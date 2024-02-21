NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

An Established Big Pharma Giant

After recently attending a city event hosted by a local cancer foundation, dedicated to cervical cancer patients and survivors, I became inspired to research some recent work by big pharma and came across a company I wrote about in December.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) is the company behind drugs like Doxil, which the company says is indicated for treatment of ovarian cancer, particularly those in a progressed or recurred state.

Besides having a portfolio of other medical solutions and products, it also recently launched an IV bag recycling program together with Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, to reduce IV bag waste and promote recycling. I believe these types of innovative initiatives are another factor that sets this company apart from others.

From its SA profile page, a few key points about this firm are that it has been in business since 1931, has a market cap of nearly $21B, and has four business segments: medical products and therapies, healthcare systems and technologies, pharmaceuticals, and kidney care.

Since my December coverage of this stock when I called it a buy, it has gone up +12.5%, showing I correctly anticipated the market bullishness on this stock.

At the time, my bullish rating was driven by a +3% dividend yield, cheap share price, and positive revenue growth, however today's article will attempt to get into more depth on this firm.

Reaffirming Buy Rating and Bullish Sentiment

My investment thesis this time around calls for a buy, so I am reaffirming my prior rating.

Positive drivers of this rating are undervaluation, declining debt and improving equity, recent revenue and earnings growth, dividend growth, and future EPS growth expected as well as the vast market size for medical supplies.

Some negatives to consider are that the dividend yield is just average and not exceptional, expected revenue growth vs peers is positive but not remarkable, and the nature of bringing new products to market usually could require a lengthy FDA approval process.

The downside risk of inflationary pressures on business costs is easing significantly, which is a major plus.

As Debt Declined, Revenue and Earnings Grew

With its most recent earnings in the spotlight after its Feb. 8th release not too long ago, I'll first dive into some of its recent performance figures before talking about my future outlook, in order to set the background for this thesis.

What catches my attention immediately from the income statement is $3.88B in revenue in Q4, vs $3.74B in Dec. 2022, a 3.7% YoY gain.

On the earnings front, $245MM in net income was achieved, vs $181MM in Dec. 2022, a 35% YoY gain.

Equity also grew to $8.46B, vs $5.89B in the prior-year quarter, and notable to mention from the balance sheet is that company long-term debt declined on a YoY basis down to $11B.

The nature of their business is such that the long-term debt makes up the majority of liabilities, and the majority of their assets are not tied to cash or investments but property/plant/equipment, $11.7B worth. This is understandable, given that they have many production facilities and a global supply chain responsible for getting the product into the hands of hospitals and other facilities.

This differs widely from the insurance firms I covered lately, whose biggest asset tends to be their investment portfolio of fixed-income securities that they earn interest from, so it is important to make the distinction between sectors to understand this analysis better.

So far, the companies I've written about that have some type of manufacturing usually have a considerable amount of debt financing, so I think that the debt should be considered in the context of the type of business.

The firm also achieved free cash flow as well, for the 8th quarter in a row it seems, which I think is a major plus.

Strength of Medical Consumables Segment

The following data from Statista shows the medical supplies market worldwide expected to grow to $55.9B by 2030, which I think should continue filling Baxter's pipeline of work.

Market size of medical supplies (Statista)

Due to the scale of this firm, it has already tapped into global markets. One type of "consumable" I can think of is IV therapy, since logic tells you that those cannot be "re-used" again on the next patient but have to keep getting re-supplied. For example, in Q4 the 4% growth in their infusion therapies segment was driven by international demand:

Sales in the quarter benefited from strength in IV solutions portfolio, particularly outside the U.S., as well as solid performance in infusion systems portfolio globally.

The surgical suite also uses replaceable, and it is notable that in Q4 this firm's advanced surgery segment saw 6% growth, also driven by global demand:

Results in the quarter reflect strong growth internationally, particularly in APAC markets.

For example, Baxter makes the Floseal Hemostatic Matrix, which is used in the management of surgical bleeding situations, and is available in "select countries globally," and Floseal is used in the advanced surgery category.

