The next three largest R&S companies by market cap, Osisko Gold Royalties (OR), Triple Flag Precious Metals (TFPM), and Sandstorm, are considered the mid-cap streamers, and they trade much closer to book value. The next closest streamer is 1/6 the size of Sandstorm, which is a different ballpark altogether.

The combination of income, value, and growth makes the mid-caps attractive. All three are worth owning. However, Sandstorm is much cheaper than Osisko and Triple Flag, as they show in the following slides from their most recent presentation:

Company Presentation Company Presentation

The disparity in valuation between Osisko, Triple Flag, and Sandstorm is a newer phenomenon, as we can see from the relative stock price performances over the past few years:

Data by YCharts

Reasons For Disparity

There is good reason for this underperformance, as painful as it is to see from my largest gold-related holding. The most recent blow was a 10% drop on 2/13 related to SSR Mining's disaster at their Copler mine. Not wanting to be caught in a trap, I began to dive deeper into SAND to make sure that I was still comfortable owning it, or if I needed to rethink my position. I believe that the market is being driven by sentiment and is simply not valuing SAND properly.

Sandstorm began declining in the middle of 2022 after it completed transformational acquisitions totaling $1.1 billion, close to its current market cap. This resulted in share dilution and $640 million in debt, a fact that the market understandably does not like: most other R&S companies carry very little debt or even net cash. In return for taking on all of this debt, they locked in medium-term growth and future cash flows:

Company Presentation

Cash flow is king for a company like this, especially when high debt levels are concerned. It is one thing for a small tech start-up that burns cash every quarter to have high debt levels, putting the business on a timer to achieve enormous growth. For a cash flow monster like SAND, though, there is a much different story to examine. I want to point out the most recent income statement:

Seeking Alpha

Nearly 180 million in revenue comes with a cost of just 28.8 million. If you do the math, those are some staggering margins, echoing the information given on the most recent conference call:

Compared to 2022, the average realized gold price from the company's gold streams was approximately 7% higher in 2023, while the average cash cost per attributable ounce was slightly lower at $223 per ounce. This calculates the cash operating margins of over $1,700 per ounce, nearly 90% profit margins on each ounce sold by the company.

Far from an unprofitable start-up, this is a company operating with close to 90% margins. They have fewer than 30 employees, and the interest expense on debt is over 2.5 times the overall SG&A expenses. It just does not take much money to run this company. What that means is that half of their streams could instantly shut down today, and they would still be highly profitable. There is not much of a risk of them not being able to meet their debt obligations from operating cash flow.

The Debt

I believe the debt concerns are mostly moot when it comes to solvency. The only real concern is that Sandstorm will not be able to grow more aggressively in the next few years, with growth already locked in and visible. For this reason, I believe it should trade at a discount to peers, but not nearly this much of a discount.

Further, SAND is committed to debt repayment. In the middle of 2022, they took on $640 million in debt between the Nomad and BaseCore transactions. By the end of 2023 this was down to $421 million, and by the end of 2024 management expects the debt to be under $350 million (see page vii). Any increase in gold price or decrease in interest rates will expedite this process even further. They have repeatedly mentioned debt repayment in every company publication as their number one priority:

Company Presentation

And CEO Nolan added on the most recent conference call:

Why is this so significant? For those who haven't heard me say this before, we have chosen $350 million as the figure that we believe that debt is so comfortably low at, we can then begin dividing future cash flows between debt repayments and share repurchases....Our debt lower than what share repurchases, I believe our share price will trade up materially. And I look forward to it greatly.

Sandstorm is thus on pace to achieve its leverage target by the end of this year, or potentially sooner with additional non-core asset sales. These assets may include minor royalties but are more likely related to the debt and equity that Sandstorm holds in other mining companies, an awkward balance sheet item that SAND would love to monetize and put towards their own debt.

An inflection point is coming when cash starts to be put towards buybacks in addition to debt repayment. This will create a tremendous snowball as the company lowers debt, saves on interest, and retires shares below NAV.

