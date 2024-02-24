Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been given a big boost in recent months which has been ignored by Wall Street. Another major player in the self-driving industry has faced a barrage of safety concerns and will likely scale down its
Tesla Gets A Boost As GM's Cruise Crashes
Summary
- In the last few months, GM’s Cruise has suffered massive challenges after a pedestrian accident caused the company to withdraw its robotaxis nationwide.
- There is a big barrier to entry in the self-driving industry and big three tech companies - Tesla, Google, and Amazon - will likely grab majority of the market share.
- Tesla has a big advantage in this industry as it is vertically integrated and can easily modify sensors and car designs according to new rules and customer demand.
- GM lost over $3 billion on Cruise in 2023, which shows the massive investment required to enter this industry.
- Consolidation in this industry can improve the long-term revenue growth runway and give Tesla a much-needed high-margin business.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.