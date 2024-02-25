robtek/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY), the largest consumer staples company in the world in terms of sales, is a perfect embodiment of the sector's problems.

While other parts of the market have left 2022 far behind, and are now seeing growth accelerate and margins improve, the staples sector is struggling to turn things around amid continued FX volatility, increased out-of-home consumption, and an increasingly price-conscious consumer.

Let's assess when and if Nestlé can deliver a turnaround in the near term.

Introduction To Nestlé

Nestlé operates a diversified consumer packaged goods business, with a worldwide presence across nearly 200 countries. The company sells powdered & liquid beverages, water, milk products & ice cream, health supplements, prepared dishes & cooking aids, and pet products.

I've been covering the company on Seeking Alpha for almost a year. Initially, I found the company attractive, as it was one of the very few staple companies that grew sales in 2022 through a combination of mix, volume, and pricing. However, as time went by, the company had to protect its margins in light of historically high inflation, which led Nestlé to increase prices even more significantly. Then, the Swiss conglomerate faced the inevitable consequence and saw its RIG turn negative.

Nestlé's Stagnation Story

The problem with such a vast and expansive business as Nestlé's is that at this stage, it essentially maxed out its reach. With no more geographic expansion and an already significant market share, Nestlé is having a difficult time generating above-average growth.

Setting aside acquisitions, divestitures, and foreign currency fluctuations, let's take a look at Nestlé's actual revenues for the past eight years:

Created by the author using data from Nestle's financial reports

What we're seeing is a company that, at the end of the day, grew revenues by 4% over an eight-year period. That is undoubtedly a reflection of market saturation.

With no topline growth, the only way the company could potentially grow the bottom line is margin expansion:

Created by the author using data from Nestle's financial reports

However, we're seeing that Nestlé's margins are quite stagnant as well. Although management has been talking about an improvement, the target they set for 2025 isn't too ambitious, with an underlying trading operating profit margin of between 17.5%-18.5%, which reflects a 75 bps improvement at the mid-point.

As a result, EPS grew by an underwhelming 6.3% between 2016-2023, with a 2.3-point contribution from buybacks:

Created by the author using data from Nestle's financial reports

As a big believer in Peter Lynch's quote that stock price follows earnings, it comes as no surprise that Nestlé's shares hugely underperformed the market, with the clear point of divergence being around 2022, as Nestlé's pandemic-driven growth came to a halt.

Data by YCharts

As we established Nestlé has clearly been stagnating for the past couple of years, we need to try and understand what lies ahead, and what could turn things around, starting with the recent results.

Recent Trends & Results

In 2023, Nestlé generated sales of CHF 93 billion, driven by organic sales growth of 7.2%, led by pricing, with a slightly negative RIG, and offset by a 7.8% FX headwind, and a 0.9% headwind from divestitures.

Importantly, RIG turned positive in the fourth quarter, as pricing actions moderated and the company's ongoing optimization efforts started bearing fruit.

Growth was led once again by PetCare and Confectionary, the only two above-average categories for the company:

Nestle's 2023 Results Presentation

The underlying trading operating profit was CHF 16 billion, a small decline Y/Y, as margins improved slightly to offset declining sales. Every segment aside from powdered and liquid beverages improved or held steady margins, despite ongoing food inflation, which remained at historically high levels.

Nestle's 2023 Results Presentation

Another front where the company showed signs of recovery is its cash flow generation. Following a year of an intentional inventory buildup and elevated capex, Nestlé took another step towards pre-pandemic levels:

Nestle's 2023 Results Presentation

Overall, if it weren't for FX headwinds, Nestlé would have generated decent results, with underlying C/C EPS growing 8.4%, and ROIC improving to 13.9%, a post-pandemic high.

Looking Ahead

For 2024, Nestlé expects to generate organic sales growth of around 5%, with a moderate increase in underlying trading operating profit margin, and a 6%-10% increase in underlying EPS on a constant currency basis.

Nestle's 2023 Results Presentation

One of the bigger problems when looking at Nestlé's constant currency numbers is that unfortunately for the company, its reported currency (CHF) is one of the strongest currencies in the world.

Nestlé generates more than 75% of its revenues outside of Europe, and even in Europe, the CHF is the best-performing currency by far. For the past five years, CHF increased against the Dollar by nearly 15%, and we all know how the Dollar has performed against most of the world's currencies as of late.

Taking that into account, the low-single-digit organic sales growth guidance means that there's a high likelihood that reported sales will stay flat or even decline. Furthermore, because a high percentage of the company's expenses is paid in CHF, reported margins might decline as well.

Nestle's 2023 Results Presentation

Looking further out, the company expects organic sales growth to accelerate to mid-single-digits and underlying TOP to expand to 18% at the mid-point. The primary driver for the expected improvement is the company's ongoing portfolio optimization, as they focus on "billion-dollar brands" like KitKat, Nespresso, and Purina.

Nestle's 2023 Results Presentation

We can see that those premium brands are highly accretive to the company's overall performance, with all of them generating above-average growth and very impressive positive RIGs.

Nestle's 2023 Results Presentation

However, as successful as those are, their contribution to sales is still only 36%. It took ten years to get these from 11% to 36%, and the next leg up might be even tougher.

Taking all of that into account, I'd say that the 6-10% underlying EPS growth target is reasonable, but on a reported basis, this could be materially lower.

Valuation

Simply put, consumer staple companies are out of favor. I wrote about it extensively in a Diageo article, where I explained why I think investors shouldn't choose stability over upside.

Data by YCharts

Unlike some other names in the sector, we can see that Nestlé isn't trading at a material discount compared to its historical levels or the market.

Today, the Swiss-listed stock trades at CHF 95.3 per share, on earnings per share of CHF 4.24 in 2023, and expectations for CHF 4.78 in 2024, although these expectations are not yet updated following the recent CHF 0.2 earnings miss.

So, the stock trades at a 22.5x multiple over 2023, and around a 20.0x multiple over 2024. That is pretty much in line with the S&P 500, despite Nestlé growing significantly slower.

In my view, Nestlé is a decent add at these levels for long-term dividend growth investors, but for concentrated portfolios that seek market-beating returns, I find Nestlé unattractive.

As for me, I belong to the second group, and I don't see a benefit in investing in a company whose best-case scenario is market-average returns. As we saw, Nestlé significantly trailed the market for the past decade, and despite optimization efforts, even if those succeed, I don't see how it can keep up with the S&P 500.

If valuation was lower, I'd say there's upside in a multiple expansion story, but that is not the case.

Conclusion

Nestlé and its peers are struggling to keep up with the faster-growing sectors in the market, as they're still trying to navigate increased commodity prices and declining sales volumes.

The company's efforts to optimize its portfolio are bearing fruit, but even that is not enough to fuel growth acceleration, as FX headwinds continue to weigh down on the company's results.

I believe that Nestlé's best-case scenario based on its current valuation is market-average returns, with slightly lower volatility on market downturns. For me, that is not enough to justify more than a Hold rating.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.