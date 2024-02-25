mikkelwilliam

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) is a floating-rate income fund that, once again, caught my eye. I thought I would give it a look to see if there were differences to similar investments I've reviewed. While I think the current price makes it an attractive Buy, I'll also add some details on why income investors could still find somewhat better buys elsewhere.

Concept of the Fund

JFR is a closed-end fund, actively managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It primarily invests 80% of its assets in floating-rate, senior loans. Most (but not all) of these loans will be secured by collateral. These loans are typically rated (or would be rated) below investment grade.

Some might think of this as a "junk bond" fund, where the managers use discretion to make better investments than the low credit rating might imply. Since their interest rates are often above those of higher-credit loans, the fund offers potential for high-yield income to investors.

Dividend History

Over the past decade, the fund has consistently distributed dividends to its shareholders each year.

There have been fluctuations, as low as $0.63 per share in 2020 and as high as $0.86 the past year. As the floating rate strategy implies, the fluctuations in the historical dividend rate followed interest rate trends (to a degree).

The absence of major dividend cuts (or elimination altogether) likely also owes itself to the secured nature of its loan portfolio. Let's look at that now.

Portfolio

The assets of the fund are primarily invested in senior loan interests, which account for over 80% of the allocation.

Corporate bonds typically make up the next largest chunk, usually around 10%. Above, I referenced the types of leverage the fund uses: Debt, Variable Rate Preferred, and Variable Rate Remarketed Preferred. The manager explains those types of leverage in this slide:

Fund Presentation of Leverage

This can serve to explain part of why the dividend fluctuations may deviate from movements in prevailing interest rates. Some of this leverage is also floating-rate, and therefore the spread that creates net interest income does not always increase proportionally. This also means their interest expense can decrease if rates decline as well.

The consolidated screenshots show that most of the investments are in the United States and that the largest industry represented is "Hotels, Restaurants, and Leisure." These are invested in over 400 companies, and not a single position accounts for more than 2% of the portfolio.

A Look to the Future

We therefore need to decide how we feel about this portfolio and the opportunities going forward. To start, let's review the price history.

Price History

The current valuation is some of the lowest not just in the past decade but in the fund's lifetime.

Expressed as a yield, this is also some of the "cheapest" the shares have ever traded. Just given that and the overall stable nature of the fund with its secured loans (the fund was impacted by but survived the Great Recession), I believe today's prices probably give one of the best bargains we are likely to see.

Interest Rates

As interest rates decline (however quickly), we can probably expect that net interest income overall will decline. This will probably be mitigated by the high base spread these loans enjoy. As seen in the other charts, share prices were higher when interest rates were lower, so there is room for capital appreciation down the road.

Discount to NAV

Part of what reduces the risk here is the discount to NAV at which the fund often trades. If a period of distress forced the fund to liquidate its assets, there is greater safety of principal offered by this discount as well. As the share prices increase and potentially close that gap, this necessarily increases the risk, and I believe it could be one cue to exit a position in this fund profitably.

Risks and Concerns

The biggest concern to me is the concentration in Hotels, Restaurants, & Leisure. In tough economic times, these industries are hit hard as they are non-essential. $120B in restaurant revenue was lost during the first three months of COVID-19, as an example. Additionally, the highly diversified nature of the fund suggests that it may be subject to trends in the macro-environment, in spite of the otherwise active and selective management of the assets.

I'll also quote their prospectus and its description of their investment process:

In identifying Senior Loans and other securities for potential purchase, Symphony combines quantitative screening and fundamental and relative value analysis. Symphony evaluates the identified investment candidates for liquidity constraints and favorable capital structures. The investment team then performs rigorous bottom-up fundamental analysis to identify investments with sound industry fundamentals, cash flow sufficiency and asset quality. The final portfolio is constructed using risk management and monitoring systems to ensure proper diversification.

This isn't a terrible process, but I do think extra security for the investor is lost when they are purchasing loans that originated elsewhere, as opposed to being part of the origination process itself and, effectively, a partner with the capital strategy of the borrower. It feels a bit like investing in leftovers. Do we need to do that?

Other Investments?

I've looked at quite a few floating-rate income investments before, and I thought I would compare them to Nuveen to give you a better idea of future potential.

Total Returns (Seeking Alpha)

One is a floating rate fund run by Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (AFT), which I've covered before. The other is PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT), a business development company that I haven't covered. All of them primarily invest in senior, secured, floating-rate loans. AFT's total returns over the past decade have been slightly better, but PFLT's beat both, and while I haven't written at length about it, I believe in the differentiating factor is that extra level of elbow grease that a good BDC puts into its investment selection.

To highlight this further, the third inclusion is VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD), a diversified fund of BDCs, and it's enjoyed similar total returns to PFLT.

Conclusion

Over the last decade, there have been funds with similar strategies that historically have executed better. If one would like to buy JFR, perhaps they will get better long-term results with a different investment. Investors who enjoy nitpicking may want to ponder this. Yet...

For those who don't, Nuveen's history managing JFR has been one that I consider successful execution: providing high-yield income to its investors. The secured loans and discount to NAV also give this fund safety of principal for its high yield, and for that reason, I think it's an acceptable Buy.