Inflation Alert! How I'm Fortifying My Portfolio Amidst Soaring Debt

Introduction

It's time to do one of my favorite things: combining macroeconomic developments/expectations with actionable ideas.

Ever since I started investing, after having experimented with every strategy under the sun, I decided that long-term investing by incorporating macroeconomic research was where I was able to excel.

That's why almost all of my articles have some form of "bigger picture" discussion included, as I want to deliver value even for investors who are not necessarily interested in buying the stocks I discuss.

Having said that, in this article, we'll talk about one of the biggest topics on the market: the U.S. debt load.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

I have thought about writing this article for many weeks. However, I wasn't sure how to discuss a highly sensitive topic.

After all, the debt topic is connected to so many other themes, including inflation.

Hence, in this article, I'll give you my view on the debt situation in the U.S., why I expect that inflation may remain elevated on a longer-term basis, and how I am positioning myself, as I believe that making the right decisions now could come with tremendous long-term benefits and lower risks.

In other words, I will tell you a lot about my own portfolio, which I have neglected, as I still haven't written an article solely about my portfolio (that's still on my agenda).

So, as we have a lot to discuss, let's get to it!

A Debt Problem With Potentially Serious Implications

We are in a very interesting economic environment of rising debt levels and elevated rates. This means borrowers will likely see accelerating debt servicing costs unless rates come down very quickly.

As reported by the Wall Street Journal, according to the Congressional Budget Office's projections, the U.S. government is expected to incur an additional $1.1 trillion in interest payments over the next decade.

This projection underscores the significance of interest costs, which are on track to exceed defense spending this year!

Wall Street Journal

As a result, the looming risk of rising interest expenses poses a considerable challenge to fiscal policymakers, especially as Social Security and Medicare obligations continue to grow.

One of the reasons for the elevated debt load, besides the usual compounding factors, is the fact that the pandemic-induced zero-interest rate environment caused a surge in borrowing activity, resulting in record bond issuance by the Treasury Department. Even worse is that they mainly borrowed short-term debt instead of locking in cheap long-term debt rates.

Wall Street Journal

Elevated borrowing coincided with the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates, leading to a notable increase in interest expenses for the government.

To give you an idea of how bad this is, the Wall Street Journal found that current projections indicate that interest payments will amount to $870 billion this year, nearly doubling the average observed since 2000.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Moreover, and this is where it gets ugly, interest costs are anticipated to climb to 3.9% of GDP by 2034, further straining the federal budget.

By then, the public debt is expected to be $48 trillion.

While nobody expects the U.S. to miss a debt payment (including me), the situation could get tricky if it leads to a prolonged elevated deficit.

This is how the Wall Street Journal put it (emphasis added):

The U.S. government raises money by auctioning Treasury bonds to a swath of global investors. The bigger the deficit, the more bonds it must issue to finance otherwise unfunded spending. Investors could demand higher yields to buy the deluge of Treasurys, which would hurt bond prices. Ultimately, higher borrowing costs on such things as mortgages and corporate loans would slow the economy as consumer spending and business investment wane.

It also comes with implications for economic support. After all, in addition to monetary support, fiscal measures are often used to mitigate economic downturns or to support certain developments like economic re-shoring (i.e., the Inflation Reduction Act).

In other words, while increased debt issuance can initially stimulate economic growth through higher spending, there is a growing concern about the long-term implications, as analysts question the government's ability to respond effectively to future economic downturns or crises, given the constraints imposed by rising debt levels.

“We are in a spiral now—it’s a slow spiral, but it’s still a spiral—of rising debt and rising payments on the debt,” Phillip Swagel, director of the Congressional Budget Office, told me for the Big Take DC podcast. “The situation is unsustainable.” - Bloomberg.

Inflating Away Debt

I don't have a solution to these problems. However, we can discuss potential solutions and what this may mean for our portfolios.

