Introduction

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL), was founded in 2011 by Carnegie Mellon University students, Severin Hacker and Luis von Ah. As US immigrants from a different world and culture, they both understood the importance and necessity of learning different languages to connect people and foster relationships, leading them to start Duolingo. Over 2023, Duolingo has rewarded shareholders with a 236% increase in share price with a strong brand and multiple avenues for growth. With consistent adaptations to the AI revolution, expansion of coursework into different subjects, and an appealing video game style of learning free from tutors and textbooks, I believe Duolingo looks set for a promising future. However, with Duolingo's price-to-sales ratio way above industry norms, concerns about potential future growth arise. Although previously reached new highs over the last year, in my opinion, overvaluation, competition, and low switching costs conflict with its intrinsic value and the company's expanding innovation, leading me to assign the company a temporary "hold" rating.

Company Overview

Duolingo is an innovative language-learning platform that has cemented its name as one of the largest companies in the education space, and the largest, in the mobile app learning industry (Also the only profitable language-learning app), being downloaded more than 500 million times. With their freemium business model, charging $30/ month for the Duolingo MAX program (Or $168/ year). This model focuses on providing users with limited free content with advertisements, then offering more valuable ad-free coursework after paying a subscription. By also implementing new changes and innovations (highlighted in the Company Growth section), Duolingo seems to be an unstoppable force against its competitors in the language-learning industry (valued at $55 billion in 2022). With increasing globalization in the modern age, businesses are expanding their borders, relying on multilingual employees to direct their growth, leading to a massive market for language learning services. Furthermore, Duolingo has outperformed other competitors in terms of revenue generation (depicted below), and number of users (Babble with >1 million MAU, Duolingo with 74.1 million). Finally, Duolingo outdoes competitors in incorporating new technologies such as artificial intelligence, which other companies such as Rosetta Stone and Babble haven't included in their coursework nearly as much as Duolingo has.

A key driver in Duolingo's success is its effectiveness as an educational tool, attributed to its highly effective gamification style. Often, you can see users lamenting over losing their streaks, or what the Duolingo mascot (DUO) might do if they miss their streak (They support this joke via their well-known social media antics). Their established marketing presence in short-form media (TikTok) and stylized education system sets Duolingo apart from its competitors such as Babbel, Rosetta Stone, and Memrise. However, their differing freemium business model as opposed to competitor's subscription commitments, means low switching costs, making their competitors more attractive to customers. As a personal user of Duolingo, I can personally advocate for its effectiveness for learning Spanish, and using textbooks and other online coursework is exempt from Duolingo's spark of vibrant gameplay. Their corporate strategy focuses on an intuitive user interface, that allows for on-the-go learning with their leading mobile app. In my opinion, Duolingo's multifaceted approach brings itself above other language learning competitors particularly in subscriber conversion (through attractive ad-free services), and customer value with bookings and revenue both increasing by>40% from subscriptions and non-subscriptions.

Company Growth

On Wednesday evening's 3rd quarter conference call, CEO Luis Alfonso von Ahn announced that they will be expanding into the Math and Music sectors. In the face of the AI revolution, Duolingo has integrated this new vital aspect of technology.

AI helps us analyze user responses in order to identify common grammar mistakes and make corrections and suggestions, and analyze the sounds and patterns of your speech, so we can provide targeted feedback on your pronunciation. It's also behind the auto-suggest in Stories freeform writing exercises, that helps learners learn to write in the language they're learning.

- Duolingo Blog

Furthermore, with their freemium business model implementing new changes and innovations, they have recently expanded into math and music departments, as well as even offering coursework for children learning to read (Duolingo ABC). While I believe these new courses aren't the greatest subjects to expand into (in comparison to history subjects, combining history with the cultural language could prove much more attractive), there is no doubt that the appeal and effectiveness of learning math, music, and reading will propel company growth.

This strategic long-term move, in my opinion, is likely an attempt to cement Duolingo as a hub of education resources, rather than an app solely focused on language. However, Duolingo is still focused on the language side of education, saying that they are "Only scratching the service" - von Ahn. Duolingo's third quarter showed a 63% increase in daily active users year over year and a 43% increase in revenue. Also, Duolingo has increased their paid users by 49%. With a steady long-term model learning from their expansions into new fields, while applying what Duolingo already knows from their gamification of the learning experience, Duolingo as a company is very likely to meet all of their ambitious business goals. With an ever-increasing number of overall users and its growth as an educational hub, Duolingo looks set to continue its massive growth.

Q3 Results

On November 8, 2023, Duolingo announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, in a shareholder letter. Earnings exceeded their expectations, due to impressive bookings and revenue growth, says Luis von Ahn. Earnings per share in the third quarter beat expectations of 0.42, with a reported of 0.6.

Bookings increased 49% from the prior year quarter, now $153.6 million.

Subscriptions increased 54% from the prior year quarter, now $121.3 million.

There was a 60% increase in paid subscribers of Duolingo, totaling 5.8 million at quarter end.

Monthly active users (MAUs) were 83.1 million, an increase of 47% from the prior year quarter and Daily active users (DAUs) were 24.2 million, an increase of 63% from the prior year quarter;

Total revenues were $137.6 million, an increase of 43% from the prior year quarter.

Net income totaled $2.8 million, compared to a net loss of $18.4 million in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was $22.5 million, compared to $2.1 million in the prior year quarter. Q3FY23 Shareholder Letter Duolingo

Overall, Duolingo has shown extremely positive growth for the third quarter, leaving investors eager to see what the fourth quarter holds. I believe that Duolingo's accelerated and attractive growth is due to their advanced understanding and implementation of new technology such as artificial intelligence into their coursework.

