Just_Super

Investment Thesis

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) is an AI-native cybersecurity company that saw explosive growth since it listed on the public market in mid-2021. However, like the broad cybersecurity industry and other technology stocks, the company’s cybersecurity product demand moderated considerably, with its stock following a downward trajectory. SentinelOne was a laggard as compared to its peers for most of last year, as can be seen below.

SA

But, its most recent Q3 FY24 quarter had some stellar performances on its record, injecting much-needed optimism in the stock and pushing the stock +70% higher in the last three months. Management outlined a couple of initiatives in their product-led growth strategy to acquire higher-margin customers. After reviewing management’s strategy, I am encouraged by their plans to upgrade this stock to a buy.

Updates to SentinelOne’s business model

SentinelOne is a cybersecurity company based in Mountain View, CA, providing Endpoint Protection products to its customers in the cybersecurity market. The company’s products are based on its AI-based Singularity Platform, which uses Behavioral AI models developed by the company to intuitively scan for cyber threats.

SentinelOne uses an approach similar to that of a direct competitor, where it deploys lightweight agents on endpoints as well as workloads within the client network. These agents or client applications can run SentinelOne’s highly-optimized AI models to predict and scan for cyberattacks. All of SentinelOne’s Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP), Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), and Extended Detection & Response (EDR) products and functionalities are powered by its Singularity Platform, which is connected by petabytes of constantly evolving data, AI models, and a separate contextual model of real-time processes called Streamline.

SentinelOne’s platform has been consistently performing well in various peer reviews, such as MITRE’s ATT&CK Evaluation, as shown below.

Maintaining Endpoint Security Leadership, Q3 FY24 Investor Presentation

The company’s business model is a subscription-based revenue model, as it charges periodic subscriptions per endpoint. It typically had three subscription tiers, but over the course of the last year, it launched Commercial and Enterprise bundles, which I will discuss in the section below. I will also review its operational metrics, such as Annual Recurring Revenue [ARR].

SentinelOne is moving upmarket to acquire larger customers

The company’s customer acquisition strategy has generally been to focus on Small and Medium-sized customers while moving to acquire mid-market customers, i.e., $100K+ ARR customers. But the rate at which SentinelOne was acquiring its mid-market customers rapidly slowed to 33% in Q3 FY24 from the 99% it saw in the same period a year ago. On a broad customer level, the total number of customers it was adding was also considerably down from the Q3 quarter a year ago.

SentinelOne’s Customer Base, Q3 FY24 Investor Presentation

The company was victim to a broad slowdown in the cybersecurity industry, where billing cycles and contract volume were affected. However, a unique pain point for SentinelOne was accounting issues in their ARR calculations, giving customers the benefit of billing cycles. This issue has since been rectified, and the company took a 5% hit to its ARR, as noted in the footnotes of the chart above.

In the meantime, SentinelOne was seeing a surge in demand from larger enterprise customers for its Security Information and Event Management [SIEM] solutions. Management also hinted that it was stealing market share from legacy vendors in the space, like large incumbents such as Splunk.

In Q3 we secured large data deals, which reinforces the demand from large enterprises looking to modernize away from legacy SIEM solutions. Recent news of the leading SIEM vendor being acquired is further boosting enterprise interest in our Singularity Data Lake.

SentinelOne also launched its Commercial and Enterprise bundles last year and mentioned that its success “with large enterprises and platform adoption continues to drive higher ARR per customer, which increased about 15% year-over-year.”

The company also launched a managed services-style strategic cybersecurity service called PinnacleOne to help management teams and company boards of enterprises and governments manage their cybersecurity strategies. In my opinion, this also seems like an intuitive approach to working with large companies since the scale and sophistication by bad actors is exponentially increasing.

Yesterday, the CEO of Palo Alto Networks (PANW), an indirect competitor to SentinelOne, noted in their recent Q2 FY24 earnings call that Palo Alto Networks had been working with companies directly and offering free support for companies impacted by breaches. Here is some commentary from Palo Alto Networks' earnings call that gives me encouragement in SentinelOne's PinnacleOne service:

I'm personally getting calls from CEOs and members of boards that have had bad incidents, as well as those that have seen their peers adversely impacted. We're increasingly focusing on working with companies impacted by breaches, an important commitment as we continue to be the leader in this space.

I think SentinelOne will use PinnacleOne as another channel to add to their pipeline of enterprise and other large customer deals down the road.

