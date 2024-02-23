20 Ultra SWAN Strong Buys For Whatever's Coming Next

andresr

Every time the market is near an all-time high, smart investors get nervous. After all, no less than Warren Buffett, the greatest long-term investor of all time, famously said, "Be greedy when others are fearful, and fearful when others are greedy."

Ycharts

High-yield blue chips (SCHD) have been up 7% in the last ten months. The S&P is up 22%, powered largely by the Magnificent Seven, which is up almost 50%, and among the Mag 7, Nvidia (NVDA) is the ultimate Wall Street darling, up almost 3X in less than a year.

Bears sound smart, but prudent long-term optimists are the ones who make money, and here's why.

It's Always A Good Time To Be Buying Quality Companies

If you ask a permabear like Robert Kiyosaki when it's a good time to buy stocks, the answer is never.

If stocks are at record highs, then OBVIOUSLY, it's a bubble, and only a fool would be buying now.

If stocks are in a correction, then it's OBVIOUSLY the start of a mega-crash, and only a fool would be buying now.

Ycharts

In October of 2008, Buffett wrote an NYT Op-Ed, "Buy American, I Am," after stocks had fallen almost 40%.

Panic was thick on Wall Street, and the doomsday prophets seemed to be finally vindicated.

What happened next? Was the Oracle of Omaha hailed as a genius for buying great companies at the best valuations in decades?

Ycharts

Stocks fell 32% after Buffett started buying by the billions.

But he didn't care because he knew that only the long-term counts.

If you aren't thinking about owning a stock for ten years, don't even think about owning it for ten minutes." - Warren Buffett

Ycharts

And in case you think this example is just cherry-picking, here are decades of market data to back up my assertion that it's always a good time to buy quality companies.

UBS

Since WWII, the stock market has been at record highs 34% of the time. 1 in 3 trading days has been a new all-time high.

Charlie Bilello

History is on the side of long-term optimists, who believe that American companies will find a way to adapt and overcome the challenges facing our economy and their respective industries.

Even In A Bubble, There Are Blue-Chip Bargains To Buy

The S&P, when measured based on cash-adjusted earnings, is only 3% historically overvalued.

But even in the most extreme market bubble ever, the 2000 Tech crash, when the S&P hit a 50% historical premium, there were plenty of bargains to be found.

Michael Batnick

In the tech bubble, the mania seemed to infect everyone and everything.

That meant that even Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), which is not a growth stock by any definition, was trading at over 40X earnings, as were Coke (KO) and Walmart (WMT).

Ycharts

During the last days of the worst speculative bubble in US history, value stocks fell as everyone went crazy for tech.

Ycharts

You could get Realty Income (O) for 10% yield and just 7X cash flow (a 50% historical discount) at the peak of the tech bubble.

Enterprise Products (EPD) yielded a very low risk 13% and traded at just 4X cash flow.

Had Seeking Alpha existed back then, smart income investors like you and I would have been pounding the table for years about how it's a good idea to ignore the tech mania and buy these incredible ultra-yield blue chips.

We would have looked like fools for years, as the Nasdaq tripled and some value stocks were cut in half.

Ycharts

And just a few years later, income investors who had patiently been buying while everyone else lost all sense of risk management and reasonable valuation would have been sorry.

Wide Moat Research

Investors in big tech still did OK, having more than doubled their money, even buying from the most absurd valuations in US history.

Nasdaq Trailing Earnings

Tech Bubble peak: 200X

Jan 2022 High: 60X

Today: 45X

But those who were steadily buying quality value and yield? Who wasn't phased by years of declines and who never gave into FOMO, the fear of missing out?

Over the last quarter century, they crushed it and are enjoying rivers of dividends as well as Buffett-like returns.

Today Is Not A Tech Bubble 2.0

Today, valuations are high but not anywhere close to tech bubble levels.

