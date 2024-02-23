Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Introduction

I just added a new stock to my portfolio. That's always a special moment, as I tend to keep a very close selection of stocks in a portfolio that has never exceeded 25 individual companies.

My most recent investment is a company that combines the best of two worlds: real estate and energy, two sectors that I am quite fond of.

As the company I bought is officially part of the energy sector, my energy exposure has now risen to 17%, which excludes energy investments made in my trading account.

With that said, I can imagine what people are thinking who see the chart above.

Probably something like: "This guy is nuts, investing close to 70% of his portfolio in industrials and energy."

However, as I wrote in a recent article, half of my industrial exposure consists of anti-cyclical defense contractors. The other half is commodity-related machinery companies and railroads with a terrific track record of generating long-term value.

In the energy space, I own Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ), Antero Midstream (AM), and the Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL), the star of this article.

This puts me in a fantastic spot, as I own three companies with unique characteristics:

CNQ: This is an upstream player producing oil and gas in Canada. It has low breakeven prices and a focus on (special) dividends to soon distribute every penny of its free cash flow to shareholders.

AM: This company is a midstream player in the natural gas industry. It is not dependent on the price of natural gas but the volumes that go through its system. This somewhat limits pricing risks.

Then there's TPL, a company I highlighted in the aforementioned article as one of the best ways to protect one's portfolio against inflation.

As we'll discuss in this article, TPL is unique.

It considers itself to be an ETF-like play on the Permian Basin.

It benefits from higher oil prices without producing a single drop of oil.

It will more than likely also benefit from secular growth in data centers, renewable energy, and related activities.

Despite lower oil prices, between January 2013 and December 2022, its stock has returned 47 per year, outperforming almost any high-flying stock during this period.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation

Since 2004, TPL has returned 28.2% per year!

My most recent article on the stock was a co-produced article with Brad Thomas on November 26. Since then, shares have fallen 5%, underperforming the S&P 500 (SP500) by almost 17 points.

However, as its just-released earnings confirm, the company remains on track to generate substantial shareholder value in the years ahead, which is why I just made it one of my largest five positions, deploying a lot of my financial reserves.

So, with all of this being said, let's dive into the details!

TPL Is Like A Permian ETF!

Let's start at the very beginning, almost 140 years ago.

Founded in 1888, the Texas Pacific Land Corporation is one of the largest landowners in Texas, owning roughly 868,000 surface acres of land with a focus on the Permian Basin, America's largest oil basin with the best drilling conditions.

Energy Information Administration

As we can see below, not only is the Permian responsible for most of America's oil production, but it has also been the driver of the shale revolution after the Great Financial Crisis, which turned the U.S. into a global energy powerhouse.

Energy Information Administration

With that in mind, TPL is not an oil company. It does not produce a single drop of oil.

No, TPL is a landowner whose land was previously owned by the Texas and Pacific Railway Company.

As we can find out on its website, in 1888, the bankruptcy of the railway resulted in its land being put into a trust for the benefit of the bondholders who invested in the railroad.

Fast forward to 2021, the company is officially a Delaware C-Corp, which means it is no REIT and no Limited Partnership like so many royalty companies in its industry.

With that said, you're probably wondering how a company that "only" owns land makes money.

Looking at its overview titled "The Permian Basin ETF" below, we see it has diversified revenue streams, consisting of royalties, water, and surface income.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation

Essentially, the company's revenue streams are diverse and strategically focused on the entire oil and gas development value chain.

What does that mean?

Despite not being an oil and gas producer, the company benefits from fixed fee payments and material sales during the initial development phase, revenue from providing sourced and treated produced water during drilling and completion, and royalties from oil and gas production.

On top of that, the company generates revenue from the disposal of saltwater, pipelines, commercial leases, and permits for a wide range of land uses, including midstream infrastructure projects, which are related to pipelines and support activities.

To put it differently and using the overview below, the company makes money on every stage of oil and gas production, including well preparation, production, and related activities like pipelines to bring oil to customers.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation

In order to structure its business, it operates two segments:

Land and Resource Management

Water Services and Operations.

As the names already give away, the Land and Resource Management segment focuses on managing surface acres and oil and gas royalty interests, while the Water Services and Operations segment provides full-service water services to operators in the Permian Basin.

On a side note, when researching the company, you will find something called "SLEM." This means Surface Leases, Easements, and Materials.

Additionally, the company can also benefit from solar and wind power, data centers, and other operations that may occur in the Permian.

According to the company (emphasis added):

[...] the Company has a newly-formed team dedicated to pursuing and facilitating wind and solar development, among other “next-gen” opportunities, on our properties. Currently, we host around 120MW of wind power and our land holdings play a critical part in supporting infrastructure related to an additional 100MW of solar power. We partner with best-in-class developers who can create over 100 MW of commercial-grade projects by executing long-term purchase power agreements ("PPA").

The chart below shows that solar installations in the Lone Star State have exploded since 2020.

Solar Energy Industries Association

With that in mind, let's go back to oil and gas, which is more important for the company's income.

One of the reasons why the company calls itself a Permian ETF is the fact that all the "big guys" produce on its ground.

As we can see below, this includes Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Chevron (CVX), Exxon Mobil (XOM), EOG Resources (EOG), and so many others.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation

It also has a number of midstream companies operating on its land. After all, oil and gas need to be moved to customers.

Midstream giants on its land include Energy Transfer (ET), Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), and ONEOK (OKE), to name three of the larger players in this area.

When adding that the Permian is more or less the only basin with growth, we get a situation where we are now dealing with a company that increasingly benefits from oil production on its land without having to drill for any oil itself.

