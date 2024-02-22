BAE Systems: Tailwinds From European Re-Armament

Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • BAE Systems benefits from the growing NATO roster and pressure for Europe to re-arm, leading to a profitable backlog and potentially accelerated defense spending.
  • The company's maritime segment is experiencing growth due to the dreadnought submarine program and has AUKUS to look forward to as well.
  • BAE's P&S segment is scaling thanks to the Ukraine war and has a strong order backlog, while the Air segment performs well with significant orders for air defense missiles and Typhoon deliveries.
  • The need for NATO countries to maintain reserves and a base of defense assets will contribute importantly to the development of BAE and its economic profile across segments.
  • They are also somewhat future proof with the Tempest looking likely to come out on top.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Value Lab get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Eurofighter Typhoons Fly From RAF Coningsby

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images News

BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY)(OTCPK:BAESF) benefits across its programs from the growing NATO roster and from pressure for Europe from the US to re-arm. BAE is an eminent play within European defense, and across its segments

If you thought our angle on this company was interesting, you may want to check out our idea room, The Value Lab. We focus on long-only value ideas of interest to us, where we try to find international mispriced equities and target a portfolio yield of about 4%. We've done really well for ourselves over the last 5 years, but it took getting our hands dirty in international markets. If you are a value-investor, serious about protecting your wealth, our gang could help broaden your horizons and give some inspiration. Give our no-strings-attached free trial a try to see if it's for you.

This article was written by

Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
4.56K Followers

The Valkyrie Trading Society is a team of analysts sharing high conviction and obscure developed market ideas that are downside limited and likely to generate non-correlated and outsized returns in the context of the current economic environment and forces. They are long-only investors.

They lead the investing group The Value Lab where they offer members a portfolio with real time updates, chat to answer questions 24/7, regular global market news reports, feedback on member stock ideas, new trades monthly, quarterly earnings write-ups, and daily macro opinions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BAESF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BAESF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BAESY
--
BAESF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News