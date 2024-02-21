Global Supply Chain Pressures - Is It Different This Time, Or Just A Matter Of Timing?

General_4530/Moment via Getty Images

By Robin Marshall, Director, Fixed Income and Multi-Asset Research and Alex Nae, Quantitative Research Analyst, LSEG

After the perfect storm for global supply chain pressures in 2021-22…

It is well known that disruption to global supply chains had a major bearing on both global growth and inflation when the Covid pandemic emerged in 2020.

This was made worse by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, constriction in the supply of natural gas from Russia, EU sanctions on Russian oil, and Ukraine’s disappearance as a major grain exporter since February 2022.

Alongside these global supply shocks, Covid windfalls spurred consumption of tradeable goods, as service sectors shut down, straining the global freight system as ships laden with goods at ports could not unload for weeks at a time.

As a result, warehouse stocks collapsed, and stocks of natural resources, food and energy fell to 10-year lows. Covid rules played a part in this as well, where factories, ports and production facilities were restricted on the workers in their shifts.

Lastly, commodity stocks were allowed to run low during the early stages of the pandemic as lockdowns squeezed global demand, and oil and commodity prices fell sharply, and G7 governments focussed instead on fiscal support, like furlough schemes.

(In contrast, China prioritised food and energy security during late 2021.) With supply chains fractured in many regions, the Suez Canal grew in importance.

… a complete reversal in 2022-23, and recent uptick starts from depressed levels

This perfect storm for global supply chain pressures drove the NY Fed’s global supply chain pressure index (GSCPI) some 4.3 standard deviations above its historical mean in 2021-22, as Chart 1 shows.

However, this reversed, in 2022-23, as the GSCPI fell some 1.6 standard deviations below its historical mean, in mid-2023.

Since then, there has been some upward pressure on global supply chains in 2023-24, but the GSCPI is still below its historical mean – indicating some spare shipping capacity despite the bottleneck in the Red Sea.

Low demand for goods is also confirmed by a short-lived rise in Baltic Dry Index prices. This index is a measure of dry cargo shipping cost and is closely correlated to the GSCPI, with the correlation rising to near 0.7 during times of increased pressure on global supply chains.

Chart 1: Global Supply Chain Index

Source: New York Federal Reserve, February 2024. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Please see the disclaimer for important legal disclosures.

Global slowdown, higher food & energy stocks all eased supply chain pressure

There are other reasons for the relative stability in supply chains for tradeable goods. Firstly, the switch in consumer demand away from tradeable goods and back to services, as service sectors re-opened post-Covid lockdowns.

Secondly, as central banks raised interest rates sharply in 2022-23, the global economic and consumer spending slowdown reduced demand for tradeable goods and eased supply chain pressures.

Thirdly, after dropping sharply in 2021-22, world grain stocks increased slowly in 2023, and fourthly, in the energy sector, European gas reserves were re-built in 2022-23, as Chart 2 shows.

Chart 2: Food and Energy Stocks

Source: USDA & Refinitiv/Worskpace. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Please see the disclaimer for important legal disclosures.

Fifthly, in the oil market, there has been a sharp expansion in US crude oil production, to reach over 13mb/d in recent months – compared with less than 10mb/d in the early stages of Covid.

Indeed, increases in non-OPEC production largely offset the cuts to production throughout 2023 from OPEC+. Finally, the Dollar index remains near its higher levels at around 104 points, making it hard for countries to significantly increase imports of goods or commodities.

CHART 3: US and OPEC+ Production from 2019 to 2024

Source: EIA Global Cruse Production and Capacity, Refinitiv Workspace. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Please see the disclaimer for important legal disclosures.

And easing in supply chain pressures has helped drive much lower goods inflation

Evidence of the easing in supply chain costs is found in the collapse in US goods inflation, relative to services and overall inflation, as Chart 4 shows.

The profile of US goods inflation also maps quite closely to the global supply chain pressure index in Chart 1 and shows the sharp decline in goods sector inflation in 2022-23 dragging overall inflation lower from mid-2022 onwards.

Chart 4: US PCE Goods Inflation V Aggregate Inflation Y/Y %

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St Louis, February 2024. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Please see the disclaimer for important legal disclosures.

In conclusion, not all supply chain shocks are born equal…

It is still quite feasible the failure of supply chain indices, and the BDI, to show more major impact from disruption to Red Sea shipping is a matter of timing, but the weaker global economy, higher food and energy stocks suggest otherwise.

Indeed, although there is some evidence to date of an increase in shipping costs and broader supply chain pressure emerging, this is from deeply depressed levels in 2023.

It also suggests the Covid supply chain shock was a perfect storm, with the combination of surging demand for goods, low stocks and enforced shutdowns.

