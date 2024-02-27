Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
A Warning To U.S. Investors In Chinese Stocks

High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Chinese stocks are cheap.
  • But China is in trouble and the risks are significant.
  • We think that Chinese stocks are "fool's gold". Buy high-yielding US stocks instead.
The Business Chart Arrow Down on Chinese Flag Background

GOCMEN

Co-produced by Austin Rogers for High Yield Investor

Some value investors in the US have been eyeing Chinese stocks as the performance divergence between US stocks (SPY) and Chinese stocks (MCHI, FXI) continues to widen.

One

This article was written by

High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
19.29K Followers

Samuel Smith is Vice President of Leonberg Capital, he has a diverse background that includes being lead analyst at several highly regarded dividend stock research firms. He is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering & Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and has a Masters in Engineering.

Samuel runs High Yield Investor investing group. Samuel teams up with Jussi Askola and Paul R. Drake where they focus on finding the right balance between safety, growth, yield, and value. High Yield Investor offers real-money core, retirement, and international portfolios. The services also features regular trade alert, educational content, and an active chat room of like minded investors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WPC; TFSL; BEP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

b
billwilliams836
Today, 8:34 AM
Comments (945)
It certainly has it's challenges but short term stimulus could be the opportunity to get out. The tech sector is still making a lot of money so still own a small position in KWEB. But, government intervention in business - regardless of the government - is usually detrimental.
yblock profile picture
yblock
Today, 8:22 AM
Comments (112)
Thanks for the article and tip on TFSL.
R
Robert Rio
Today, 8:16 AM
Comments (1.53K)
I'm too old to mess with the Chinese stocks at all, not worth the stress. When I was 30 probably would be a different story.
Monty Carlo profile picture
Monty Carlo
Today, 8:09 AM
Comments (40)
Also I think it's prudent to add:
The Chinese People's Party (or rather, its leader, Xi Jinping) is actively pursuing policies to not only control the stock market, indirectly via specific "mission crititical" IPO accelerations for example, but importantly by direct intervention to get stock prices up. The execution of that program with central bank money is likely propping up even these low valuations with high probability at this stage. Part of the rush to buy is surely aimed at siphoning off some of that funding. I'd wonder what happens when that particular music stops.

And: Who knows where prices of the famous stocks would be without this program right now?

www.bloomberg.com/...
A
Arimnestos
Today, 8:08 AM
Comments (2.4K)
An interesting and well written piece on risks related to China investment. Of alternate recommendations, WPC has appeal at the right price and with some additional portfolio tweaks; dump the ministorage assets and the rest of the office, pay down the debt and focus on industrial. For me BEP has debt and governance issues; yes the debt is mostly property level, but there is too much. That is a Brookfield/Private Equity hallmark. Still, at the right price I'd be interested.
Alpha With Bitcoin profile picture
Alpha With Bitcoin
Today, 8:01 AM
Comments (14.84K)
100% agreed! Only China stock I held last month, I unloaded. $PDD