Magnificent 7 is trading at 17.9X cash-adjusted forward earnings

According to the FactSet consensus, Mag 7 is expected to grow earnings at 29% in 2024 and 19% in 2025 and 2026. Morningstar estimates that over the next five years, the Mag 7 will grow earnings at almost 17% annually.

Morningstar

18X cash-adjusted earnings for 17% growth and the widest moats and strongest balance sheets in the world is not a tech bubble.

My point is that anyone telling you a mega-crash is coming, like a 50+% decline in 2000 or 2009, is ignorant of the facts, lying, or trying to sell you something, possibly all 3.

Ultra SWANs: As Close To Perfect Quality Companies As Can Exist On Wall Street

I classify the quality of companies based on safety, dependability, and moatiness based on a systematic model I've spent over a decade developing.

over $1 million in R&D and 20,000 people hours have gone into this

Dividend Kings Safety & Quality Tool

Safety and dependability are a function of many factors (over 1000 in fact) but the most important ones are:

dividend track record (if a company pays a dividend)

balance sheet & credit rating

long-term risk management (S&P's rating based on over 1000 risk metrics)

payout ratio

debt ratios

accounting fraud risk

bankruptcy risk (fundamental risk of losing 100% of your money)

The cutoffs for each company are industry-dependent, based on rating agency guidelines perfected with over 100 years of default data.

The business model score, or moatiness, is based on the historical industry profitability percentile or adjusted for industry-specific things (like regulated monopolies like Canadian banks or certain midstream companies).

Ultra SWAN stands for Ultra Sleep Well At Night, and these are among the world's highest-quality companies. Thing-wide moat dividend aristocrats or future aristocrats like JNJ or MSFT are as close to God's own companies as will ever exist in the world.

Ultra SWAN does NOT mean "risk-free"

no such thing exists on Wall Street

Combining safety, dependability, and moatiness I come up with an overall quality score, and quality ratings that then determine what kind of margin of safety (historical discount) is required to classify a company a potential reasonable buy, good buy, strong buy, very strong buy, or Ultra Value buy.

Dividend Kings

These are the valuation cutoffs that run our Master List and tools, including valuation color-coding and daily valuation updates for members, posted in the daily alerts room.

So now let me show you how, for the annual Fortress Portfolio rebalancing, an all Ultra SWAN portfolio, I can quickly find the 20 best choices for both high-yield and growth to optimize for long-term income.

Finding The Best Ultra SWAN High-Yield Bargains

I use a barbell approach combining the best yield and the best growth among the Ultra SWANs trading at reasonable valuations or better to maximize safe yield today and long-term consensus income growth potential in the future.

This article shows why combining yield and growth is the best way to maximize long-term retirement income.

So, first, let's find the best Ultra SWAN yielders in today's market.

With the right screen, you can quickly find the best high-yield blue chips for any need or goal. Based on what matters most to you and your financial needs.

Screening Criteria Companies Remaining % Of Master List 1 BHS Rating "reasonable buy, good buy, strong buy, very strong buy, ultra value buy" 308 60.99% 2 Non-Speculative 267 52.87% 3 Ultra SWAN Quality (13/13 Quality) 156 30.89% 4 Credit Rating Investment Grade (BBB- or better) 128 25.35% 5 LT Total Return Potential 10+% 75 14.85% 6 Sort by Yield 0.00% 7 Set Yield cutoff at 5.1% (top 10 yielders) 10 1.98% Total Time 2 minutes Click to enlarge

10 Ultra SWAN High-Yield Buys Well Positioned For Whatever Is Coming Next

Bottom line up front, here are the fundamentals for the best high-yield Ultra SWANs.

These 10 Ultra SWANs offer a very low risk 7.3% yield, backed up by a BBB+ stable credit rating (4.2% 30-year bankruptcy risk).

The safety score is 96%, and the S&P long-term risk management percentile is 86%, meaning the top 14% of all global companies.

