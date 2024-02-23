Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) 2024 Investor Day and Q4 2023 Earnings Call (Transcript)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) 2024 Investor Day and Q4 2023 Results Conference Call February 21, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Melanie Skijus - Vice President of Investor Relations
Michael Doss - President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
Maggie Bidlingmaier - Executive Vice President and President, Americas Business Unit
Mark Connelly - SVP, Investor Strategy and Development
Jean-Francois Roche - Senior Vice President and President, EMEA
Stephen Scherger - Chief Financial Officer
Michelle Fitzpatrick - Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer

Conference Call Participants

Phil Ng - Jefferies
Mike Roxland - Truist Securities
George Staphos - Bank of American
Matt Roberts - Raymond James
Gabe Hajde - Wells Fargo
John Dunigan - Jefferies
Gregory Andreopoulos - Citi

Melanie Skijus

Good morning, everyone. It's great to see all of you here at the New York Stock Exchange. And in addition to all of you here live, we have a large number of investors joining us remotely. I think the number is now 150, but it's climbing. So thank you everyone on the webcast.

My name is Melanie Skijus, I'm the Vice President of Investor Relations. Before I kick it off today, for safety, I want you to be aware of 2 stairwells that you can exit if needed, directly behind me down the hallway is a stairwell as well as one by the elevator bay. Before we get started, I just -- I told you about the exits -- the presentation materials you have at your desk. We welcome you to walk through those with us today. On the webcast, you will see it in the webcast view as well as a PDF is available on our Investor Relations website.

The presentation this morning are being recorded so they will be available to listen in replay probably later this afternoon. We

