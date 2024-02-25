Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Occidental: Buffett Premium Isn't Warranted

Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Warren Buffett's continued purchases of Occidental stock have propped up the price at $60, while other energy stocks have slumped.
  • The energy company reported weak Q4'23 results, with revenues down 10% and EPS at $0.74, the second-lowest level since 2021.
  • The stock trades at elevated levels of 20x EPS targets with limited upside, and investors should be cautious of the disconnect between the stock price and the current EPS trend.
Occidental Petroleum To Acquire CrownRock Oil Company For $12 Billion

Brandon Bell/Getty Images News

With Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) continuing to load up on Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), the stock has remained propped up around $60. Other energy stocks have slumped due to depressed energy prices, while OXY trades not far

Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
46.54K Followers

Stone Fox Capital (aka Mark Holder) is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 10 years as a portfolio manager.

Mark leads the investing group Out Fox The Street

Comments (7)

elliot_mllr profile picture
elliot_mllr
Today, 10:21 AM
Comments (7.29K)
To be clear, what WES ("the partnership") has stated (not "suggested") is that there is no "sell process" of WES. OXY owns 49% of WES and OXY can sell only that 49%. WES itself, as an entity, is not a subject of the sales process.
And WES just had a marvelous conference call dealing with excellent results and a substantial future and magnificent distribution enhancement, which significantly increased WES' unit price.
Elliot Miller
e
energyguy921
Today, 10:17 AM
Comments (5.44K)
It brings me great comfort you are negative this name as you are wrong on every recommendation made
Thomas44 profile picture
Thomas44
Today, 10:31 AM
Comments (608)
@energyguy921 what say you with regards to the energy patch... DVN perhaps? tia
e
energyguy921
Today, 10:35 AM
Comments (5.44K)
@Thomas44 it all depends on prices as you know I feel better about oily names than gassers.

Permian patch is hot with merger activity. I like Mtdr, Pr. Vtle has good hedges
Thomas44 profile picture
Thomas44
Today, 10:39 AM
Comments (608)
@energyguy921 yes, DVN mix is roughly 50/50 (oil/gas) - earnings this week... let's see what Rick Montcrief has to say - thx!
Cattle man profile picture
Cattle man
Today, 10:05 AM
Comments (629)
Well if it isn’t Mr Fox. No offense but I’ve literally taken a stance that if you say sell I buy and vise versa lol your worse than Cramer. Hey Fox how many click n pastes did it take you to pull off this commentary ?
e
energyguy921
Today, 10:18 AM
Comments (5.44K)
@Cattle man right on, correct
