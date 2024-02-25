Brandon Bell/Getty Images News

With Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) continuing to load up on Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), the stock has remained propped up around $60. Other energy stocks have slumped due to depressed energy prices, while OXY trades not far from the highs of the year. My investment thesis remains Bearish on the stock due to the elevated price and limited upside due to the ongoing pressure on energy prices.

Weak End To 2024

A week ago, OXY reported a weak Q4'23, though the energy company beat analyst estimates as follows:

Quarterly revenues slumped 10% and EPS was down to only $0.74, over 50% below the Q4'22 levels. OXY reported the second lowest EPS since the Russian invasion of Ukraine led to energy prices spiking in 2021.

The energy company saw realized energy prices in Q4'23 dip to the following numbers:

Avg. WTI and Brent marker prices were $78.32 per barrel and $82.69 per barrel, respectively. Average worldwide realized crude oil prices decreased by approximately 2% from the prior quarter to $78.85 per barrel.

Avg. worldwide realized NGL prices decreased by less than 1% from the prior quarter to $20.93 per barrel.

Avg. domestic realized gas prices decreased by approximately 2% from the prior quarter to $1.88 per Mcf.

Energy prices didn't dip by a substantial amount sequentially, but OXY saw a solid hit to EPS. While natural gas is at historical low levels below $2/mcf, oil still trades in a normal range in the mid-$70s/bbl.

The risk definitely exists for lower oil prices with the weak macro environment and OPEC having spare capacity from all of the production cuts in the last year or so. OPEC has an estimated spare capacity of 5.1 million bpd per IEA, and the group cut production by ~1.4 million bpd in January versus the 2022 levels.

The consensus estimates have the 2024 EPS target at $3.34 with high-end estimates dipping below $2. The stock trades close to 20x EPS targets and a risk exists for a lower EPS similar to the periods prior to 2020.

Investors should quickly realize the disconnect with the stock price and the current EPS trend. OXY should be trading closer to multi-year lows, but the stock is actually just off the 52-week high by only $7.

Non-Stop Purchases

The main culprit for the elevated stock prices is Berkshire Hathaway constantly loading up on shares. Since our last article, Buffett has purchased ~10 million additional shares for $600 million.

The investment firm now owns 248 million shares worth ~$15 billion, with another 84 million shares controlled via warrants. Berkshire Hathaway has FERC approval to buy up to 50% of the outstanding shares, causing OXY to trade at elevated levels with investors expecting more purchases considering the firm has a cash balance of $157 billion, at the end of September.

If Buffett would step away from buying shares, the stock would likely slump allowing for lower entry points. The investing legend has apparently decided to prop up the stock in an unusual move of not preferring to acquire shares during fire sales.

While Buffett clearly provides downside protection to OXY currently, the stock doesn't actually provide much upside. The very fact the investment guru didn't chase the stock higher during the boom days highlights how Berkshire Hathaway is unlikely to buy shares much above $60.

OXY is currently working on closing the CrownRock deal for $12 billion. OXY will issue $1.7 billion worth of new shares and incur $10.3 billion worth of debt, just as the company made so much progress in reducing debt loads thanks in large part due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine boosting oil prices in 2021.

The company is apparently working on the potential sale of Western Midstream Partners (WES), which could provide a large cash pile for the 49% ownership position to help pay down the new debt from CrownRock. Though, the partnership has suggested no sell process exists.

The CrownRock deal proposes adding $1 billion in free cash flow and being accretive per share due to the use of limited stock in the deal and the debt cost being far below the cash generation. The key is that $1 billion in additional free cash would require over 10 years of similar generation in order to repay the debt.

The deal provides more assets in the Permian Basin with 750 locations sub-$40 WTI breakeven, increasing OXY’s U.S. Onshore sub-$40 breakeven inventory by 25%. CrownRock apparently has 1,250 development-ready locations at sub-$60 WTI breakeven adding to the flow of oil, which could contribute to WTI prices being pressured even lower

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that OXY is just far too expensive with energy prices slumping. The OPEC production cuts and the domestic players like OXY pushing more into the Permian Basin only to boost oil production further won't help prices over the short term, and now the company will load back up with debt.

The stock would have some intrigue, if Buffett would quit buying shares and propping up the stock. Investors must avoid OXY up at $60 and likely look for other energy plays, considering Buffett isn't likely to stop buying shares here.