… and reports of the death of global supply chains may be exaggerated?

Although not definitive, the correlation of supply chain pressure and G7 inflation rates supports the view that the 2021-22 inflation shock was supply-side driven, and not a demand-pull inflation (leaving aside the criticism central banks faced for leaving substantial monetary stimulus in the system too long).

Finally, despite widespread fears of a major reversal in globalisation and geo-economic fragmentation, after the supply chain shut-downs post-Covid, recent experience suggests these fears may be exaggerated, since world trade rebounded quickly in 2022-23, and supply chain indices show normalisation.

Disclaimer

© 2024 London Stock Exchange Group plc and its applicable group undertakings (“LSEG”). LSEG includes (1) FTSE International Limited (“FTSE”), (2) Frank Russell Company (“Russell”), (3) FTSE Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. and FTSE Global Debt Capital Markets Limited (together, “FTSE Canada”), (4) FTSE Fixed Income Europe Limited (“FTSE FI Europe”), (5) FTSE Fixed Income LLC (“FTSE FI”), (6) FTSE (Beijing) Consulting Limited (“WOFE”) (7) Refinitiv Benchmark Services (UK) Limited (“RBSL”), (8) Refinitiv Limited (“RL”) and (9) Beyond Ratings S.A.S. (“BR”). All rights reserved.

FTSE Russell® is a trading name of FTSE, Russell, FTSE Canada, FTSE FI, FTSE FI Europe, WOFE, RBSL, RL, and BR. “FTSE®”, “Russell®”, “FTSE Russell®”, “FTSE4Good®”, “ICB®”, “Refinitiv” , “Beyond Ratings®”, “WMR™” , “FR™” and all other trademarks and service marks used herein (whether registered or unregistered) are trademarks and/or service marks owned or licensed by the applicable member of LSEG or their respective licensors and are owned, or used under licence, by FTSE, Russell, FTSE Canada, FTSE FI, FTSE FI Europe, WOFE, RBSL, RL or BR. FTSE International Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority as a benchmark administrator. Refinitiv Benchmark Services (UK) Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority as a benchmark administrator.

All information is provided for information purposes only. All information and data contained in this publication is obtained by LSEG, from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human and mechanical inaccuracy as well as other factors, however, such information and data is provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. No member of LSEG nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors make any claim, prediction, warranty or representation whatsoever, expressly or impliedly, either as to the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability of any information or LSEG Products, or of results to be obtained from the use of LSEG products, including but not limited to indices, rates, data and analytics, or the fitness or suitability of the LSEG products for any particular purpose to which they might be put. The user of the information assumes the entire risk of any use it may make or permit to be made of the information.

No responsibility or liability can be accepted by any member of LSEG nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors for (A) any loss or damage in whole or in part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any inaccuracy (negligent or otherwise) or other circumstance involved in procuring, collecting, compiling, interpreting, analysing, editing, transcribing, transmitting, communicating or delivering any such information or data or from use of this document or links to this document or (B) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever, even if any member of LSEG is advised in advance of the possibility of such damages, resulting from the use of, or inability to use, such information.

No member of LSEG nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors provide investment advice and nothing in this document should be taken as constituting financial or investment advice. No member of LSEG nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in any asset or whether such investment creates any legal or compliance risks for the investor. A decision to invest in any such asset should not be made in reliance on any information herein. Indices and rates cannot be invested in directly. Inclusion of an asset in an index or rate is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that asset nor confirmation that any particular investor may lawfully buy, sell or hold the asset or an index or rate containing the asset. The general information contained in this publication should not be acted upon without obtaining specific legal, tax, and investment advice from a licensed professional.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Charts and graphs are provided for illustrative purposes only. Index and/or rate returns shown may not represent the results of the actual trading of investable assets. Certain returns shown may reflect back-tested performance. All performance presented prior to the index or rate inception date is back-tested performance. Back-tested performance is not actual performance, but is hypothetical. The back-test calculations are based on the same methodology that was in effect when the index or rate was officially launched. However, back-tested data may reflect the application of the index or rate methodology with the benefit of hindsight, and the historic calculations of an index or rate may change from month to month based on revisions to the underlying economic data used in the calculation of the index or rate.

This document may contain forward-looking assessments. These are based upon a number of assumptions concerning future conditions that ultimately may prove to be inaccurate. Such forward-looking assessments are subject to risks and uncertainties and may be affected by various factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. No member of LSEG nor their licensors assume any duty to and do not undertake to update forward-looking assessments.

No part of this information may be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system or transmitted in any form or by any means, electronic, mechanical, photocopying, recording or otherwise, without prior written permission of the applicable member of LSEG. Use and distribution of LSEG data requires a licence from LSEG and/or its licensors.

Original Post