jittawit.21

The Investment Case for SoundHound: Voice AI's Untapped Potential

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) garnered interest after NVIDIA (NVDA) disclosed a stake in the company on Thursday. In reality, NVIDIA has been invested in SoundHound since 2017. Nonetheless, the recent disclosure sent SoundHound's stock much higher.

StockCharts.com

NVIDIA is also involved in many other ventures, including, for example, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX). NVIDIA is simply speculating like everyone else, but keeping within their expertise (Recursion utilizes AI in drug development).

It warrants the question: Is SoundHound just another AI-hype stock?

I think the answer is "no." Interestingly, SoundHound has been around since 2005. According to their investor presentation, their mission is to "voice-enable the world with conversational intelligence." Many major companies utilize their technology. For instance, Jersey Mike's Sub is working with SoundHound to incorporate its voice technology to enable AI ordering over the telephone. Kia incorporates SoundHound software in their cars to identify "songs played on the radio and will download song title and artist information from the server, displaying them on the main screen." Lastly, SoundHound's technology is utilized in White Castle drive-thrus to enable artificial intelligence to take orders from customers.

In these scenarios, the savings are obvious: White Castle does not have to pay someone to take orders; Jersey Mikes does not have to deal with taking every call to answer simple queries, and customers do not have to wait for employees to respond.

SoundHound believes they are on the precipice of an enormous total addressable market [TAM], especially with the recent advancement of AI-enabled chat bots like ChatGPT.

SoundHound

The future market for Voice AI is undeniable. The question then becomes: Why SoundHound? Why won't a company like Google (GOOG) or Microsoft (MSFT) eat their lunch?

This is where a moat becomes important. What kind of moat does SoundHound have?

They highlight their intellectual property and competitive advantages against "Big Tech" and legacy competitors, including real-time ASR-NLU, a cross-industry offering, and complex conversational support.

SoundHound

Whether or not the above will serve as a formidable moat remains to be seen. I think the prospects merit speculation, but this is not for the risk-averse.

Conversely, the profitability and moderate growth prospects that are discussed below in relation to its TAM do not seem particularly compelling yet.

Q3 Earnings & Outlook

Looking at SoundHound's most recent earnings report, the company saw a Y/Y increase in revenues for the three-month period ending September 30, 2023, reaching $13.3 million up from $11.2 million, indicating modest growth in their core business activities. Operating expenses showed a notable decrease to $27.8 million from $38.3 million, reflecting effective cost management, particularly in research and development, and sales and marketing. Despite these improvements, the net loss narrowed to $20.2 million from $30.1 million, signaling a positive direction in operational efficiency. However, share dilution is apparent, with a significant increase in weighted-average common shares outstanding to 242 million from 197 million.

For the upcoming quarter, SoundHound is projected to announce an EPS of -$0.06, both on a normalized and GAAP basis, with a revenue estimate of $17.75 million. The announcement is scheduled for post-market on 2/29/2024, according to Seeking Alpha.

Financial Health

According to SoundHound's balance sheet, the company's liquidity is primarily composed of cash and cash equivalents totaling $96.1 million. When assessing its financial health against its liabilities, including short-term and long-term debts, which notably stand at $83.3 million, the current ratio—a key liquidity metric—can be calculated by dividing total current assets ($109.4 million) by total current liabilities ($21.4 million), resulting in a ratio of approximately 5.1. This suggests a strong short-term liquidity position.

Over the last nine months, SoundHound reported a net cash used in operating activities of $54.4 million, translating to a monthly cash burn of approximately $6.0 million. Given the cash burn rate and its current liquid assets, the company's cash runway can be estimated by dividing its liquid assets by its monthly cash burn, indicating a runway of approximately 16 months. This analysis is predicated on historical data and may not fully predict future performance.

Considering these factors, the probability of SoundHound requiring additional financing within the next twelve months is medium, as its current cash position seems adequate in the short term but could be pressured by sustained operating cash burn.

Market Sentiment

According to Seeking Alpha data, SOUN's market capitalization stands at $977.51 million. Analysts forecast a significant growth trajectory for SOUN, projecting revenue increases from $46.48 million in 2023 to $97.93 million by 2025, suggesting robust growth prospects. Compared to the SP500, SOUN has shown exceptional stock momentum over the last 3 months (+81.04%) but underperforms on a 1-year basis (+4.37% vs. +22.37% for SPY), indicating recent recovery but overall lagging performance.

Data by YCharts

According to Fintel, the short interest in SOUN is 11.9%, indicating skepticism among many investors. Institutional ownership stands at just 27.59%, with notable movements including 34 new positions amounting to 2,472,573 shares and 13 sold-out positions totaling 3,637,477 shares; significant holders include Intrinsic Edge Capital Management (4,848,211 shares) and State Street (4,337,842 shares). Insider trades reveal a concerning trend, with net activity over the past 12 months showing a significant sell-off of 19,536,347 shares, reflecting potentially negative insider sentiment.

Considering these factors, SOUN's market sentiment is qualified as "fragile" due to its underperformance against SPY over longer timeframes, significant insider selling, considerable short interest, and the high expectations set against its growth prospects.

Is SOUN Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Given the current landscape and SoundHound's strategic positioning within the burgeoning Voice AI market, coupled with NVIDIA's ongoing support, there are tangible reasons for optimism. Yet, the company's financial health (e.g., ongoing losses, high leverage), while showing signs of resilience and effective cost management, still underscores the inherent risks involved with such investments. The high short interest and insider sell-off activity signal caution, reflecting potentially volatile market sentiment.

My recommendation is "hold." Investors should maintain a vigilant watch over SoundHound in the coming quarters. Key indicators to monitor include the progression of revenue growth, particularly in light of their projected increases, customer acquisition and retention metrics, and further developments in their technological offerings and partnerships. Additionally, any strategic moves by competitors in the Voice AI space could significantly impact SoundHound's market position and, by extension, its stock performance.

In summary, while SoundHound presents a compelling case as a leader in Voice AI technology, the stock's current valuation and market dynamics suggest a cautious approach. Investors should seek further evidence of SoundHound's ability to capitalize on its technological advantages and expand its market share in a competitive landscape. The potential for significant returns exists, but so does the risk of volatility. Therefore, a "hold" recommendation is prudent, with a close eye kept on the company's operational and financial milestones in the near to medium term.