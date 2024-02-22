Vicor Corporation (VICR) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 22, 2024 11:04 PM ETVicor Corporation (VICR) Stock2 Comments
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.13K Followers

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 22, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jim Schmidt - CFO
Phil Davies - VP, Global Sales and Marketing
Patrizio Vinciarelli - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Jon Tanwanteng - CJS Securities
Quinn Bolton - Needham & Company
John Dillon - D&B Capital

Operator

Welcome everyone to today's webinar entitled, Vicor Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2023. My name is Yono and I'll be your operator for today. I would like to advise all parties this conference is being recorded.

And now I would like to hand it over to Jim Schmidt, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Jim Schmidt

Thank you. Good afternoon and welcome to Vicor Corporation's earnings call for the fourth quarter and year-ended December 31, 2023. I'm Jim Schmidt, Chief Financial Officer and I'm in Andover with Patrizio Vinciarelli, Chief Executive Officer; and Phil Davies, Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing.

After the markets closed today, we issued a press release summarizing our financial results for the three months and year-ending December 31. This press release has been posted on the Investor Relations page of our website, www.vicorpower.com. We also filed a Form 8-K today relating to the issuance of this press release.

I remind listeners this conference call is being recorded and it's the copyrighted property of Vicor Corporation. I also remind you various remarks we make during this call may constitute forward-looking statements, for purposes of the Safe Harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Except for historical information contained in this call, the matters discussed on this call, including any statements regarding current and planned products, current and potential customers, potential market opportunities, expected events and announcements, and our capacity expansion, as well as management's expectations for sales, growth, spending, and profitability, are forward-looking statements involving risk and

Recommended For You

About VICR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VICR

Trending Analysis

Trending News