According to Bloomberg, the "only way out of this debt spiral" is for Congress to balance the budget, which no party wants to do, at least not when in power.

That said, as we can see below, the U.S. has achieved to lower the debt-to-GDP ratio a few times in its history.

Visual Capitalist

There are a few historical examples when the U.S. (indirectly) used inflation to reduce the debt ratio:

Post-WWII: After World War II, the U.S. experienced high inflation (12.9% and 11% in 1946 and 1947), which reduced the real value of the national debt. However, inflation wasn't a deliberate policy, and other factors like economic growth and fiscal policy also played a role in lowering the debt-to-GDP ratio. I would also make the case that the U.S. was a young superpower back then and in the early stages of capitalism.

After World War II, the U.S. experienced high inflation (12.9% and 11% in 1946 and 1947), which reduced the real value of the national debt. However, inflation wasn't a deliberate policy, and other factors like economic growth and fiscal policy also played a role in lowering the debt-to-GDP ratio. I would also make the case that the U.S. was a young superpower back then and in the early stages of capitalism. Later examples: Inflation in the 1960s and 1970s might have contributed somewhat to reducing the debt-to-GDP ratio, but it also had significant negative consequences on the economy.

With that in mind, I believe that "inflating away the debt" is the most likely path here, as austerity is just no option, in my opinion.

So, how does that work?

The U.S. government wouldn't directly "target" inflation. Instead, it might implement policies like:

Increased money supply: The Federal Reserve could expand the money supply through quantitative easing or lowering interest rates. This could stimulate borrowing and spending, potentially leading to inflation.

The Federal Reserve could expand the money supply through quantitative easing or lowering interest rates. This could stimulate borrowing and spending, potentially leading to inflation. Deficit spending: Higher government spending without raising taxes could widen the budget deficit, fueling inflation.

Essentially, I believe that deficit spending is currently being used to achieve two things. Using the Inflation Reduction Act as an example:

First, it supports the economy, as it helps stimulate economic growth in various supply chains, including semiconductors, construction, transportation, and defense, among others.

However, please note that Democrats make the case that the Inflation Reduction Act, which is a big part of the deficit, will actually shrink the deficit over time. Time will tell if they are right.

U.S. Senate Democrats

Second, it keeps inflation elevated, as it creates economic demand and elevated money velocity (money moving around between parties).

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Unfortunately, using inflation to lower debt is very risky.

While it may have worked after WWII (unintentionally) and in the 1970s, it has a significant downside.

Three things that come to mind are:

Loss of control: Intentionally causing inflation is challenging to control. It could easily spiral out of control, leading to even higher inflation on a prolonged basis.

Intentionally causing inflation is challenging to control. It could easily spiral out of control, leading to even higher inflation on a prolonged basis. Interest rate hikes: To combat high inflation, the Fed might raise interest rates, offsetting the initial benefit of reduced debt burden and potentially hindering economic growth.

To combat high inflation, the Fed might raise interest rates, offsetting the initial benefit of reduced debt burden and potentially hindering economic growth. Unequal impact: Inflation disproportionately harms low-income earners and fixed-income retirees who struggle to adjust their budgets, which could have significant consequences for society.

Please bear in mind that the risks of hyperinflation, which is typically a risk of lowering the real value of debt through inflation, are limited in the U.S.

The U.S. dollar is the world's dominant reserve currency, meaning many countries hold it as a store of value and for international transactions.

This gives the U.S. significant leverage in managing its currency and influencing global financial markets.

It also means demand for dollars remains high, which can help stabilize its value.

On a side note, this is also why I will continue to invest in the U.S., as I have zero doubt that it is still a better place to be than China (significant private and shadow bank debt) and the European Union, which has structural issues on top of elevated debt rates in various nations.

When done correctly, it is actually possible to lower the debt ratio through inflation.

