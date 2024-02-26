JuSun

It's been a while since I last covered Cigna (NYSE:CI) with a 'Buy' rating back in June of last year, noting its very solid fundamentals and perceived undervaluation. The stock price was in a lull at that time, trading at $265 and below its near-term high of $300, and I noted that as creating a buying opportunity before a potential bounce back in share price.

It appears that the market has picked up on that opportunity as CI has risen by 29% since last June, far outperforming the tech-driven 18% rally in the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same time period.

Cigna Stock (Seeking Alpha)

Despite the rally, some investors may be surprised to learn that CI still trades at a low PE of just 12x, comparing favorably to SPY, which trades at a PE of 27.6. In this article, I revisit Cl and discuss why it remains a good long-term value play for dividend growth investors and potentially strong total returns, so let's get started!

Why CI?

Cigna is a giant in the healthcare industry with a global presence, with solutions that include insurance for both publicly funded and private markets and a pharmacy benefit managed through Evernorth (formerly Express Scripts).

CI has had a fairly strong track record of revenue growth over the past 10 years, both leading up to and after the Express Scripts acquisition in 2018. As shown below, CI's 2023 revenue reached a record of $195 billion.

CI Revenue (Seeking Alpha)

While Cl doesn't have a long dividend history and currently yields just 1.6%, it has demonstrated a strong intention of aggressively growing the dividend since it was initiated in 2021. This is reflected by 14% dividend growth this year, preceded by 10% growth last year. There remains plenty of room to grow the dividend as the payout ratio stands at just 19.6%.

CI's dividend growth is not only supported by a low payout ratio but also strong top and bottom-line growth. This is reflected by 12% and 8% YoY revenue growth for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, respectively. Also encouraging, CI saw an acceleration in adjusted income from operations during Q4, with 30% YoY growth.

This was driven by contributions from sustained growth and profitability in Evernorth's specialty pharmacy business which saw 12% revenue growth during Q4, as it seeks to reduce net costs for customers in new drug innovations, including weight-loss GLP-1s, biosimilars, specialty generics, and other emerging therapies for complex conditions.

Also encouraging, Cigna's traditional Healthcare business also saw favorable growth as full-year 2023 adjusted earnings grew by 9%, and this is on top of 13% growth for this segment in 2022. Notably, Cl continues to see a downward trajectory in the medical care ratio, which dropped by 40 basis points from 81.7% in 2022 to 81.3% in 2023. This represents a significant 270 bps drop from 84.0% in 2021. For reference, the medical care ratio represents the amount of funds paid out to cover members' medical expenses divided by the total amount of premiums collected, so a lower ratio represents higher profitability.

Looking ahead, CI should continue to see healthy growth, as management is guiding for 12.6% growth in adjusted income from operations for 2024 to $28.25 per share. Factors that support this include expected continued growth in cost-efficient MDLIVE virtual patient visits in the Evernorth segment, which is now available to over 60 million individuals and saw 2.2 million virtual visits in 2023. Other factors include new programs such as EncircleRx, which provide specialized clinical support as well as CI's opportunities to lower costs to its members in the fast-growing GLP-1 weight loss drug category from pharmaceutical giants like Eli Lilly (LLY) and Novo Nordisk (NVO).

Cigna also remains shareholder-friendly through not only dividend raises but also tax-efficient share buybacks, as reflected by the recent greenlighting of a $3.2 billion accelerated share buyback (as part of a total $10.6 billion remaining authority). Share repurchases remain accretive at the current PE valuation of 12.0x as this equates to an 8.3% earnings yield for every dollar spent on buybacks.

CI has retired 23% of its share count over the past 5 years alone, as shown below, and the total $10.6 billion remaining authority for share buybacks represents 10% of CI's equity market cap.

CI Shares Outstanding (Seeking Alpha)

Cigna's capital returns to shareholders are supported by a strong balance sheet with an A-credit rating from S&P and a 40.1% debt-to-capital ratio, which is in line with management's long-term 40% target. As shown below, Cl is expected to see $50 billion cash from operations in the current 4-year period through 2026, with 70% of that slated for share repurchases and strategic M&A.

Investor Presentation

Risks to Cl include the potential for black swan events as it relates to public health, which would increase medical care payments. Other risks include the potential for less-than-expected cost savings for members of new blockbuster drugs like the GLP-1 Agonists, which could also result in higher-than-expected payouts. Plus, a hard landing on the economy as a result of higher interest rates would reduce employment and the number of members of the U.S. commercial business.

Turning to valuation, Cl is admittedly no longer the deep bargain that it was when I visited it last at a PE of 10.7, Nonetheless, CI still remains a good value play at the current price of $344 with a forward PE of 12.1, which sits on par with its normal PE of 12.1. This means that CI is also getting a healthy earnings yield of 8.3% for every dollar spent on share buybacks.

FAST Graphs

I believe Cl has the potential to trade at a 13-15x PE ratio, considering its robust earnings growth and tailwinds from membership growth and increasing business and innovations at Evernorth, especially with sell-side analysts who follow the company estimating 10-13% annual EPS growth over the next 3 years. This is in line with what management expects as a long-term EPS growth rate, based on 6-8% annual earnings growth combined with 4-5% EPS growth from accretive capital deployment including share buybacks.

This means that despite Cl trading at its normal PE ratio, it still has the potential to give market-beating performance through robust earnings growth. As such, I see Cl as being more than deserving of its current valuation.

Investor Takeaway

All in all, Cigna has seen robust growth in both its dividend and financial performance, supported by a low payout ratio and strong top and bottom-line growth. The company also remains shareholder-friendly with tax-efficient share buybacks, and the remaining authorization on the buyback equates to 10% of the current equity market cap.

Cigna also has a strong balance sheet and expected cash flow to support capital returns and strategic M&A. While I no longer view Cigna as being the great bargain that it was the last time I visited it, I continue to see value at the current price due to the robust forward earnings outlook. As such, I maintain a 'Buy' rating on the stock.