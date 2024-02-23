Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 23, 2024 7:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Sarah Willett - Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Strategy

Damian Gammell - Chief Executive Officer

Nik Jhangiani - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Edward Mundy - Jefferies

Matthew Ford - BNP Paribas

Lauren Lieberman - Barclays

Sanjeet Aujla - UBS

Eric Serotta - Morgan Stanley

Charlie Higgs - Redburn Atlantic

Simon Hales - Citi

Bonnie Herzog - Goldman Sachs

Sarah Willett

Thank you for joining us. I'm here with Damian Gammell, our CEO; and Nik Jhangiani, our CFO. Before we begin with our opening remarks, reminder of our cautionary statements. This call contains forward-looking management comments and other statements affecting our outlook. These comments should be considered in conjunction with a cautionary language contained today, as well as the detailed cautionary statements found in reports about the UK, US, Dutch, and Spanish authorities.

A copy of this information is available on our website at www.cocacolaep.com. Prepared remarks will be made by Damian and Nik, we will then turn the call over to your questions. Unless otherwise stated, metrics presented today will be on a comparable and FX-neutral basis throughout. Following the call, a full transcript will be made available as soon as possible on our website.

I will now turn the call over to our CEO, Damian.

Damian Gammell

Thank you, Sarah, and good morning, everybody, and many thanks for joining us today. Before I begin, I just want to take this opportunity to thank all of my great colleagues at CCEP for their continued hard work and dedication to our customers and our business. And obviously, today, we welcome our new colleagues joining us from the Philippines, a great coke market and a great addition to the CCEP story. So welcome. And again, a big thank you to everybody at CCEP