Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Veolia: Undervalued Environmental Services Leader

Salix Research profile picture
Salix Research
362 Followers

Summary

  • Veolia Environnement SA is a leading global provider of environmental services with exposure to structural tailwinds supporting its growth.
  • Veolia is also benefiting from the execution synergies and implementation of cost-cutting measures.
  • We believe Veolia shares are undervalued and should trade at a premium to the broader utilities sector given the growth and portfolio quality.
  • We believe the CMD should be a catalyst for the stock, providing visibility for investors.
The Veolia waste recycling and recovery power plant in Leeds, UK

Teamjackson

We present our note on Veolia Environnement SA (OTCPK:VEOEF) (OTCPK:VEOEY), the leading global provider of environmental services to municipal and industrial clients, with a Buy rating. We are drawn by Veolia’s exposure to structural tailwinds, cost-cutting efforts, synergies execution leading to

This article was written by

Salix Research profile picture
Salix Research
362 Followers
L/S Equity, Event-Driven, and Activism. Independent and differentiated fundamental analysis.I am a former hedge fund analyst with a passion for research and analysis in my free time. I am to identify attractive investment opportunities and provide added value to my readers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

psgros profile picture
psgros
Yesterday, 11:10 PM
Comments (456)
What is the difference between veoef and veoey
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About VEOEF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VEOEF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VEOEF
--
VEOEY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.