The worry with a company like this is that they just keep adding more and more debt and issuing more and more shares to fund growth, even at the cost of per-share metrics. Sandstorm recognizes this perception and has therefore made it very, very clear that their priority is to first pay off debt and second return capital to shareholders through buybacks. The company is essentially on autopilot, where all they have to do is sit back and allocate cash as it comes in.

Yes, Sandstorm does currently have debt. However, that debt is extremely manageable, and does not justify a ~20% discount to NAV for a company that has ~90% cash margins.

Counterparties

Debt is one risk to the company, though not a particularly threatening one. The second reason that I perceive for Sandstorm's discount is their counterparties. Osisko Loves to point out their outsized exposure to tier-1 mining jurisdictions (from their latest presentation):

Company Presentation

We find SAND at the other end of the table, with the least tier-1 exposure. I like to believe that SAND took offense at this slide, as they published their own peer comparison focusing on mine costs as opposed to jurisdiction:

Company Presentation

Jurisdiction and all-in-sustaining costs are extremely important metrics for a mining company. While they are relevant for the R&S company as well, they are much less important. This is because the royalties and streams are attached to the mine itself. So the only way the R&S company does not get paid is on the very rare occasion that a mine is shut down permanently and never produces again.

Let us imagine a scenario that is devastating to a miner. A particular gold mine is shut down for a number of years, for any number of reasons. The miner is responsible for any costs in keeping the mine open and returning it to production, while they forego any revenue from it. With thinner margins and less diversification than in the R&S world, this will have an outsized impact on their bottom line. A royalty on the mine, however, is simply delayed in its payment. Even if the mine operator goes out of business, the mine will be taken over by another and the royalty paid. Further, a single mine will impact the R&S company much less, and a slowdown merely represents a call option on the gold price. If the gold price increases by the time the mine re-opens, then the royalty will end up being more valuable, even if it takes more time to reach its full value.

SAND's counterparties, then, are not a reason for a 20% discount. I do think their less favorable jurisdictional profile warrants a discount to peers, but not a significant one.

Current Events And SSR Mining

I mention all of this not merely as a hypothetical, but as a story that is currently playing out.

On 2/13, SSR Mining's large Copler mine experienced a landslide that trapped miners and shut the mine down completely. The impact is devastating, with human lives at stake. SSRM's future is highly tied to that particular asset and other assets in Türkiye, justifying the over 50% drop in their shares that occurred after the news broke. While an unforeseeable black swan event, this highlights the risks of investing in the mining space.

What was curious to me is that SAND also dropped 10% on the same news. Why? SAND possesses a stream on the large Hod Maden mine, also in Türkiye, and also operated by SSRM. This mine is expected to produce major future growth for Sandstorm, beginning in 2027. However, as I explained in the previous section, any delay in Hod Maden will impact SSRM much more than it will impact SAND. As an asset that is not expected to contribute to the bottom line until 2027 anyway, growth from Hod Maden is already highly discounted in SAND's share price. A further discount based on SSRM's situation is not rational, and I expect the market will correct itself in time.

SAND's conference call came after the events in Türkiye, and Watson was able to put the event in context. His words are worth quoting directly:

Speaking of SSR, I think it's worth me addressing this because I've been getting a number of questions about it. For those of you who have not been following their situation, SSR, who's the project operator of Hod Maden has had a sad and unfortunate slip of their heap leach pad at an entirely different mine named Copler...as the mine has nothing to do with Sandstorm, or any of our investments, other than the fact that SSR owns 10% and has the right to earn into 40% of Hod Maden. And the market is worried that these challenges may mean that Hod Maden gets delayed of it until issues get worked out...even if there is a full delay, we would still hit our guidance. It's worth noting that the two mining technical issues at Copler being a heap leach slip and possibly cyanide have nothing to do with Hod Maden. There is no heap leach of Hod Maden, and the mine was specifically designed to have no cyanide, so it'd be environmentally friendly. So if there is some reverberation in the mining industry for this incident, these technical issues are not applicable Hod Maden. ...Getting some simple math. The worst case for Sandstorm is that the project is delayed. Maybe it goes on time, maybe it's delayed six months, maybe it's delayed a year or two. It will go into production one way or another one operator or another. And it's worth 12% of our NAV, assuming it goes into construction this year, then a two year delay only reduces our company's NAV by 1.3% from the loss of the time value of money. So a 10% drop in share price is happening. Because one or more people aren't thinking about this critically.

