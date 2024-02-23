Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
20 Ultra SWAN Strong Buys For Whatever's Coming Next

Feb. 23, 2024
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • It is always a good time to buy quality companies, even when the market is near record highs or even in a bubble.
  • There are always world-class Ultra Sleep Well At Night companies on sale in all market and economic conditions.
  • Here are the top 10 high-yield Ultra SWAN strong buys that yield an average yield of 7.4% and a BBB+ stable credit rating.
  • Here are the top 10 fast growth Ultra SWAN buys that yield as much as the S&P but are growing almost 3X faster.
  • Together, these 20 Ultra SWAN strong buys yield a very low risk 4.4% income today and are expected to deliver 16% to 18% long-term income growth, as they have for almost 20 years. They offer about 70% 3-year total return potential and over the next decade, almost 600% return potential, according to the FactSet analyst consensus.
Happy group of people grabbing money in the air

andresr

Every time the market is near an all-time high, smart investors get nervous. After all, no less than Warren Buffett, the greatest long-term investor of all time, famously said, "Be greedy when others are fearful, and fearful when others are greedy."

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
111.01K Followers

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTI, AMZN, ENB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I own some of these stocks via ETFs.

I own some of these stocks via ETFs.

Comments (99)

G
Gritty Art
Yesterday, 7:32 PM
Comments (4)
Just a reminder to like this article for all the hard work @Dividend Sensei put into it.
rollwave2024 profile picture
rollwave2024
Yesterday, 4:24 PM
Comments (9.2K)
CGGR if simply looking for growth and don't need the dividend
OverTheHorizon profile picture
OverTheHorizon
Yesterday, 3:32 PM
Comments (12.51K)
Better SWUC— Sell While U Can.
R
RMUinFL
Yesterday, 2:36 PM
Comments (667)
@Dividend Sensei
I posted an initial reply to your 20 Ultra Swan strong buy article on 2/23. Since then you have posted another article titled 20 Blue Chip Bargains providing a 7% Yield for Retirement. That's three articles that feature 20 stock picks in 14 days....you have been busy.
What I have gathered from assessing each one is that the 2/10 article is focused on stocks with the highest discount to fair valuation, the 2/23 article is focused on the stocks with the highest quality/safety ratings, and the 2/24 article is focused on stocks with the highest div yields. Do you agree with this way of looking at them as a combined group?
When I compared the stock listings, the only two stocks that appear on all 3 listings are BTI and MO. It seems you're very bullish on these two tobacco stocks.
Thanks for all the ideas. I'm currently holding 10 of the stocks on your combined listings.
hafen profile picture
hafen
Yesterday, 7:51 PM
Comments (2.67K)
@RMUinFL Interesting comment. I own MO, but only a starter piece. I have no problem with sin stocks, but I just don’t see a strong overhaul but a tobacco stock.
SleepyInSeattle profile picture
SleepyInSeattle
Yesterday, 7:36 AM
Comments (8.94K)
@Dividend Sensei You have really outdone yourself! One of the best articles I have read in a long time! Thanks.
g
greedyfellow
Yesterday, 2:57 AM
Comments (2.36K)
"Mag 7 is expected to grow earnings at 29% in 2024"

This won't happen with Mag7 excluding Nvidia.
Incomeiam profile picture
Incomeiam
25 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.5K)
Combination of MO and GOOGL sounds better to me.
btheref profile picture
btheref
25 Feb. 2024
Comments (81)
I have 2 rules I follow. The stock has to have potential future growth (slow growth is fine) and it has to pay me (dividends). Simple formula that has worked well over the years. If people read and followed articles like this, they would do well in the long run.
Detroit Bad Boy profile picture
Detroit Bad Boy
25 Feb. 2024
Comments (678)
@btheref Insider selling bother you? Been significant recently and I own BIG
hafen profile picture
hafen
24 Feb. 2024
Comments (2.67K)
Excellent article. I don’t have to totally replicate it, I can modify it. Thanks.
N
Nick The Lounge Singer
24 Feb. 2024
Comments (76)
MO is dead money IMO.
EnjoyTheTroy profile picture
EnjoyTheTroy
24 Feb. 2024
Comments (75)
@Nick The Lounge Singer making 9.5% regardless of if the market goes up or down? Lol

If u don't like making money then why are you here?
N
Nick The Lounge Singer
24 Feb. 2024
Comments (76)
@EnjoyTheTroy who cares about yield when it’s negated by decreasing value?
EnjoyTheTroy profile picture
EnjoyTheTroy
24 Feb. 2024
Comments (75)
@Nick The Lounge Singer ha right... if u think tobacco is going to just watch their business die a slow death then you might be surprised in a few years when all of their RRPs are on the market and the stock is at new highs.