The discount to historical fair value is 23%, a 26% better value than the S&P 500, and the growth consensus is 4% to 5% with 11% to 12% long-term consensus total return potential.

That means long-term investors who reinvest their dividends could see around 11% to 12% income growth over time, while those spending their dividends see 4% to 5% income growth on top of that 7.3% very low-risk yield.

Dividend Kings Research Terminal

Over the next decade, analysts believe that if all these companies grow as expected and return to historical fair value, these Ultra SWANs might deliver 7.3% yield + 4.5% growth + 2.8% valuation boost =14.6% annual return potential = 290% total returns vs 160% for the S&P.

Consensus Total Return Potential Through 2026

If and only if each company grows as analysts expect

And returns to historical market-determined fair value

This is what you will make.

Altria (MO)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

British American Tobacco (BTI)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Enbridge (ENB)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

TC Energy (TRP)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Philip Morris International (PM)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Realty Income (O)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

3-Year Total Return Summary

74% average total return consensus through 2026 vs 9% S&P

20.3% annualized total return potential vs 3% S&P

And now compare that to the S&P 500.

FAST Graphs, FactSet

For the next three years these 10 high-yield Ultra SWAN buys offer Buffett-like return potential that's 7X better than the S&P.

Finding The Best Ultra SWAN Total Return

And now, we want to add the highest quality, reasonably priced growth to our high-yield core.

Screening Criteria Companies Remaining % Of Master List 1 BHS Rating "reasonable buy, good buy, strong buy, very strong buy, ultra value buy" 308 60.99% 2 Non-Speculative 267 52.87% 3 Ultra SWAN Quality (13/13 Quality) 156 30.89% 4 Credit Rating Investment Grade (BBB- or better) 128 25.35% 5 LT Total Return Potential 10+% 75 14.85% 6 Sort by Long-Term Return Consensus 0.00% 7 Set LT Return cutoff to 17.8% 10 1.98% Time 2 Minutes Click to enlarge

10 Ultra SWAN Total Return Buys Well Positioned For Whatever Is Coming Next

Bottom line up front, here are the fundamentals for the best total return Ultra SWANs.

These 10 Ultra SWANs offer a very low risk, 1.5% yield, backed up by an average A- stable credit rating (3.2% 30-year bankruptcy risk).

The safety score is 95%, and the S&P long-term risk management percentile is 81%, meaning the top 19% of all global companies.

The discount to historical fair value is 20%, a 23% better value than the S&P 500, and the growth consensus is 21% to 22% with 22% to 23% long-term consensus total return potential.

That means long-term investors who reinvest their dividends could see around 22% to 23% income growth over time. That's 3X better than the S&P's expected dividend growth in the coming years.

Dividend Kings Research Terminal

Consensus Total Return Potential Through 2026

ServiceNow (NOW)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Amazon (AMZN)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Netflix (NFLX)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Booking Holdings (BKNG)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

FAST Graphs, FactSet

UPS (UPS)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Caterpillar (CAT)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Mastercard (MA)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

C.H Robinson (CHRW)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Polaris (PII)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

3-Year Total Return Summary

66% average total return consensus through 2026 vs 9% S&P

18.4% annualized total return potential vs 3% S&P

My 20 Ultra SWAN Strong Buys

Now, let's put these two Ultra SWAN screens together to create a complete, diversified, and prudently risk-managed high-yield income growth portfolio of impeccable quality.

I've sorted the list by discount to fair value.

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

The combined, complete portfolio yields 4.4% and is 22% historically undervalued.

That yields better than SCHD VYM or the most popular high-yield mutual funds.

And the discount to fair value is exceptional. For context, diversified portfolios like this typically don't become 20% to 25% undervalued except at recessionary bear market bottoms.

So, this overall portfolio is priced for a recession that isn't likely to happen.

91% quality and 95% safety and 83rd percentile risk management (top 17% of all companies according to S&P), and an average credit rating of A- stable (3.73% 30-year bankruptcy risk).