It makes money on oil production without having to spend a single penny on equipment and whatnot. The only downside is that it cannot control output. That's entirely up to the companies on its land.

Looking at the data below, we see that between 2016 and 2022, the company has seen production growth increase from 3.3 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/d) to more than 21 BOE/d, boosting free cash flow to more than $450 million.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation

With that said, there's another thing to keep in mind here.

High Margins, No Debt & Shareholder Returns

Because the company has barely any investment requirements, it has sky-high margins that result in a very healthy balance sheet.

Using the latest numbers:

The company generated $632 million in revenues in 2023. More than half of it came from oil and gas royalties, followed by water sales and produced water royalties.

This included 8.6 million barrels of oil equivalent in 2023 at an average realized equivalent price of $43 per barrel (it got $77 per barrel of oil).

Here's what its oil and gas income overview looks like:

Texas Pacific Land Corporation

On a side note, the chart above also explains why the company's full-year revenues are down a bit, as energy prices have come down quite a bit between 2022 and 2023.

Using the data below, we clearly see how efficient the company is. It generated $0.77 in operating income from every $1.00 in revenue in 2023, as its costs are mainly salary expenses and costs related to its water services.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation

It also has a free cash flow conversion rate that exceeds 100%, meaning it generates more free cash flow than net income.

Last year, the company generated $406 million in net income, as we can see above. This turned into $416 million in free cash flow after adjustments had been made for non-cash items like depreciation.

Turning to its balance sheet, the company has $113 million in total liabilities. This is mainly deferred taxes and unearned revenue on top of accounts payable.

It has zero financial debt.

What it does have is $725 million in cash as of December 31, which is equal to 6% of its $11.9 billion market cap!

In other words, rising interest rates have no negative impact on its balance sheet.

So, what does it do with its money?

Essentially, the company's capital allocation priorities are focused on maximizing free cash flow per share, which means it evaluates various options for allocating capital, including organic investments, share buybacks, and acquisitions.

As we can see below, this has worked out very well.

Since 2016, the company has grown its per-share production by 32% per year, growing EBITDA by 38% per year.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation

Furthermore, using the chart below, we see where the company shines, as it has consistently boosted shareholder value, regardless of the price of oil.

Sure, higher oil prices are better than low oil prices, but overall, low oil prices do not pose serious risks to shareholders except for potentially prolonged periods of subdued capital gains.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation

With that said, the overall dividend may be disappointing to income-focused investors.

The regular dividend is $3.25 per share per quarter, which translates to a yield of just 0.8%!

Currently, the company is more focused on special dividends. In 2022, it paid $20 in special dividends (1.3% of its current stock price).

Valuation

While the company cannot predict what its "tenants" are up to, it believes that prolonged oil prices above $75 will continue to stimulate production growth in the Permian. I agree with that.

Prices below $70 will likely keep production steady.

It also remains unhedged, which means that if oil prices rise on a prolonged basis (which I expect to happen), it benefits from an "unlimited" upside.

It also benefits from the fact that a lot of drilled but uncompleted wells are waiting for production.

This is the chart the company showed in its February 2023 investor presentation:

Texas Pacific Land Corporation

Furthermore, it has 14 years' worth of oil inventory that's breakeven below $40 WTI, which shows that most of its royalties will keep flowing, even at subdued oil prices.

Using the data in the chart below:

TPL trades at a blended P/E ratio of 29.3x, which is below its longer-term normalized P/E ratio of 31.3x.

This year, the company is expected to grow earnings per share by 8%, potentially followed by 28% growth in 2025. While these numbers are obviously highly dependent on the price of oil, I agree with this analyst's outlook and would make the case that faster growth is possible if my oil price thesis turns out to be correct.

FAST Graphs

A return to its normalized valuation by incorporation of expected EPS growth would imply a fair price target of roughly $2,300, which is 40-50% above the current price.

On a long-term basis, I expect TPL to keep outperforming the market and most energy peers.

However, in addition to the risks I will list at the end of this article, I need to add that TPL has low liquidity. Not like a penny stock, but as we can see below, the stock price doesn't change every second like most blue chips on the market.

Yahoo Finance (1-Day TPL Stock Price)

Having said all of this, I am very excited to finally own TPL, which gives me high-margin exposure to the Permian through a business with consistent income growth, strong cash conversion, a favorable valuation, a healthy balance sheet, and plenty of growth opportunities beyond oil and gas.

Takeaway

Investing in Texas Pacific Land offers unique exposure to the Permian Basin's growth without the risk of directly producing oil.

TPL's diversified revenue streams, including royalties, water services, and surface income, provide steady cash flow and high margins.

With a debt-free balance sheet, strong cash conversion, and a focus on maximizing shareholder value, TPL presents an attractive investment opportunity for those seeking exposure to the energy sector with long-term growth potential.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Unique Exposure: TPL offers a unique opportunity to benefit from Permian Basin growth without the operational risks that come with oil production.

TPL offers a unique opportunity to benefit from Permian Basin growth without the operational risks that come with oil production. Diversified Revenue Streams: The company's diverse revenue streams, including royalties, water services, and surface income, provide stable cash flow and high margins.

The company's diverse revenue streams, including royalties, water services, and surface income, provide stable cash flow and high margins. Strong Financial Position: With a debt-free balance sheet and healthy cash reserves, TPL is well-positioned to deal with market fluctuations and capitalize on growth opportunities.

With a debt-free balance sheet and healthy cash reserves, TPL is well-positioned to deal with market fluctuations and capitalize on growth opportunities. Shareholder-Focused: TPL prioritizes maximizing shareholder value through share buybacks, special dividends, and organic investments.

