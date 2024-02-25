Eloi_Omella

The momentum factor has risen among all the US equity factors. The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has easily outpaced the S&P 500 so far this year, and it's led by many of the familiar names such as NVIDIA (NVDA), Meta Platforms (META), and Eli Lilly (LLY). One area you might disregard when searching for liquid momentum ideas is the Utilities sector. But one regional independent power producer and energy-trading company stands out.

I have a hold rating on Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST). I see shares of this growth company as slightly undervalued while its technical chart features high momentum, despite stretched price action heading into earnings.

Momentum Leads the US Stock Market YTD

According to Bank of America Global Research, Vistra Energy is an integrated power company based in Irving, Texas. Through its retail and generation businesses which include TXU Energy, Homefield Energy, Dynegy, and Luminant, Vistra operates in 12 states and six of the seven competitive markets in the U.S., with about 6,000 employees. Vistra's retail brands serve approximately 2.9 million customers and its generation fleet totals approximately 41,000 megawatts of natural gas, nuclear, coal, and solar facilities.

VST reports fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday morning this week. According to data from Options Research & Technology Services (ORATS), the options market has priced in a material, though not historically high, 4.4% earnings-related stock price swing when analyzing the at-the-money straddle expiring soonest after the Q4 report. EPS estimates range on the company, but Seeking Alpha shows a normalized EPS (non-GAAP) estimate of -$0.91 on a revenue estimate of $3.47 billion.

Since the last earnings report, there have been two sellside upgrades versus no downgrades. Vistra reported a -$0.73 per-share loss in the same period a year ago. The company missed on earnings last go around, and shares traded lower, pausing the strong uptrend that began about three years ago.

A 4.4% Share-Price Move Post-Earnings Expected

On valuation, analysts at BofA see earnings having turned firmly positive in 2023 with further EPS gains in the out year. Per-share profits may cool come 2025, but the current consensus forecast, per Seeking Alpha, tells a different story. Non-GAAP EPS is seen hovering between $4.15 and $4.19 from 2023 to 2024 before accelerating to $4.62 by 2025. All the while, its topline may hover around the $15 billion mark.

Dividends, meanwhile, are forecast to rise over the coming quarters, although the yield is not all that high today, due in part to the rapid share price climb. We will have to monitor free cash flow trends, though, as this year could feature negative FCF per share while the trailing 12-month FCF/share figure is quite strong. And with $14 billion of total debt in its capital structure, financing costs are important.

Vistra: Earnings, Valuation, Dividend Yield, Free Cash Flow Forecasts

If we assume normalized operating EPS of $4.15 and apply an earnings multiple of 12, then shares should trade near $50, making the stock just slightly undervalued today. Given elevated risk operating in the Texas market and considering the volatility in the renewables and storage niches, I don't want to be too aggressive with my P/E multiple.

Unfavorable changes in the regulatory or political areas could negatively impact Vistra, not to mention risks posed by natural disasters, interest rates, fuel costs, and overall competition.

Vistra: Compelling Valuation Metrics

Compared to its peers, Vistra features strong quant grades. Its valuation remains compelling even after the rapid stock appreciation over the past several months while its growth trajectory is positive. With robust profitability trends and EPS revisions to the good side, there is some fundamental momentum heading into earnings this week. Finally, share-price momentum has been top-notch despite turmoil among other renewable energy firms lately.

Competitor Analysis

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show a confirmed Q4 2023 earnings date of Wednesday, February 28 BMO with a conference call later that morning. You can listen live here. Shares trade ex a $0.215 dividend on Tuesday, March 19.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

The Technical Take

With a firm growth trajectory, solid valuation, but a low yield, VST has gone nearly parabolic. It's as if they've incorporated AI into the power generation business in Texas. But seriously, the RSI momentum gauge shows a very high 81 as of the close last Friday. You have to go down about 20% to find the rising 50-day moving average while the long-term 200dma is all the way down near $33. With nothing but clear skies ahead, there's certainly room for VST to continue to run.

Technically, along with a lofty RSI, shares are stretched compared to a measured move price objective based on the consolidation pattern from 2019 through early 2023 ($11 to $28) - that $17 range, added on top of the $28 breakout point, suggested a target of $45. With the stock now at $49, the bulls may have gotten ahead of themselves. But where might VST pull back to? The 50dma is an obvious point as well as the low near $42 earlier this month.

Overall, VST has a parabolic chart, and a quick correction could happen at any point considering the 80+ RSI and with shares 33% above the 200dma.

VST: A Parabolic Rise, Taking Profits is the Prudent Play, 80+ RSI

The Bottom Line

VST likely faces a high bar for this week's earnings report. While free cash flow is on the rise and momentum is strong, taking profits here would be prudent ahead of the Q4 report. I see the stock as slightly undervalued and technically stretched.