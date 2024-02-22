Christopher Furlong/Getty Images News

BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY)(OTCPK:BAESF) benefits across its programs from the growing NATO roster and from pressure for Europe from the US to re-arm. BAE is an eminent play within European defense, and across its segments it has a relevant and profitable backlog that will continue to build secularly. Last coverage we focused on the Ball acquisition, but now we're focusing on overall results and secular forces including a confirmed growing NATO roster and the high likelihood of accelerated defense spending, also catalyzed by the possibility of a Trump victory. In particular, we continue to call out the inevitability of the Tempest taking its place as the premier NGF within Europe and probably Japan over Dassault's (OTCPK:DUAVF) and Airbus' (OTCPK:EADSF) NGF, despite the fact that the UK is no longer within the EU.

HY Earnings, Trading Update, to FY Earnings and Outlook

Let's start with the trading update in November, which helped us with deltas from the HY release. Intake was very strong at 10 billion GBP, almost 20% of the backlog as of the HY. They also tell us that the company continues to be on track to meet the HY guidance figures of 5-7% sales growth and 6-8% EBIT growth.

The new backlog as of November is coming in meaningfully from the submarine program, part of the AUKUS deal where Australia has been given a path to obtaining nuclear submarines. AUKUS, which dramatically snubbed the French, did turn into a major win for the UK and its strategic allies, throwing a lot of business BAE's way as they continue to secure government cash to develop technology for the upcoming submarines that will be jointly developed. This will be a long-term source of growth for maritime. There was also initial orders from Sweden for artillery, signaling the importance of the Nordics for NATO and the likelihood that more defense spending will be concentrated there to limit Russian access to the Baltic Sea.

As of the HY, the maritime segment continues to outpace in terms of growth thanks to vigor in its dreadnought submarine program, making deliveries albeit in a regulated profit environment that is limiting EBIT growth. A growing NATO roster, particularly with the addition of Finland (and very soon Sweden), does more to secure the Baltic Sea, and it is possible that more business will come in as NATO tries to shore up the Baltics with a more staunch maritime presence to encroach on Russia's access there.

Sales (HY Pres) EBIT (HY Pres) Sales and EBIT (FY Pres)

From the HY into the FY results, which came out yesterday, Feb. 21, results show the same momentum in sales from the dreadnought program acceleration but with quite a bit of backlog liquidation having occurred. Despite the more than doubling of the order intake as of the FY compared to the HY, backlog was up in absolute terms by a smaller amount. This indicates that a jump into newer backlog happened that is liquidating at more favorable unit economics this quarter, and that less development and more delivery is picking up.

P&S continues to scale thanks in large part to the Ukraine war, where they sell munitions and other upkeep services as well as infantry vehicles. Stockpiling activities and a new contract win in Czech Republic is supporting substantial order backlog growth YoY from 5.9 billion GBP to 9.6 billion GBP as well as strong sales and profit growth. Other recurring activities for the US continue to perform, as well as deliveries of AMPVs to the US, and in general, this segment has good earnings visibility and is likely to continue to make economical contributions to the bottom line on a secular basis. Again, a growing roster of NATO customers will also help grow the base of products for which this segment provides services. Also, with the strategic importance of munitions in this war, much like how more conservative inventory management practices created cash flow tailwinds for companies upon supply chain issues globally, this segment may benefit from higher baseline stores.

However, for P&S, into the FY from the HY, EBIT growth decelerated on account of higher costs in developing the substantial order intake for infantry vehicles from the Czech Republic as well as for the Swedish armed forces with a partnership with Ritek AS. But as mentioned, munitions continues to be an interesting topic, with expansion of capacity in the works as well indicated in the FY report. However, it will lag immediate needs but will hopefully make the increasingly strategic considerations around munitions a more scaled and profitable market at some point in the future.