It won't happen overnight or even "soon" but better days are in Altrias future.

Until then the faithful will enjoy bathing in cash every 3 months.
I
IntolerantRWJ
24 Feb. 2024
Comments (44)
Thank You for your time, thoughts and great presentation DS
rollwave2024 profile picture
rollwave2024
24 Feb. 2024
Comments (9.2K)
Still predicting recession in 2024??
RunawayBear profile picture
RunawayBear
23 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.27K)
Tobacco is on the way down since no one can continue to pay $20+ for a pack of cigs for the taxocrat machine. Realty, especially commercial, is dying as well due to work from home zoom China virus effect.

GOOGL and DE from that color chart are good buys though, and I like CAT, MA, LOW and PII too.
R
RMUinFL
23 Feb. 2024
Comments (667)
@Dividend Sensei
DS I follow you and appreciate your detailed, data driven work.
I am hoping you won't mind answering a question for me: On Feb 10th you published an article titled "My Favorite Blue-Chip Bargains for 2024." There are only 3 repeats between this previous listing and your current 20 strong buy listing; mainly AMZN, BTI and MO. When I compare the averages, the biggest difference appears to be discount to fair value, which is 15% higher on your 2/10 listing. The 2/10 list also has more ultra strong buy ratings (6 vs 3) and more strong buy ratings (12 vs 4). Other smaller differences were that your current listing has better quality and safety scores and lower 30 year bankruptcy risk. How would you advise us to best utilize the combination of these two listings in our potential investment decisions?
PS: I currently have 5 of the holdings on each list.
theheckwithtech profile picture
theheckwithtech
23 Feb. 2024
Comments (5.06K)
I own about half of those, but right now, I'm heavily, very heavily, buying RILY at a 25~% yield along with RILYZ and RILYN. I'm still sleeping well at night.
p
pelican11
23 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.06K)
@theheckwithtech I have a small position in RILY and looking for a reason or reasons to be optimistic. What you got?
Incomeiam profile picture
Incomeiam
25 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.5K)
@theheckwithtech , hi risk with hi reward. I have a 1.5% position in RILYZ @$12.
Fi-Gal profile picture
Fi-Gal
23 Feb. 2024
Comments (2.22K)
Your stellar breakdown much appreciated!
Long BTI, EPD,ENB,MO, O
F86 Sabre profile picture
F86 Sabre
23 Feb. 2024
Comments (783)
From guys who were good:

“Nobody can predict interest rates, the future direction of the economy, or the stock market. Dismiss all such forecasts and concentrate on what’s actually happening to the companies in which you’ve invested.” – Peter Lynch

“The best way to measure your investing success is not by whether you’re beating the market, but by whether you’ve put in place a financial plan and a behavioral discipline that are likely to get you where you want to go.” - Benjamin Graham “The Intelligent Investor”

Note neither one of these brilliant men used the word "trading". They are talking about "investing". Night and day difference. Nothing wrong with doing either but know the difference.
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
23 Feb. 2024
Comments (50.4K)
@F86 Sabre

Yes, there is a big difference between trading and investing.

Traders have a different goal and mindset.

It's a much harder way to make a living.
Detroit Bad Boy profile picture
Detroit Bad Boy
23 Feb. 2024
Comments (678)
@Dividend Sensei PM. Fat pitch price to back-up the truck?
F86 Sabre profile picture
F86 Sabre
23 Feb. 2024
Comments (783)
@Dividend Sensei
Amen!
chuckster59 profile picture
chuckster59
23 Feb. 2024
Comments (193)
Most interesting to me was the 30-year bankruptcy risk values. So many companies had a lower risk than both Canadian Banks in your list. How were your values derived for these @Dividend Sensei ?
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
23 Feb. 2024
Comments (50.4K)
@chuckster59

It's from S&P and a University of St. Petersberg study.
S
SIAAFSHARI
23 Feb. 2024
Comments (8)
Thank you.
M
Mike-SC
23 Feb. 2024
Comments (660)
Another very good article DS. I always appreciate your perspective and you never fail to give me things to think about.

I appreciate that you rely on a method you have developed and let the data produce the recommendations. I think its a sound method. If people want to add additional filters to that when they make investment decisions...certainly their prerogative.

I am glad you don't filter it for us based on your personal views and let us all make our own decisions.

I am long MO, O, EPD and ENB
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
23 Feb. 2024
Comments (50.4K)
@Mike-SC

Sure, some people like to add technical analysis to fundamentals.

Others like to add personal values, ESG, and other factors as well.

There are many roads to a rich retirement, and my goal is merely to provide tools and teach how to use them.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