Analysts expect 12.9% long-term growth for 17.3% long-term total return and 17% to 18% income growth for those reinvesting dividends.

12% to 13% income growth if you are spending your dividends

And thanks to the discount to fair value, the 10-year consensus total return potential is 4.4% yield + 12.9% growth + 2.7% annual valuation boost = 20.2% annualized return potential or 530% cumulative 10-year return potential vs 160% S&P.

How would you like to potentially enjoy very safe 4.4% yield today, and Buffett-like annual returns for a decade? With a group of companies with Ultra SWAN quality, risk management, and dependability?

Risks To Consider

All of Wall Street is probabilistic; there are no guarantees.

For example, JNJ's and MSFT's AAA-credit rating doesn't mean they are "risk-free" but rather that the risk of them going bankrupt in the next 30 years is approximately 1 in 1,429.

A 100% safety score doesn't mean a dividend that is fool proof. It means the risk of a dividend cut at any given time is 1 in 200, and even in an extreme recession, like the Great Recession or Pandemic, it's just 1%.

In fact, being an Ultra SWAN today doesn't mean a company will remain an Ultra SWAN. Just ask GE, a former AAA-rated dividend aristocrat run by Fortune's "CEO of the century," how fundamentals can turn.

There is a reason for that. John Templeton and Howard Marks believe you can only be 80% certain about a company's fundamentals. There are no guarantees, and fundamentals are always changing, something in your favor and sometimes not.

That's where risk management, prudent valuation, and diversification protect you.

In this business, if you're good, you're right six times out of ten. You're never going to be right nine times out of ten." - Peter Lynch

You sleep well at night because the portfolio's income is safe, dependable, and growing in all economic conditions, not because these Ultra SWANs don't fall during market corrections.

Ycharts

On March 16th, 2020, during the peak of the Pandemic panic, the S&P fell 13% in a single day.

Even JNJ, arguably the lowest risk, most recession-resistant AAA company in the world, fell 5% that day.

Historical Returns Since 2006

Portfolio Visualizer Premium Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Over the last 17 years, these companies delivered 18% rolling returns, similar to what analysts expect in the foreseeable future.

They outperformed the S&P by 7% per year for almost two decades.

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

16.4% annual income growth, similar to what's expected in the future.

But in any given year, you should have expected a 16% to 17% decline in the portfolio's value, even with no change in the company's fundamentals.

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

To enjoy those returns you had to put up with a 35% decline during the Great Recession. That's a lot less than the S&P but still a nasty downturn.

NO STOCK IS A BOND ALTERNATIVE.

JPMorgan

Anyone who tells you that a high-yield portfolio is a replacement for bonds doesn't realize that sovereign bonds are owned to not just generate "risk-free" income but also to go up when the market falls.

Bottom Line: 20 Ultra SWAN Strong Buys Perfect For Whatever Is Coming Next

My goal isn't to guess what the market will do tomorrow, next week, or even this year.

Over the long-term, 97% of stock returns and financial success is based on fundamentals, including safety and quality first, and prudent valuation and sound risk management always.

That's how I manage my family's charity hedge fund, and all our portfolios.

And this year these 20 Ultra SWANs, create an impeccable fundamental profile including a very low risk 4.4% yield, 12% to 13% historical and consensus future income growth, and 17% to 18% income growth for anyone reinvesting dividends.

From companies with A-credit ratings and long-term risk management in the top 17% of global companies according to S&P.

And all this at a 23% historical discount, even with the market at record highs.

This is what I mean by "a market of stocks, not a stock market. Something great is always on sale if you know where to look."

And it's why the correct answer to "when is a good time to buy stocks for the long-term" is not the Permabear's "never" but "always".

Whether we get a booming economy in 2024 or 2025 or a recession, whether stocks soar or crash, based on the best available data we have today, these 20 Ultra SWANs are the best option for those seeking exceptional quality, very low-risk yield, and a strong margin of safety.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.