Revenue Growth vs. Peers is Modest

I'll be comparing my focus stock Baxter against 5 comparables in the big pharma space and these are Pfizer (PFE), Novartis (NVS), Moderna (MRNA), Merck (MRK), and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

Thanks to the SA peer comparison tool, I can see that generally this sector is not expected to achieve revenue growth going forward, as only Baxter and Merck have positive forward revenue estimates, with Baxter at +1.29% forward revenue growth.

Baxter - revenue growth vs peers (Seeking Alpha)

This leads into the next topic, which will go over some drivers of revenue.

Revenue and Earnings Driven by Strong Demand Across a Diverse Portfolio of Solutions

To better understand the revenue and earnings drivers lately, I turned to the company's Q4 earnings results and the presentation.

Here's what the CEO's commentary said about the recent performance:

Reflect solid demand for a range of our medically essential products, as well as continued improvement in the macroeconomic and supply chain environment. We plan to build on this momentum in 2024.

Further, the company sold off its BioPharma Solutions business, but also saw "better-than-expected sales in the company's medical products and therapies, kidney care and pharmaceuticals segments."

I think the competitive edge, so to speak, of a firm like Baxter in the big pharma and medical devices segment is its many years of experience in getting their products through FDA approval and into the market, as this is a highly regulated space with barriers to entry. The other competitive edge a firm in this sector would have is one that can continually innovate and keep innovating.

One area of medicine where Baxter has been driving innovation, I think, is in the surgery suite. I know that a key risk in surgery is controlling patient bleeding. In fact, studies show that "excessive blood loss is associated with increased mortality, morbidity, and intensive care stay." So, Baxter's medical products and therapies segment has recently successfully moved along their Perclot product through the FDA process:

Announced the FDA Premarket Approval (PMA) and subsequent U.S. launch of PERCLOT Absorbable Hemostatic Powder. PERCLOT is a passive, absorbable hemostatic powder that is ready to use and designed for patients with intact coagulation to address mild bleeding.

I think that a key area that will fuel Baxter's pipeline but also growth in the next decade will be supplying consumables in surgery and other hospital wards, such as items that have to constantly be replenished. For example, for sterility reasons you would not simply "re-use" certain items but would have to keep ordering more as supplies run low. This provides a natural demand for Baxter to tap into and a stable clientele.

Consider what a story in PRNewswire said in August 2023, which called the medical supplies segment a market worth $165B:

The global Medical Supplies Market is on the brink of a remarkable growth trajectory. As the global prevalence of chronic conditions escalates, the demand for medical supplies for treatment and management is poised to skyrocket.

While this anticipated demand will help the top-line, I should mention that what will help the bottom line is declining company debt because I already see in the income statement evidence of falling interest expenses as of Q4, seemingly correlated with the falling debt I already mentioned earlier.

However, there continues to be growth in operating expenses and there are also significant research costs associated with bringing their products to market.

Average Dividend Yield with Strong Dividend Growth and Stability

Using the same comparable companies as earlier, I'm next looking at the dividend yield of Baxter vs peers.

Baxter - div yield vs peers (Seeking Alpha)

What this comparison tells me is that in this peer group, Pfizer leads the way with a nearly +6% dividend yield, while Baxter trails behind a few places at +2.81% yield.

In terms of 5-year dividend growth, Baxter went from an annual dividend of $0.85 in 2019 to $1.16 in 2023, a 36% dividend growth over 5 years.

Baxter - dividend 5 year growth (Seeking Alpha)

Dividend investors may be interested that the next ex-date is coming up soon, on February 29th, so something to think about.

Future EPS Growth Expected

According to the analyst consensus, the future EPS estimate is 2.89 for Dec. 2024, expecting a +11.25% YoY growth.

However, there has only been 1 upward revision on this stock, vs 14 downward revisions.

