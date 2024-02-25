Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Icahn Enterprises: Refinancing And NAV Drop Accentuate Risks For Distribution

Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Icahn Enterprises has successfully refinanced its 2024 debt, but at a far higher rate.
  • The company's estimated net asset value (NAV) has significantly decreased.
  • The stock looks poised to go lower as distribution is cut again in the coming quarters.
The New York Times 2015 DealBook Conference

Neilson Barnard

In our last coverage of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP), we pointed out that the distribution was nowhere near safe, despite the large initial cut. We expected another one within a year and felt the risks were materially

This article was written by

Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
41.87K Followers

Trapping Value is a team of analysts with over 40 years of combined experience generating options income while also focusing on capital preservation. They run the investing group Conservative Income Portfolio in partnership with Preferred Stock Trader. The investing group features two income-generating portfolios and a bond ladder.

Trapping Value provides Covered Calls, and Preferred Stock Trader covers Fixed Income. The Covered Calls Portfolio is designed to provide lower volatility income investing with a focus on capital preservation. The fixed income portfolio focuses on buying securities with high income potential and heavy undervaluation relative to comparatives. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (16)

MtBudmoreView profile picture
MtBudmoreView
Yesterday, 7:12 PM
Comments (3.07K)
Well it's financial advice imo anyway. Business with Carl has always been choppy and not something to place your bet and leave the table. It's not 2005, 2011, or 18. Ok, so for NVDA and Meta, it is. Not for Carl, who doesn't know what AI really does, like most American investors. It's obvious how this went down, but I hope to see if he can put money to work, one more time. Thanks for the info!
W
William1953
Yesterday, 6:57 PM
Comments (21)
Right! Anyone that buys this stock will be dining at the banquet of consequences, courtesy of the Devils Food cake baker..Cooker of books…..
beach_trader profile picture
beach_trader
Yesterday, 6:37 PM
Comments (1.29K)
It has been proven this is a Ponzi scheme where investors pay way over NAV for an incredibly substandard portfolio. Why waste the time with the article? Why did I just waste a couple minutes with this comment?
Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
Yesterday, 6:43 PM
Comments (27.5K)
@beach_trader Not all heroes wear capes. Someone has to warn them.
beach_trader profile picture
beach_trader
Yesterday, 6:45 PM
Comments (1.29K)
@Trapping Value hope it doesn’t cost you subscribers
Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
Yesterday, 6:51 PM
Comments (27.5K)
@beach_trader Even if it does, who cares? If a subscriber left cause I took time to educate people and warn them on potential losses, who would even want such a low life?
robkrow profile picture
robkrow
Yesterday, 6:27 PM
Comments (698)
Thanks for the analysis.
Condemnant Quod Non Intellegunt profile picture
Condemnant Quod Non Intellegunt
Yesterday, 6:27 PM
Comments (867)
What do Icahn, Madoff, Fastow, Sam Bankman-Fried, Milken, Holmes, Epstein and Boesky all have in common?
R
RB Gambler99
Yesterday, 6:23 PM
Comments (275)
Anyone who owns this garbage deserves what they get...
Condemnant Quod Non Intellegunt profile picture
Condemnant Quod Non Intellegunt
Yesterday, 6:43 PM
Comments (867)
@RB Gambler99 True. The glowing Hollywood documentary on him by HBO was deceptive and hurt a lot of gullible people. I despise him for destroying TWA, though the unions contributed greatly to that as well. He has never created anything, and instead just destroyed companies and people's lives. He tried to do it Transocean as well.
M
Mimsrealty
Yesterday, 6:18 PM
Comments (1)
They already declared 1.00 dividend this is a bull story and a waste of anyone’s time to read it
Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
Yesterday, 6:28 PM
Comments (27.5K)
@Mimsrealty Precisely. No one should doubt a company that has delivered negative 39% in total return over the last decade to generate 35% annually. I mean they declared the next distribution so it means they also declared the next 300. Go Margin Long on this. Mortgage your house. Clear eyes, full hearts, can't break even (could be can't lose).
a
alexalekhine
Yesterday, 6:03 PM
Comments (4.87K)
Do you know how much ACTUAL cash gets paid out as a dividend and how much is paid out in the form of a "dividend reinvestment plan" on the part of the primary shareholder?
Condemnant Quod Non Intellegunt profile picture
Condemnant Quod Non Intellegunt
Yesterday, 6:39 PM
Comments (867)
@alexalekhine The answer used to be whatever you chose, but you had to elect to be paid in cash. In other words, cash was not the default method.
