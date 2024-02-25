Sean Anthony Eddy

Back in August, I warned investors regarding the latest bubble in the electric vehicle craze, VinFast (NASDAQ:VFS). The upstart Vietnamese company saw its shares surge to ridiculous levels after its completed SPAC merger, giving the name a valuation that was one of the largest in the automotive industry. Six months later, shares have collapsed as I thought they might, and the company's latest results show there could be even more pain to come.

VinFast is looking to expand its global footprint rather quickly. Its facilities in Southeast Asia have a maximum production capacity of 300,000 EVs per year. The next major phase in the process is the building of a plant in the US, which will have annual vehicle production capacity of 150,000 units, with production expected to start in 2025. The company also sells electric scooters and buses, and is working on other production facilities in India and Indonesia.

The company didn't even deliver 10,000 electric vehicles (not counting e-scooters) in Q2 2023, but investors bid the name up to a roughly $190 billion valuation at its peak. VinFast was losing a lot of money at that time and burning through a tremendous amount of cash, yet shares were priced at several times that of most players in the EV space. The balance sheet was heavy with debt, and I feared more capital raises would be needed over time. Since my previous article, shares have gone from $37 to about $5, despite the US market rallying a bit to new highs mostly thanks to big cap tech names.

On Thursday, the company announced its Q4 2023 results. VinFast delivered more than 13,500 EVs in the quarter along with more than 24,000 e-scooters. Revenues for the period came in at $436.5 million, representing an increase of 133.3% from the fourth quarter of 2022. Those sales came at a major cost however, with gross margins being negative 40% in the quarter and operations losing over $458 million. The net loss was over $650 million for the three month period, up slightly from the year ago period.

One other thing that might worry investors is the significant related party transaction here. More than two-thirds of the company's EV sales last year were to Green and Smart Mobility ("GSM"), a Vietnamese taxi company controlled by the carmaker's parent Vingroup. As a result, VinFast will have to work quite hard to educate consumers on its brand to get meaningful sales from outside GSM. For 2024, the company guided to an EV delivery target of 100,000 vehicles, which would be roughly triple what was seen in 2023. At the same time, it is looking to reduce its bill of materials costs by 40% within two years of the launch of each vehicle.

With the company reporting major losses, large cash burn continues to weaken the balance sheet. At the end of Q4, VinFast had just $167 million of cash on hand, versus nearly $3 billion in short and long term debt. Cash used in operations last year was more than $2.25 billion, and that's before more than a billion dollars was spent on capital expenditures, with capex guidance for this year being roughly the same. VinFast will need a lot more capital to grow in the coming years, meaning either piling on more debt and interest costs, which pushes back a potential profitability timeline, or painful equity raises at a valuation that's come down tremendously.

Even with VinFast shares going from a peak of $93 to just around $5 on Thursday morning, the company is still worth more than $12 billion. Going into earnings, the price to sales figure based on this year's expected revenue was 4.6 times. That's not much of a discount to a name like Tesla (TSLA) that goes for 5.6 times, but it's a huge premium to many others in the space. A name like Rivian (RIVN) goes for less than 2.5 times expected sales this year, Chinese player Nio (NIO) is at 1.1 times, with smaller names like Polestar (PSNY) at 0.7 times and Fisker (FSR) at less than 0.2 times. VinFast might have the best short term delivery and revenue growth story of this bunch, but you are paying up significantly for it.

At the moment, I continue to rate VinFast shares a sell. It remains to be seen how successful the company will be with its US based sales, and losses and cash burn are just way too high currently. Before I can even think about the possibility of raising the name to a hold, I need to see dramatic improvement in the financial picture along with at least one more meaningful capital raise. I also would not think about an upgrade here until we see the valuation come down towards the likes of the other smaller EV players I discussed above.

In the end, upstart EV maker VinFast is a name that investors need to be very careful with. The company is showing a bit of delivery and revenue growth, which is expected to continue in the coming years, but also reporting tremendous losses and significant cash burn. The balance sheet here is extremely weak, meaning more capital needs to come in, and the valuation is well above most industry peers that are small volume players. While the bubble has already popped from the extreme levels we saw last year, there could be a lot more downside here as this company goes through the growing pains we've seen with many others in this space.

