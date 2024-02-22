Inflation Alert! How I'm Fortifying My Portfolio Amidst Soaring Debt

Feb. 22, 2024 7:00 AM ETAM, AR, BHP, CAT, CNQ, CNQ:CA, CP, CP:CA, DE, DHR, EXR, FCX, HD, LHX, LMT, NEM, NGT:CA, NOC, NSC, PEP, PSA, REXR, RTX, TPL, UNP100 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The US debt load is a major concern, with projections showing rising interest expenses and potential challenges for fiscal policymakers.
  • Inflation may remain elevated on a longer-term basis, and the U.S. government may resort to "inflating away the debt" as a solution.
  • I am positioning my portfolio to include stocks that perform well in an environment of prolonged elevated inflation, such as aerospace & defense, railroads, machinery, energy, and healthcare.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT® on Alpha get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Vanishing 100 US dollar bill

Manuel Augusto Moreno/Moment via Getty Images

Introduction

It's time to do one of my favorite things: combining macroeconomic developments/expectations with actionable ideas.

Ever since I started investing, after having experimented with every strategy under the sun, I decided that long-term investing

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
34.44K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT®+HOYA Capital.

As a member of the iREIT®+HOYA Capital team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AR, CME, ABBV, DHR, HD, LHX, CNQ, LMT, NOC, AM, EXR, CAT, CP, RTX, NSC, PEP, CSL, DE, UNP, PSA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AM--
Antero Midstream Corporation
AR--
Antero Resources Corporation
BHP--
BHP Group Limited
CAT--
Caterpillar Inc.
CNQ--
Canadian Natural Resources Limited
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News