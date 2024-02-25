Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Lithium Miners News For The Month Of February 2024

Summary

  • Lithium carbonate spot prices were generally flat the past month.
  • Lithium market news - Fastmarkets forecast a tentatively balanced lithium market in 2024. US moves to restore stockpiling ‘panic button’ in EV metals fight with China.
  • Lithium company news - Albemarle plans to reduce capital expenditures, costs to unlock >US$750M of cash flow. Tianqi Lithium issues large negative profit warning.
  • Sayona Mining Moblan Lithium Project DFS positive results deliver c$2.2b NPV. Piedmont sells down all its Sayona Mining shares to raise cash. Sigma Lithium significantly increased Mineral Resource by 27% to 109mt and achieves stage 2 debt funding letter of intent.
Lithium mine of silver peak

simonkr

Welcome to the February 2024 edition of the lithium miner news.

The past month saw lithium prices generally flat.

Lithium price news

Asian Metal reported during the past 30 days, the China delivered lithium carbonate (99.5% min.) spot price was down

Comments (7)

lateralgs profile picture
lateralgs
Yesterday, 10:58 AM
Comments (13.49K)
Thanks Matt
k
katmandu100
Yesterday, 1:32 AM
Comments (10.24K)
Excellent data and commentary.
Q
QElonKingTwit
25 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.81K)
'Upcoming catalysts:

2024 - Possible acquisition of Sigma Lithium by ? (VW, CATL, BYD)'

Menwhile, the shares are down nearly 70% from 2 months ago. While it's been a rough patch for all lithium stocks, SGML is getting hit exceptionally hard. Someone intentionally driving down the price ahead of any buyout?
Trend Investing profile picture
Trend Investing
Yesterday, 6:42 PM
Comments (6.14K)
@QElonKingTwit - Certainly the takeover premium has now gone. Falling spodumene prices the other key factor.
Q
QElonKingTwit
25 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.81K)
'But at less than 1x demand, inventory levels are approaching a critical level and this will need to be addressed, #electricvehicle growth is still strong... As a result, we should start seeing support come into the #LCE price as battery production increases.'

unless EV sales continue to soften.
PT Larry profile picture
PT Larry
25 Feb. 2024
Comments (15.4K)
Thanks for the article.

Long ALB
Pierre Rossouw profile picture
Pierre Rossouw
25 Feb. 2024
Comments (2.44K)
Global oversupply.
