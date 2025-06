Bamboo Works provides news on Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong and the United States, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Our founding team has more than a century of experience in Chinese and global media and capital markets, working for names including the Wall Street Journal, Reuters, Alibaba and JPMorgan. Drawing on that background, we provide in-depth coverage to drive informed decision-making for investors and others interested in this dynamic group of companies, many of them overlooked by mainstream media.