New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had a devastating week. The company's share price was pushed down more than 50%, further than it dropped during the regional banking scare of March 2023. The trigger was an announcement that the company was cutting its dividend and shoring up its financial position after losses on commercial loans.

That's despite the company acquiring Signature Bank last year, one of the prizes of the downturn, and going above a $100 billion in assets threshold.

2023 Performance

The company had a transformative 2023 that has ultimately put it in its current predicament.

New York Community Bank Investor Presentation

The company acquired both Flagstar Bank, an acquisition that closed at year-end 2022, a $2.6 billion acquisition, and then acquired Signature Bank assets from the FDIC when it went bankrupt during the early 2023 banking rout. The company had strong net income for the year versus a weak market cap, after the company's recent weakness.

The company has diversified its balance sheet, with 46% of its total loans as commercial loans. Non-interest-bearing deposits still represent 25% of deposits. The company has passed $100 billion of assets, a threshold that led to its recent predicament, as the company has had to set aside cash to adjust.

NYCB Position Improvements

The company has worked to improve its position, despite having some problematic loans.

New York Community Bank Investor Presentation

The company's ACL (allowance for credit losses) has approximately tripled. That's much closer to the peer median and enables the company to protect itself in the event of another downturn. The company's NPA and NCO did increase, but again they're in line with the company's peer median group at a reasonable level.

It was expected that the company's costs would move in line with its peer group, so at some point, the company would have to bite the bullet. The company's CET1 ratio remains low. However, insured deposits, cash + securities, and commercial real estate concentration have all improved dramatically.

We'd like to see the company keep improving this, but it's made big strides for a major year.

NYCB Financial Highlights

Financially, the company remains incredibly well positioned versus its market capitalization.

New York Community Bank Investor Presentation

The company's assets are $116.3 billion, moving it over that $100 billion threshold, an incredibly strong level. The company's assets increased $5.1 billion QoQ as the company worked to perform its liquidity. The company's total loans are just a hair under $85 billion, and total deposits are $81.4 billion, not counting Signature deposits. 25% non-interest deposits are helpful.

The company's net loss dropped to $193 million in the quarter, a massive decline as the company accounted for a deteriorating commercial loan profile. Hopefully, this is a one-time major adjustment for the company, as it continues to adjust for two bad loans that went non accrual. We expect those $185 million of charge-offs to be temporary.

NYCB Financial Performance

The company's detailed financial performance is visible below.

New York Community Bank Investor Presentation

What's most important to a bank is two-fold. The first is net interest margin. A bank's revenue and profits are based on taking in deposits and loaning those deposits out at a higher rate. The company had $2.37 billion in net income, a fantastic profit rate versus the company's market capitalization. The company's profitability of almost 3% remains incredibly strong.

The company had some non-interest expenses, but those were one-time things due to closing acquisitions.

New York Community Bank Investor Presentation

The next important part of a bank is what is the cash loaned out to. If you loan out and lose all the money, not paying customer deposits back causes banks to go bankrupt. The company has more than $10 billion in stockholder equity, meaning that its book value is ~2x. That's an incredibly strong book value and shows how much the company's share price has dropped.

Here's where the company's potential weakness is. Those commercial loans of $185 million. The company's commercial real estate and ADC loan total is $13.4 billion. More than 40% of it is in NY. A lot is homebuilder and retail, but office still makes up 25% of the portfolio. More than 50% of that office portfolio is in Manhattan ($1.8 billion).

The company does have one benefit that the loan roll-off per year is minor, which decreases the chance that substantial non-performing rolls arrive all at once. Only $200-300 million in loans are contracted per year from now until 2030. That could be a rollover that's handled with minimal bankruptcies due to higher interest rates.

Liquidity Crisis

Unlike Silicon Valley Bank, which had 94% of its assets as uninsured, New York Community Bank has dramatically lower uninsured assets. That's backed by almost $19 billion in reciprocal deposit capacity. First Republic Bank had almost 70% of its assets as uninsured, and Signature Bank had roughly 90% in uninsured deposits.

New York Community Bank has had $850k in insider acquisitions. The company can financially afford it, and we understand the commercial portfolio risk. The only question is whether there's a run on the bank, which we see as very unlikely given the strong insured deposits, ideally insured customers have no reason to withdraw cash.

So far, the company seems to persevering, but we need more details from the company.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is the bankruptcy of the company. It's a big deal. Even if the company can financially handle the downturn, the risk of a run on the bank cannot be overstated. That run could push your investment to $0. However, we see that chance as low, given the company's profitability and high insured deposits.

Conclusion

New York Community Bank had incredibly weak earnings as it became one of the initial victims of concerns over commercial loans. You need a lot of profit to make up for some major losses in banking, given low-interest rates. However, despite that, the company is still very profitable overall, and it's taken advantage of some major acquisitions.

We expect there not to be a run on the bank given the high % of insured deposits. Assuming that's the case, the company's profits can remain high, driving substantial long-term shareholder returns and a recovery in the company's valuation. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.