With an S&P 500 that is climbing toward new heights, most tech stocks - whether or not they are related to the AI boom - have also climbed sharply after seeing a wide correction last year. Among these beneficiaries is Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT), the second-largest rideshare operator in the U.S.

Over the past year, Lyft has seen its share price jump by more than 50%. Year to date, shares of Lyft have increased more than 15%, with gains accelerating after the company's recent Q4 earnings print.

Data by YCharts

Meager progress on margins does little to justify Lyft's valuation

But while most investors saw reasons to cheer Lyft after Q4 (which showcased an acceleration in both ride growth and bookings growth), I am maintaining caution here. There are two harsh truths here that we have to recognize:

Lyft is simply being outclassed by Uber. Despite being about one-quarter of Uber's size, and not having nearly the amount of sprawling businesses that Uber has (delivery and freight, among other Uber bets), Lyft's rideshare growth has trailed Uber for years. In a business that relies so heavily on economies of scale, this trajectory doesn't work well for the long term.

Despite being about one-quarter of Uber's size, and not having nearly the amount of sprawling businesses that Uber has (delivery and freight, among other Uber bets), Lyft's rideshare growth has trailed Uber for years. In a business that relies so heavily on economies of scale, this trajectory doesn't work well for the long term. Lyft's profitability is barely scaling. Though Lyft has seen better growth metrics over the past several quarters, this may be driven in large part by heavy promotional activity. I can hardly open my Lyft app without seeing an automatically-applied discount of anywhere from 15-25% off my ride (usually up to a maximum of $3 per ride). Though wonderful from a customer perspective, heavy promotions are likely gating Lyft's ability to grow toward profitability - something Uber has already done.

I last wrote a neutral article on Lyft in December, when the stock was trading closer to $12 per share. I consider the recent jump in Lyft's shares as adequately compensating the company for stronger growth shown in the recent Q4 earnings release (results out in mid-February), while not adequately reserving enough caution for the company's more meager profitability outlook for FY24.

The company has been reticent on details in its guidance for this year, but it is pointing to mid-teens growth in rides/bookings:

Lyft outlook (Lyft Q4 earnings deck)

However, the company is only expecting adjusted EBITDA margins as a percentage of gross bookings to expand 50bps y/y. Now, revenue itself is only about a third of gross bookings, so from a traditional adjusted EBITDA margin perspective, this translates to about a point and a half of margin improvement.

But still - we note that adjusted EBITDA margin percentages (as a percentage of bookings) are on a downward trend already in Q4. A 50bps improvement next year results in a 2.1% margin on bookings, which, assuming 17% y/y growth in gross bookings ("slightly faster" than mid-teens rides growth, per the company's guidance remarks), would translate to $16.1 billion in bookings and only $338 million in adjusted EBITDA (representing 52% growth over FY23 adjusted EBITDA of $222.4 million).

Lyft's valuation, meanwhile, sits at quite a rich multiple of that estimate. At current share prices near $16, Lyft trades at a $6.40 billion market cap; and after we net off the $1.68 billion of cash and marketable securities against $839.4 million of debt on its most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $5.56 billion. This puts Lyft's multiple at ~16.4x EV/FY24 adjusted EBITDA - not egregious, but not cheap either considering that this EBITDA figure relies on gross bookings growth rates to not decelerate from Q4 levels and that deeper promotions aren't required to get there.

All in all, I remain neutral on Lyft. Especially after the stock's recent rally, I don't see much further upside ahead.

Q4 download

Let's now go through Lyft's latest quarterly results in greater detail.

Lyft rides (Lyft Q4 earnings deck)

The chart above showcases Lyft's ridership trends, which are the biggest source of positive news in Q4. The nominal number of rides grew 26% y/y to 191 million, which as can be seen above, represents the fourth straight quarter of acceleration.

Gross bookings value, meanwhile, grew only 17% y/y to $3.7 billion.

Lyft gross bookings (Lyft Q4 earnings deck)

In Q3, bookings growth of 15% y/y was closer in line with ride growth of 20% y/y. While there are a number of reasons that bookings dollars are lagging ride units (shorter average ride distances could be one factor), promotional activity may be the biggest driver here that is pushing gross bookings value per ride down.

Recall that Lyft's guidance for FY24 calls for mid-teens ride growth and gross bookings value slightly ahead of that, meaning that this trend has to reverse in 2024 - though I certainly don't see the promotional environment - for either Lyft or Uber - slowing down.

Adjusted EBITDA, meanwhile, slightly exceeded the company's guidance, but margins fell to 1.8% of gross bookings, down 80bps sequentially from Q3.

Lyft adjusted EBITDA (Lyft Q4 earnings deck)

The weaker profitability is explained in large part by new insurance costs that went into effect in Q4, which Lyft tried to offset by its restructuring and layoffs. Per CFO Erin Brewer's remarks on the Q4 earnings call:

Operating expenses were $450 million, down 35% year-over-year. As a percentage of gross bookings, operating expenses were 12% reflecting an improvement of roughly 10 percentage points versus Q4 of 2022 as we lapped the charge, I just mentioned along with savings from our recent cost restructuring actions. Adjusted EBITDA was $67 million which as a percentage of gross bookings was 1.8%. I will remind you that our updated third party insurance agreements went into effect at the beginning of Q4. The combination of higher rates along with slightly higher ride volumes quarter-over-quarter increased cost of revenue by approximately $100 million sequentially from the third quarter to the fourth quarter. However, we were able to offset around $75 million of these costs with savings largely generated through our healthier, more efficient marketplace."

All in all, a decent quarter on top-line metrics, but it remains to be seen whether Lyft can keep up its mid/high-teens gross bookings growth without investing more into rider acquisition.

Key takeaways

In my view, Lyft continues to operate in a very challenging environment, locked into heavy competition against Uber and fighting to remain relevant and price-appealing in several key markets in the U.S. that Uber is not overly dominant. I'd prefer to remain on the sidelines here as Lyft has a challenging setup in 2024, relying on aggressive bookings growth rates while also absorbing higher insurance costs.