From the company's own presentation, the firm's full-year FY24 guidance calls for profitability:

Baxter - FY24 guidance (company quarterly presentation)

I think, as I've shown through evidence already, that the firm will benefit from the vast market demand for replaceable medical supplies and medicines, its own longstanding experience getting products through the FDA process, as well as eventually an improving cost environment driven by lower interest rates expected later in the year, which is relevant for a company that requires a lot of debt financing.

According to a CBS News article a few days ago, "you'll most likely need to wait until the Fed's June 12 meeting to see the first rate cut, according to economists polled by FactSet."

An Undervalued Opportunity

Before I determine a fair valuation for this stock, let's first look at the most recent share price, using the YCharts, to get an idea of where the market is pricing this company.

Data by YCharts

The chart tells me this stock has rebounded somewhat from its autumn low to trade around $41.22 (as of this article writing), around +3% above its 200-day SMA. So, it is practically trading in line with its long-term moving average.

Next, I will use the comparable companies analysis method of valuation, where I take the expected future EPS of my target stock, Baxter, and multiply it by the average forward P/E ratio of 5 comparable stocks:

Baxter - fair valuation (author)

For comparables, I am using the same peers as earlier except that I replaced Moderna with fellow big pharma company Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY), as Moderna did not have forward P/E data.

This exercise tells me that a "fair price" for Baxter would be $49.30, and so considering it is trading $8 below this level, I think it can be called an undervaluation opportunity at the current price.

To add an additional data point, to look at the big picture of this sector, the following table shows the historic 5-year average P/E (forward) ratio of these comparables was much higher than now. So, it tells me the market is currently less optimistic about future earnings growth in this space, yet Baxter seems to be the outlier as I have already described.

Keep in mind that even last fall there were concerns that the post-pandemic world and resulting fewer Covid-related sales would hurt firms in this sector, like Pfizer, as was reported by Morningstar.

Baxter - peers PE 5 yr avg (Seeking Alpha)

Further, Baxter appears to be undervalued when also using the comparable method for the trailing price-to-book ratio (P/B):

Baxter - comps PB ratio (author)

In this example, Baxter's fair value price should be closer to $75, yet it is trading around $41. Again, seems like an undervaluation opportunity to me.

Downside Risk of Inflation is Easing

In terms of downside risks to consider, let me talk about this specific type of business.

It clearly sits on a lot of debt and overhead costs and has a steady pipeline of demand for supplies and medicines that need replacing often, but in order to grow beyond that and adopt new products/solutions it has to go through years of FDA approval. Those are years that cost money in research and overhead and a "new" pipeline of products that don't generate revenue since they are not approved to sell yet.

We already talked about how rising or falling interest rates can hurt or help such a business model. However, I think another important metric is inflation and its impact on the operating costs of a company like this, which has to source raw materials from external suppliers, just like in any business producing a physical product.

Although rising inflation is a downside risk to this type of business, I would argue that the worst is behind us at this point, if you look at the following Statista chart showing monthly inflation rates in the US:

Baxter - monthly inflation (Statista)

Right now, as the trend shows heading into February, we are somewhere we were at in March 2021, and well below the July 2022 inflation peak.

I believe if this trend continues, we should see some alleviation of the costs this firm has to deal with, which will alleviate this type of downside risk.

Besides the above data, consider that a recent study from Morningstar also predicts easing inflation this year:

Inflation fell sharply in 2023 after reaching its highest level in over 40 years in 2022. In 2024, we project inflation to return to normal levels, in line with the Federal Reserve's 2% inflation target.

Conclusion: A Market Leader to Add to a Dividend Portfolio

To summarize, I am bullish today on Baxter stock as I'm getting an undervalued stock that has not only recent growth but also expected future growth, positive equity, declining debt, and proven dividend growth.

I would go long on this one and add it to a dividend-income portfolio, based on the dividend growth rate it experienced in the last 5 years, and high potential of further dividend hikes driven by profitability growth.

This time around, I'm agreeing with today's bullish consensus from SA analysts and Wall Street: