Elen11/iStock via Getty Images

On the 23rd of February, Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) stock surged as its lunar landed arrived on the moon. LUNR stock surged as much as 43.1% and ended the day 15.8% higher. In this report, I am initiating coverage for Intuitive Machines and explaining why I believe that the lunar landing is not necessarily an entry opportunity for investors that are not already invested in the company. Since this is the first time, I am covering the company, I will provide a short description of the company's activities.

What Does Intuitive Machines Do?

Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines is a US space exploration company with four business units namely Lunar Access Services utilizing lunar landers to transport payload to the moon, Lunar Data Services to allow for lunar coverage to allow communications, navigation and imagery to be sent to and from the Moon, Orbital Services for in-earth orbit satellites and Space Products which includes all other opportunities including the development of propulsion systems and vehicles to increase mobility on the lunar surface. Intuitive Machines sees a total addressable market of $120 billion in the coming decade, with the highest concentration in lunar services.

Intuitive Machines: Setting Up A Lunar Economy

Intuitive Machines is aiming to get a piece of the $120 billion pie as there is a long-term objective to have a permanent habitation on the lunar surface which will generate demand for taking payload and people to and from the Moon and also establish some in-situ activities to have a more self-sustaining lunar habitation. The Intuitive Machines' lunar landing is part of that bigger goal. That ultimate goal is embedded in the Artemis lunar program and in support of that program NASA launched the CLPS or Commercial Lunar Payload Services program where it contracts commercial parties to put small landers and rovers on the lunar surface for scouting purposes.

In 2019, Astrobotic Technology and Intuitive Machines were awarded contracts for lunar landers and landing missions. Initially, Orbit Beyond was also awarded a contract, but the company dropped out of the contract due to challenges in meeting the mission schedule. Other eligible contractors were added in later years and include Lockheed Martin (LMT), Blue Origin and Firefly Aerospace, amongst others. So, one thing is clear and that is while there is a big addressable market with various proposed services being part of the program, it is also a heavily contested market. That is something to keep in mind, given that one of the objectives of the CLPS program is to keep the cost of lunar exploration lower by working with commercial parties that can also compete with each other.

Engineering, Scientific and Commercial Success Are Two Different Things

Intuitive Machines stock has risen 275% year-to-date, and there is good reason for euphoria, I think. Intuitive Machines’ Odysseus Lunar Lander was the first spacecraft igniting cryogenic engines in space, it was the first commercial lunar landing after several other companies failed to put a lander on the moon, and it was the first successful mission of the CLPS program. So, I can see why the stock has surged if we look at the accomplishments of Intuitive Machines on their IM-1 mission. However, while the company’s achievements are impressive and are very promising for the future. The IM-1 mission does not all of a sudden lead to a jump in revenues or cash flows. In fact, according to the latest 10-Q filing of Intuitive Machines (page 22), all three contracts for lunar payload services are in a loss position.

Additionally, the first contract was approximately 98% complete by September 2023 with an anticipated completion date of 29th of February 2024, meaning that the launch and landing is not a major driver of revenues. It shows that there is a difference between launch milestones, cash flow, profits and revenue generation. Additionally, there are variable considerations embedded in the contracts and account for approximately 10% of the contract price. These considerations are dependent on a successful landing. That is where things become somewhat interesting. Initially, LUNR stock skyrocketed on the news of a successful launch and what seemed to be a successful landing. However, after the initial euphoria, it became clear that upon landing the lunar lander had tipped over. It seems that even though the lander landed on its side, its payload can carry out its intended tasks. Whether the mission will be marked a success and subsequently unlock the additional considerations is not yet known. Additionally, there could be some concern about the stability of the lander. While I do not expect that a major redesign is needed on the landing configuration of the lander making use of six landing feet, I would not be surprised if there will be some additional analysis on how to prevent a tip-over event in the future. Additional analysis is good, but it also obviously costs time and money, and any required redesign could threaten budgets and timelines.

So, while the lunar landing can be seen as a major milestone, the fact that the lander tipped over is some reason for concern and Friday’s post-market drop of 31.7% also seems to be reflecting that concern. Additionally, the contracts for payload services are in a loss position, so it is not a financial success in the sense that there is profit generation. The current series of contracts and launches should be seen as “demonstration flights” for Intuitive Machines that could ultimately provide validation of the design and reliability of the lander and open up ways to fund the business through loans rather than having to dilute shareholders. Over a one-year period, shareholders have been diluted by 43% while the stock lost over 50% of its value.

Intuitive Machines currently has a cash balance of $40.65 million and nearly $20 million in debt maturing from September 2023 through September 2024. CapEx has also ramped up and absent of a positive operating cash flow, the company heavily relies on issuing stock or increasing debt. A fully successful launch would have likely made it much easier for Intuitive Machines to borrow money, and a higher share price would also have allowed the company to raise capital with a smaller dilution for existing shareholders. With the news of the lander tipping over and the stock price falling in post-market trading, any dilution from issuing additional stock to raise the cash levels is going to hit shareholders a bit harder.

Conclusion: Intuitive Machines Stock Is Still Highly Speculative

As an aerospace engineer and investor, I am thrilled to see the milestone that Intuitive Machines achieved by landing their Odysseus lander on the lunar surface. However, the fact that the lander tipped over does create some uncertainty for the two other missions, IM-2 and IM-3, that were planned for 2024. Additionally, it also creates uncertainty regarding any additional cash flows that would be unlocked in case of a mission success. I would not want to say that the mission has not been a success, but whether the Intuitive Machines will be able to get additional variable considerations will depend on how mission success is defined in their contracts with NASA. Furthermore, I view the current series of loss-making launches as a way for Intuitive Machines to demonstrate its capabilities to potential customers as well as investors and banks to successfully raise cash levels.

Furthermore, Intuitive Machines faced a setback out of its control as SAIC (SAIC) filed a protest against the decision to grant Intuitive Machines the OMES-III (Omnibus Multidiscipline Engineering Services) contract. The good side of the story is that the protest was not successful, so the $719 million contract remains with Intuitive Machines and will provide a stable revenue stream after an initial ramp up over a timeframe of five years, countering some fluctuations that the company might have in its cash and revenue profile driven by payload launch services timing.

While I certainly do recognize the milestone achieved, taking into account the uncertainty due to the tip-over event, the loss position of future launches and the current cash position, I do believe that Intuitive Machines stock is a better hold than buy at this point or be part of a speculative portfolio betting on launch and commercial success allowing the company to capitalize on a $120 billion addressable market.