Q4 - Future Outlook

Duolingo is set to report its results for its fourth quarter 2023, later this month. Current expectations are for its growth to continue, with revenue set to be $145 billion, an improvement of 5.8% from Q3. Total bookings are set to be from $167-$170 billion, an increase from $153 billion in Q3. Finally, the adjusted EBITDA is $28.7-30.7 billion, for the 4th quarter of 2023 and $87.2-89.2 million for the full year of 2023.

Recent expansion into new subjects for users supports these expectations. However, the Fed cutting interest rates in 2024 may cut down on consumer spending and heavily impact Duolingo. Also, keep in mind that Duolingo will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. In this announcement, look out for any continuities in the vast revenue growth and profitability, while analyzing if the DAU, MAU, and number of paying subscribers are still increasing at the previous growth rates. In my opinion, we should be seeing a continuation of the current trend of growth, with all sectors (revenue, MAU, and increase in subscribers) rising anywhere from 30%-60% (data was again taken from the Q3FY23 Shareholder Letter).

Valuation

To value Duolingo, I analyzed the price-to-sales ratio, compared with their competitors and peers, as well as developed a DCF model. When compared with a P/S average ratio in the US Consumer Services Industry, the sector median is 0.95x (data from Seeking Alpha Valuation). However, Duolingo's is a whopping 15.95x, signifying that investors are willing to pay more for the stock. With a historically high P/S ratio since Duolingo's establishment, of a bare minimum of 7.7x, Duolingo has exceeded industry standards when compared to competitors such as Coursera (4.3x) and Grand Canyon Education (4.2x), according to Seeking Alpha DUOL valuation. Duolingo does have an excellent debt-to-equity ratio of 0%, however, a history of negative earnings and unprofitability provides controversy.

It makes sense that a well-established company such as Duolingo makes investors uneasy to let go of a stock with such as bright future. Shareholders seem confident that Duolingo will meet these future revenue growth goals, which is increasing the P/S ratio. Duolingo has a healthy balance sheet of $819.1 million in total short-term assets, and $234.9 million in total short-term liabilities, increasing investor confidence in the company. Although being financially healthy, historically negative earnings and an extremely high P/S ratio mean extremely uncertain market conditions.

Additionally, I created a discounted cash flow model below. By using an estimated annual growth rate of 30% a year for the next 10 years (starting from the Q3FY2023, and estimated by a conservative average of revenue, free cash flow, EBITDA growth as well as growth in users), I calculated the estimated free cash flow in 2033. Then, multiply the 2033 PFCF by the price to shares multiple (89.89, calculated by taking the average PFCF ratio from 2022-2024, with data borrowed from Macro Trends) to find the terminal value. Then based on the annual return I would like to achieve (15%) I discount the FCF by dividing it by 1.15 to the power of the years away from the starting point. Then, finding the discount of the terminal value, we get the present value of all future cash flows. Then all the cash flows added together is the intrinsic value. However, taking into account the cash Duolingo has, we can add that as well to the intrinsic value. Then, accounting for potential future variance, I added a 30% margin of safety. All in all, this means that if I had the opportunity to buy Duolingo shares at the price of $8.09 billion at the end of 2023 Q3, In my observation, I would most likely be safe in gaining a 15% return.

Risks

As with any tech-related business, new developments in artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms could potentially allow Duolingo to adapt and further improve their services, or make way for a competitor who can utilize these improvements, eventually overtaking Duolingo. Also, with their heavy reliance on user engagement, with new AI-oriented innovative startups popping up every day, competition will only grow. If Duolingo cannot keep up its ways of differentiating itself, it may lose market share while competing with other large education companies such as Rosetta Stone. Finally, Duolingo is strongly intertwined with US economic conditions of high inflation and interest rates, and as the US economy settles this may lessen consumer spending. This means fewer conversions of customers using the free platform, into paying customers.

In a particular example, Rita El Khoury goes over her transition from Duolingo to Memrise, highlighting Duolingo's repetitive and useless sentence structure. She favors Memrise's interactive video conversations, which come in the form of short video-based content similar to TikTok. This brings up the point that Duolingo, may go under if it cannot adapt to consumer interests, and their increasing addiction to short-form content. Memrise also utilizes ChatGPT, which lets you genuinely converse with advanced AI. If Duolingo cannot keep up and integrate these newfound opportunities discovered by Memrise, in my opinion, they may fall behind in this competitive industry.

However, with the recent addition of Math and Music subjects, as well as their dominance globally, Duolingo may continually expand its customer base, bringing along the opportunity for spikes of growth, for all ages and interests. There is also the chance that the new subjects could flop; however, language alone being Duolingo's original and highest converting subject, the expansion into new subjects (even if they fail) in my opinion, is merely a stepping stone in growing the company.

Conclusion

Duolingo presents a promising growth outlook, with consistent updates and a game-like interface that keeps users hooked. With a solid business model and a commitment to supporting education around the world, Duolingo will remain one of the strongest language-learning companies in the distant future.

In conclusion, Duolingo stock's overvaluation with an incredibly high P/S ratio in the competitive language education market produces warnings against bullish investment. Duolingo's user growth and innovation and my DCF model, conflict with their stock's overvaluation concerning its P/S ratio, providing reasoned arguments for long-term growth after the stock drops to normal levels. Therefore, overall, I assign Duolingo an overall hold rating at this time, although over the long term, I believe Duolingo will be bullish. Going forward, I believe investors should wait and watch out for the P/S ratio to return to industry standards, while also monitoring annual growth, to see if Duolingo will continue its path of success.