The estimates suggest that it is unlikely that inflation will lower the US fiscal burden significantly, and that the effect of higher inflation is modest for plausible counterfactuals. If instead inflation is combined with financial repression that ex-post extends the maturity of the debt, then the reduction in value can be significant. - Rainer et al. (2014) (emphasis added).

So, what does this mean for our portfolios?

Now What?

I cannot tell anyone what to do. I am not a financial advisor, and it needs to be said that I could be wrong.

There's a chance the Fed manages a soft or no-landing, which could result in rapid rate cuts without a recession.

I don't believe in that, but it could happen.

That said, as usual, I will incorporate my thesis in my portfolio but not create a situation where I am dependent on the U.S. inflating its way out of its debt.

All I will do is focus on stocks that do well in an environment of prolonged elevated inflation when I add new investments, while keeping my portfolio somewhat balanced.

After all, my goal is long-term wealth creation, not starting to bet my entire portfolio on the outcome of certain macro theories.

With that said, this is what the S&P 500 (SP500) looks like adjusted for inflation:

Multpl.com

This chart tells us two things:

If you own S&P 500 ETFs, there's no need to suddenly become a more active investor. On a long-term basis, you'll do just fine.

There are some extended periods with no gains or negative gains. For example, the 1970s were tough on stocks (inflation-adjusted). Investors going long in 1960 were still breakeven 25 years later.

For what it's worth, investors going long in the 1880s were even worse off.

In other words, I'm making some changes to my strategy.

My largest investments are in aerospace & defense. This includes Lockheed Martin (LMT), L3Harris (LHX), RTX Corp. (RTX), and Northrop Grumman (NOC). As they are all dependent on government contracts, they may not be the best place to be during elevated inflation. However, they have inflation-protected contracts, and the government does not benefit from letting its largest contractors suffer. These companies require funding to support the entire aerospace supply chain, which covers thousands of companies and hundreds of thousands of jobs. Bear in mind that these "big guys" are just the tip of the iceberg. Keeping these companies healthy is in the best interest of the government, regardless of the inflation rate.

Leo Nelissen

My second-largest investment group is railroads, including Union Pacific (UNP), Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP), and Norfolk Southern (NSC). These companies have decent pricing power and are usually better prepared for inflation than the trucking industry, their biggest competitor.

My other industrial industry is machinery, which covers Caterpillar (CAT) and Deere & Company (DE). Both have strong pricing power and benefit from elevated commodity prices. I will buy both rather aggressively in the quarters ahead.

As we can see below, industrials account for 53% of my entire portfolio!

Leo Nelissen

Real estate accounts for 11%. In this sector, I own Public Storage (PSA) and Extra Space Storage (EXR). While real estate companies have some inflation protection through contracts with tenants and land value, I do not really like this sector. A lot of contracts in the industry have capped rent escalators at roughly 3% inflation, which limits pricing power. Self-storage is different. While competition is fierce, operators can adjust prices on a regular basis, especially when people move out. They also tend to own prime real estate close to city centers, which doesn't hurt either.

I also have 11% energy exposure, with additional exposure in my trading account.

Energy is my favorite sector for inflation protection.

Not only is oil a driver of inflation, but it is also a commodity that currently benefits from lower supply growth, as most companies are focusing on free cash flow over production growth.

In this area, I own Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ), which has deep reserves, low breakeven prices, and a focus on (special) dividends, as well as Antero Midstream (AM), a company that owns pipelines for its peer Antero Resources (AR).

In my trading account, I own a number of smaller positions in companies like Antero Resources.

Moreover, in addition to expanding my exposure by buying more of my existing holdings, I am looking at other investments as well.

One of them is the Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL), a stock I have spent countless hours discussing with my peers in recent weeks - in preparation for this article.

This company has returned 47% per year over the past ten years with one of the most simple business models imaginable: it owns land.

The company owns valuable land in the Texas Permian Basin, the best place to drill oil in the United States.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation

It has no debt and more than 870 thousand surface acres that include roughly 14 years of low-cost oil reserves.