During the Barclays Global Technology Conference, management mentioned that despite launching the enterprise bundle in Q2 last year, the company was already seeing “decent adoption” with a “lot of potential upside." Here are some more comments from that conference pertinent to my point:

I mean, on that margin front, when you look at something like the enterprise bundle and you kind of see us coming off a quarter where another interesting highlight was relatively significantly higher ACV per customer, and that comes from that bundling approach. So when you see us with 79% gross margin and our price is holding up and ACV going up, it's all about value for the customer.

In addition, SentinelOne is also building a rich partner ecosystem of Managed Service Providers ((MSPs)) and Original Equipment Partners ((OEMs)) to help fund their enterprise pipeline. Finally, the company also announced that they had hired former CISA official Chris Krebs and former Facebook Security chief Alex Stamos to head their initiatives for PinnacleOne. I believe these initiatives that SentinelOne has adopted will be crucial in reversing the y/y trends in its ARR metric.

So far, ARR has been decelerating y/y with every quarter that has passed by. However, when comparing SentinelOne with its direct competitor, CrowdStrike (CRWD), I can see that the trends are broader in the industry.

Author's compilation from Company Sources

Still, SentinelOne’s relative impact from high-interest rate environments and economic slowdowns was greater as compared to its peer Crowdstrike. I believe this is because of the company’s dependence on its SMB customer base. But with the initiatives that I pointed out earlier, I believe, the company is positioned to benefit from its growth strategies.

Management also mentioned that they are also broadening their Singularity Platform to include a full-fledged Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) product, which would help them deepen their reach into a larger customer market. An encouraging sign from the last quarterly report was the observation of stabilization in their Net Retention Rates at 115%.

SentinelOne’s Net Retention Rates vs Revenue, Q3 FY24 Investor Presentation

Valuation Models suggest upside

The company has made earnest efforts to step up their goals towards being profitable. So far, gross margins have steadily moved higher while the company has demonstrated efforts to reduce its expense profile.

SentinelOne’s margins & expenses, Q3 FY24 Investor Presentation

Last year, the company advised investors about its “Path to Profitability,” where it would sharpen its expense profile while also managing sustainable growth at the same time. I would have liked for management to embark on this profitability journey earlier. However, assuming interest-rate environments stabilize or ((even better)) reduce from these levels, it would aid the growth prospects for SentinelOne. But I would still expect management to deliver on its profitability goals by the end of the year or early next year.

To estimate SentinelOne’s value, I will use their sales multiple and revenue projections to arrive at my projections. For now, I will take consensus estimates as listed below, although I feel these estimates could be higher as I am bullish about SentinelOne’s penetration into the larger enterprise market. I believe that its sales focus on enterprises and sovereign entities, together with the CNAPP product pipeline, as I mentioned earlier, will position it for future growth.

Author

Taking my projections above into consideration, SentinelOne is estimated to grow revenue at a CAGR of ~28% over the next 5 years. Given this growth rate, a forward sales multiple of 10 times sales is warranted for the stock, showing there is ~29% more upside to the stock’s market cap.

Risks & Other Factors to consider

In the valuations above, I assume that the interest rate environment will be at most stable. Currently, markets are expecting rates to be cut by the end of the year, per CME Fedwatch, which will add further support to my bullish argument for SentinelOne. However, if the Federal Reserve raises rates from current levels, SentinelOne will see a significant impact on its growth.

The cybersecurity space, especially in the EPP market segment, is heavily contested. Market players of all sizes fiercely fight for their market share. In addition, cybersecurity is a complex, fragmented area, with bad actors constantly changing their adversary tactics to gain control over enterprise networks and devices. This makes competition even more fierce. As can be seen in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant chart below, SentinelOne’s direct competitor, Crowdstrike, holds pole position in the EPP market.

Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms 2023

Large incumbents such as Microsoft (MSFT) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW) also hold market share. Innovation has allowed SentinelOne to differentiate its products from its competitors by being one of the few AI-native products in this space. If it fails to innovate or understand its clients' needs, it may fail to keep its market share. However, I believe SentinelOne’s management has outlined strong initiatives, and the company will be able to overcome competitive challenges.

Conclusion

I believe SentinelOne is in a prime position to benefit from the growth strategies that I described in this research note. The company should continue to see momentum through the year. I rate this stock as a Buy.