As an R&S company, SAND's main risk here is that Hod Maden as a project is shut down permanently. And that is simply not realistic. Much more realistic is a delay in SAND's income from the asset, but that income will be realized one way or another. If it is put out into the future, then SAND loses current optionality but gains future upside in gold price. But we are talking about small percentage points in SAND's overall picture, certainly nothing worth justifying a 10% drop in one day. Like the S&P 500 climbing purely on valuation, SAND is dropping purely on valuation, meaning that it is simply becoming cheaper: the fundamentals have only been improving.

Risks

I have highlighted what I perceive to be the market's reasoning for discounting SAND: debt and counterparty risk. These are rational risks, but I believe them to be overblown. In a market as driven by sentiment as this one, once a stock is on the wrong side of investor appetite, it can remain cheap for quite some time. With SAND, however, you are being well compensated for your risk by a combination of current profitable cash flow and future growth.

I have two more concerns that I am willing to accept. First is the prospect of non-core asset sales. I would prefer that they do not sell royalties and streams, but shareholders do have to trust that management only sells what it makes sense to. They have made a lot of progress and are not overly desperate at the moment, so I do not believe that they will sell any important assets. More likely is sales of equity and debt held in other mining companies, which cleans up the balance sheet. Overall, this is a fairly minor risk considering that they are only targeting sales of $27 million at the lower end.

More concerning is shareholder dilution in the form of selling shares to finance growth. The share count ballooned almost 45% as a result of the 2022 acquisitions. The acquisitions will be accretive per share in the medium term, but still, the market hates dilution, especially in the precious metals sector where it is so rampant. SAND needs to prove that it can grow on a per-share basis, and not simply grow by issuing more and more shares.

Management is aware of this dynamic, as evidenced by their commitment first to debt reduction and then immediately to share repurchases. There has not been any hint in the least of pursuing any additional deals, and it would be very awkward if they issued shares at this point, especially after acknowledging how low they believe their share price to be relative to their own assets.

Watson was asked in a recent FAQ video about their acquisition strategy moving forward, and there was no doubt about prioritization:

There are some reasonable deals out there...but we're taking a pause in 2024. All of our focus right now is on debt repayment.

As soon as the market begins to trust management's words and sees the results, the re-rating in SAND could be fierce.

Conclusion

The investment case is SAND is fairly clear at this point, which is what I find appealing about its value proposition. SAND has a high-quality portfolio of royalties and streams with 85%+ margins that produce a growing free cash flow yield close to 10% at current stock prices.

The short-term catalyst is the completion of debt reduction, sales of non-core assets, and a return to share buybacks.

In the medium-term, growth projects like Hod Maden and MARA provide significant upside as they come online.

All of this can be bought for 80 cents on the dollar, as SAND trades at a discount to net asset value. Buying these kinds of royalties and streams for that price is immense value. The market is still digesting the complete transformation that occurred in 2022, so I do not think that this opportunity in SAND will last forever.

The risks are clear, with a high debt load, one struggling counterparty, and past share dilution. These are more than enough to explain the share price performance, but they are risks I believe shareholders are being well compensated for at these levels. SAND remains a buy.

Addendum For Options Traders

Decently sized gold royalty and streaming companies are on the lower end of the risk spectrum in the grand scheme of things. However, even the largest ones trade at options implied volatility levels twice as high as the market at large. Options premiums can thus provide additional alpha and take advantage of high current interest rates.

For instance, at the time of writing (2/17), SAND trades at $4.11 per share, and the June 17th, 2025 $5 calls trade at $0.45. A roughly one-year covered call thus caps your upside at ~32% and reduces your cost basis to $3.66. For entering a position, this can help you sleep well at night.

I am long SAND but not short calls as I believe SAND to be irrationally cheap. Once it trades above $5, I will again look to harvest those option premiums.