TPL makes money on every barrel produced on its land in addition to operations in the water needed to drill for oil, pipelines, solar panels, and whatnot.

In other words, if anything happens on its land, TPL benefits from it.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation

While it's close to impossible to backtest a stock going back more than 50 years, it's fair to say that TPL was one of the best places to be during the 1970s when inflation was elevated.

TradingView (TPL 1960s-1970s)

Going forward, I will spend more time discussing TPL, as I cannot go into too much detail in this article.

Having said that, I also have healthcare exposure through AbbVie (ABBV) and Danaher (DHR). Both have pricing power as they have limited competition and anti-cyclical demand.

My investments in the consumer space cover The Home Depot (HD) and PepsiCo (PEP). As much as I love these stocks, they are not the best places to be during elevated inflation.

Nonetheless, I'm adding to both whenever their stock prices enter a correction, as I need to keep a somewhat balanced portfolio.

With everything said so far, there are a few places that are, generally speaking, good places to be.

Using Hartford Funds research, the single-best place to be is energy, which does best when inflation is elevated with the highest probability of beating inflation.

Hartford Funds

Precious metals and mining (in general) are also fantastic places to be.

This includes miners like Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), which mines copper. Newmont Corporation (NEM), which mines gold, or BHP (BHP), which is a diversified miner.

Note that my investment in CAT is highly correlated to these miners, as it delivers the equipment needed to mine commodities.

Utilities, consumer staples, and equity REITs are also hedges against inflation.

HOWEVER, in these areas, investors need to be VERY PICKY.

While utilities benefit from inflation protection through rate increases and consumer staples benefit from the anti-cyclical demand for their products, there are limits to how much these companies can charge for their products.

The same goes for equity REITs, which is why I like to stick to self-storage and REITs that benefit from strong fundamentals, including Southern California industrial REITs like Rexford Industrial (REXR).

Going forward, I will increasingly focus on this thesis, discuss suitable picks, and explain what changes I am making to my portfolio.

Please note that I won't sell any of my existing holdings. The only changes I will make will be new additions.

It also needs to be said that value sectors, like energy, are extremely undervalued, as money has mainly flown into tech/growth stocks since last year.

If inflation remains elevated, we will likely witness massive amounts of money rotating to value sectors.

Energy is currently trading at a sub-12x forward P/E ratio and a free cash flow yield of more than 8%. This is, for lack of a more professional description, "dirt cheap."

Goldman Sachs

One last thing I need to mention here is that investors need to have a long-term investing mindset and strategy.

Whenever I plan new investments, I have a multi-decade horizon.

As the macro thesis discussed in this article is a long-term phenomenon, it perfectly fits my strategy.

The upside is that if I'm right, I will likely outperform the market by a wide margin.

If I'm wrong, I may still outperform the market as I focus on dividend growth and long-term wealth creation, which has done very well historically speaking.

However, if we go back to an environment of sub-2% inflation and loose financial conditions, I may underperform, as that environment benefits tech stocks. In that scenario, I would be "very wrong."

Nonetheless, given the valuation of tech stocks, I believe my thesis has a fantastic long-term risk/reward for dividend (growth) investors and everyone looking to add at least some inflation protection to his or her portfolio.

Takeaway

I believe understanding the U.S. debt situation and its potential impact on inflation is crucial for long-term investors.

While inflation may be used as a strategy to alleviate the debt burden, it comes with risks.

Investors should consider diversifying their portfolios to hedge against inflation, focusing on sectors like energy, precious metals, and (certain) equity REITs.

Maintaining a long-term perspective and selecting investments with strong fundamentals and inflation protection can lead to outperformance in a changing economic landscape.

However, balancing risk and reward is key to ensuring resilience in the face of uncertain macroeconomic conditions, regardless of whether my thesis will pan out as expected or not.