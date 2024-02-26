2 REITs To Buy Following Q4 Results

ijeab

Earnings seasons often lead to some great buying opportunities.

That's because most investors are short-term oriented and will make buy and sell decisions based on quarterly results. If a stock misses quarterly earnings expectations, or worse, if its full-year guidance comes short, investors will often run for the exit, causing its share price to drop significantly.

But in reality, the fair value of the assets likely didn't change much, if at all.

Real estate should be valued based on decades of expected future cash flow. Therefore, the impact of one quarter or even a year really isn't significant.

The private market is much more accurate than the public market from this perspective. It is not uncommon for a property to perform poorly in a given year, but that won't necessarily have any impact on its value.

Consider the following example:

If you owned a rental property and your tenant moved out, you would lose 100% of your income. Moreover, you would now need to pay carrying costs out of your pocket and likely need to do some light renovations before you could release the property. As a result, your cash flow in that year could drop very substantially or even be negative.

But private real estate investors understand that the value of the property should be determined based on its long-term potential and therefore, this wouldn't have a big impact on its fair value.

However, if this was a REIT (VNQ), its share price would almost certainly crash based on these short-term results.

We saw a real-life example of this during the early days of the pandemic. The private real estate market remained fairly stable, but REITs crashed as if there was no tomorrow.

That's of course an extreme example of what "short-termism" can cause in the public in the market, but it also applies to a lesser extent to quarterly results as well.

Short-term oriented investors will commonly overreact, and this will lead to some great buying opportunities for long-term oriented investors.

Today, we take advantage of a few such opportunities:

Camden Property Trust (CPT)

We recently highlighted CPT as one of our Top Picks of the moment and you can read our article by clicking here.

Costar

Not much has changed since then other than that more apartment REITs have released their results, and they reaffirm our preference for CPT.

As we had predicted, Mid-America Apartment (MAA) is more heavily impacted by the oversupply because it focuses mostly on Class A communities:

MAA CPT Same Property NOI Guidance -1.3% 0% Click to enlarge

Secondly, the results of UDR (UDR) and Essex (ESS) also confirm that coastal markets aren't performing much better than sunbelt markets and their higher valuations probably aren't worth the premium:

ESS UDR CPT Same Property NOI Guidance 0.7% 0% 0% Click to enlarge

(ESS focuses on the West Coast. UDR is 75% coastal and 25% sunbelt. CPT is almost fully invested in the Sunbelt)

This gives us more confidence that CPT offers the best risk-to-reward in the apartment space. We estimate that it is priced at a near 7% implied cap rate, representing a 35% discount to its NAV. We expect 30-50% upside in a future recovery, and while we wait, we earn a 4.3% dividend yield and the company will keep creating another ~5% of value in a typical year.

That's a great risk-to-reward coming from an A-rated blue chip residential REIT.

RCI Hospitality (RICK)

RICK is not technically a REIT, but it is similar to a hospitality REIT. It specializes in the acquisition and management of nightclubs and it generally buys the real estate with it.

I started buying shares of RICK at around $15 in 2020.

I then saw it rise to nearly $100 and bought more of it all the way to the top.

Now today, it sits at $57, and I continue to make small additions to the stock because I think that the long-term thesis is unchanged.

In short, RICK has been able to grow its FCF per share by 20%+ annually since it changed its capital allocation policy in 2016 and began to consolidate the adult nightclub market, earning huge spreads over its cost of capital. The typical REIT would be happy to earn a 200 basis point spread on a new acquisition, but RICK commonly earned 5-10x more because there are few potential buyers for these assets, but many sellers:

RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality

But there are hiccups along the way.

2020 was a big one because of the pandemic and that's when I first invested in the company. Back then, my thought was simply that the company would get back to faster growth as the world reopens and it returns to its acquisition strategy.

Now we are going through a second hiccup, which is the result of two things:

(1) The most important reason is the normalization of the post-covid world. RICK's clubs and restaurants were performing abnormally well in 2021 and 2022 because of all the stimulus money, the lack of international travel, low interest rates, strong consumer spending, etc. But as the world returned to normal, its same property sales also came back down and this process continues today. RICK's management believes that its same property performance will bottom out in the coming quarters, but the market hates this uncertainty.

(2) Secondly, RICK has not been able to close any new major club acquisitions in a little while and this has caused its cash flow to stagnate. But this is also the result of the post-covid normalization. Club sellers are asking for too much because they are basing their valuations on the abnormally strong years that followed the pandemic. RICK prefers to stay patient, knowing that the same property performance of these clubs is likely to suffer just like their own. As they get a better grip on the normalized performance, they will return to club acquisitions likely later this year and this should help their stock and performance. The #1 reason behind RICK's exceptional performance has been its highly accretive club acquisitions:

Bloomberg

So in short, I think that the recent poor performance is temporary.

Once more, the market focuses on the short term and is losing track of the bigger picture. It focuses on the negative same-property performance, the challenges of its Bombshells restaurants, and the lack of acquisitions.

But if we look just a few years out from here, I expect the same property growth to have stabilized, acquisitions to have resumed, and the management even said that Bombshells might be sold if its performance continues to disappoint. Remember also that Bombshells is a minor part of the business. RICK has closed some acquisitions that were larger than the entire Bombshells division.

Therefore, I believe that now is a good time to buy more shares of the company.

RICK traded at $15 in 2020 because everyone focused on the near-term pain and the same is happening again today. I don't know if it will get even cheaper, but if it does, I will keep buying more. Today, it is priced at less than 8x FCF, which is quite exceptional for a company with moated assets, low debt, an exceptional track record, and a path to rapid growth.

Closing Note

Short-term volatility leads to long-term opportunities.

It may feel unpleasant if you keep a score of your portfolio value, but it will only lead to larger profits down the line.

We are glad to be able to take advantage of the "short-termism" of the market and will continue to do so.