Air performs well in sales as they continue to deliver Typhoons to the Middle East and service that growing fleet. Contracts to do so with Saudi Arabia have been extended. They won significant orders in this segment for short range air defense missiles with Poland, and new orders from Italy and France for medium range missiles. Backlog grew from 23.3 billion GBP to 28.7 billion GBP, with the missile backlog likely to liquidate very profitably when results come out in the FY. With deliveries having concentrated in the HY, EBIT performance ended up being strong, outpacing sales growth with higher return on sales. The growing NATO roster as well as the more explicit calls by EU leadership for defense spending, in tandem with Trump's ultimatums around NATO commitments, a callback to things he said in his presidency, the markets for mid-value air systems, especially with Finland joining, grow a lot. Although a growing NATO roster matters for all segments, as well as the likelihood of higher defense commitments.

Into the FY from the HY, deliveries of Typhoons and fuselages for the F-35 accelerated and came in ahead of expectations, but other backlog slowed a bit in being liquidated for the segment, and it’s not generating as much new order intake. Also, costs are rising as FalconWorks costs, started in this current year, had more of an impact on a completed 2nd half. Large base of Typhoons is still good, as that's all going to have to get serviced.

C&I did alright in terms of sales but struggled with EBIT growth due to investments being made in positioning the segment for the future. Since the Ball acquisition is meant to strengthen this segment further, it is credible that the segment is indeed a strategic priority for BAE and Ball provides a more reliable growth engine for C&I that will likely turn it into a more solid profit and growth contributor going forward, but only after closure of the acquisition which happened after the close of FY balances in February. In the FY we see profits improve substantially in the latter half of the year as investments to improve the segment were focused in the first half and sales growth keeps momentum.

In ES, things are picking up thanks to reduced bottlenecks. The issues are that the delays have caused the backlog to liquidate somewhat less profitably as inflation in the meantime has taken hold. This segment has a lot of US facing business, namely the major F-35 contract as well as a new contract for ES service to the F-22, which was recently awarded. Commercial facing businesses within ES are also finally starting to pick up with the end of COVID-19 restrictions. This segment is mainly dependent on the F-35 program, and its backlog behaves mainly in line with that. The program provides a lot of sales visibility for the segment. Into the FY things stayed almost exactly in line as the HY, with maybe a little more pickup in commercial and in commercial aftermarket.

Conclusions

BAE is becoming a premier pick. Earnings visibility is already very high, and the demand that will follow higher defense budgets and commitments in Europe forced by the US have yet to take hold. All its segments, but especially P&S and Air will benefit from a larger NATO roster as well, particularly Finland which has been an important strategic addition in the Nordics. Much of this justifies a PE around 20x already, which implies around a 5% earnings yield today for a secularly growing cash flow with strong counterparties. The risks are not high, it's quite competitive with rates.

In particular, we are getting guidance from BAE as of the FY results, and they show the confidence in upping sales growth expectations and EBIT growth thanks to the large backlogs.

FY Guidance (FY PR)

Then there is the additional matter of the Tempest program in the Air segment, which is the next-generation fighter a.k.a. NGF program with BAE, Leonardo (OTCPK:FINMF) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCPK:MHVYF). Uniquely, despite Brexit, the UK has managed to keep its defense provisions extremely relevant to Europe, even without the Ukraine war. Japan is somewhat re-arming, and we can expect them to get involved as a customer with the Tempest once it's developed. Italy will be a major customer, and so will likely the rest of Europe, possibly even Germany. Germany would be more peculiar though because they have their hat in with Dassault for another, parallel NGF program together with the Eurodrone program. However, the French have been difficult to work with, and both the programs have become delayed due to disagreements. It's possible that Dassault will go it alone, continuing the French tradition of a highly independent defense supply chain, if the Germans give up on the program and working with Dassault. Much like the Rafale versus the Typhoon, where arguably the Rafale is the more useful fighter, the UK's Tempest may end up dominating Europe as opposed to whatever the French come up with.

The added benefit of being the integrator for the Tempest gives BAE another edge and works towards its valuation. We may even give it the edge over Dassault, even though Dassault has massive cash balances that are being ignored by markets, and those cash balances are even earning great interest right now. BAE is more strategic, and is possibly the top defense pick globally due to its European relevance, which is the locus of conflict right now and has the most scope to grow budgets even just to catch up to NATO obligations.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.