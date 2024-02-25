Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Intuitive Machines Stock Goes To The Moon With A Hard Landing

Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Intuitive Machines stock surged 15.8% after its lunar lander arrived on the moon.
  • The company aims to tap into the $120 billion lunar services market.
  • Despite the successful mission, the company's contracts for lunar payload services are in a loss position, and the lander tipping over raises concerns.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Aerospace Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Planetary lander vertical takeoff or landing on the marthian surface among red smoke clouds. The elements of this image furnished by NASA.

Elen11/iStock via Getty Images

On the 23rd of February, Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) stock surged as its lunar landed arrived on the moon. LUNR stock surged as much as 43.1% and ended the day 15.8% higher. In this

If you want full access to all our reports, data and investing ideas, join The Aerospace Forum, the #1 aerospace, defense and airline investment research service on Seeking Alpha, with access to evoX Data Analytics, our in-house developed data analytics platform. 

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
15.98K Followers

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

rdl747 profile picture
rdl747
Today, 10:50 AM
Comments (215)
The industry learns from failure and failure is as normal as you can get with these incredible missions -- it's understandable almost anticipated. However, the market isn't so forgiving as those who view this from a science-based point of view. Missions that used to be exclusive to government agencies with more tolerance for setback, are now operating in an environment with a much shorter leash.

"....the fact that the lander tipped over is some reason for concern and Friday’s post-market drop of 31.7% also seems to be reflecting that concern..." This is a huge understatement. There were multiple problems right from the time the lander entered orbit. The risk was always determined to be the landing sequence and that risk proved warranted.

I'm a believer in the company and the new private sector model (for the most part), but from a shareholder perspective holding this stock is just no longer worth the risk -- risk that becomes perhaps unbearable for their next mission.
N
NoahNC
Today, 10:41 AM
Comments (17)
Amazing achievement for a tiny space company that already breaks even/makes money. In addition to cash flow increasing it’s an absolutely perfect takeover target for Elon and others. Lots of tech for a small price. Great potential upside here in my opinion.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About LUNR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LUNR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LUNR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.