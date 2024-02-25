Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lyft: Without Larger Strides In Profitability, The Story Is Challenged

Feb. 25, 2024 9:08 PM ETLyft, Inc. (LYFT) Stock
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
27.23K Followers

Summary

  • Lyft's share price has increased by over 50% in the past year and more than 15% year to date, with gains picking up after the company's recent Q4 earnings release.
  • Though ride growth accelerated, the company continues to operate in a very promotional environment to compete against Uber.
  • On top of more frequent discounting, Lyft is also burdened by higher insurance costs that kicked in during Q4.
  • Trading at a high-teens multiple of forward adjusted EBITDA, there's not much appeal to buying Lyft at current levels.

Lyft and Uber Stickers Inside Car, George Mason University, Fairfax, Virginia (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/USA' title='Liberty All-Star Equity Fund'>USA</a>)

John M. Chase/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

With an S&P 500 that is climbing toward new heights, most tech stocks - whether or not they are related to the AI boom - have also climbed sharply after seeing a wide correction last year. Among these

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
27.23K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About LYFT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LYFT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LYFT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.