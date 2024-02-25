jjlim80/E+ via Getty Images

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) is a Singaporean technology company that offers a wide range of services, including ride-hailing, food delivery, and financial services. It is one of the largest technology companies in Southeast Asia, with operations in eight countries and over 35 million monthly transacting users.

Share performance has been disappointing since the IPO in 2020. Initially surging above $16, it then plummeted due to concerns about profitability and competition. The stock currently sits at $3.16, significantly below its IPO price, with an all-time return of -74.5%.

I initiate my coverage with a buy rating. My relatively conservative 1-year target price of $4 presents a projected 27% upside from today’s price of $3.14.

Financial Reviews

GRAB’s fundamentals have improved significantly since the IPO. In my view, revenue growth has been relatively strong, while the path to profitability and cash flow generation has become more clear.

FY 2023 (presentation)

While Grab's FY 2023 revenue growth moderated to 65% from over 100% in 2022, key financial metrics reveal a promising trajectory. Net loss was cut by more than half, and adjusted EBITDA inched closely to break even. Given that adjusted EBITDA loss last year was still at a staggering -$793 million, what we are seeing in FY 2023 is a notable achievement, in my opinion. Nonetheless, the key highlight here was positive operating cash flow / OCF. OCF was $86 million in FY 2023. Last year, OCF loss was still nearly -$800 million.

Furthermore, the take rate, representing revenue generated per GMV, rose from 7% in 2022 to 11% in FY 2023, indicating improved monetization strategies. Although revenue growth slowed, Grab's enhanced financial health and strategic progress paint an optimistic picture for its future. The significant milestone allays past concerns about cash burn and underscores Grab's potential for sustainable growth.

liquidity (presentation)

Meanwhile, liquidity remains strong. Grab finished FY 2023 with a higher net cash liquidity than it did last year, even as the debt level went down by over 40%. This was primarily driven by a significant improvement in cash level in FY 2023. Cash and cash equivalent increased by over 60% YoY to $3.1 billion in FY 2023.

Catalyst

There are some potential catalysts in FY 2024. To begin with, the $500 million share buyback program announced in Q4 2023 should help drive share performance. Aside from reducing outstanding shares, the share buyback signals financial stability that could drive market confidence, in my opinion.

market cap (YCharts)

I believe the share buyback strategy is even more relevant today, given Grab’s low market capitalization relative to where it was at the time of IPO. Since last year, the share price has been stagnant at around $3 - $4 price level despite the recent outperformance, suggesting a potential undervaluation today.

Meanwhile, expanding financial services in key markets like Malaysia and Singapore has the potential to unlock meaningful revenue growth and margin expansion. Operations in both countries make up over half of Grab’s business, and early success with GXS Bank and GX Bank in respective countries suggests potentially higher uptake there in 2024.

In Singapore, in particular, Grab should see higher demand for its lending products due to an improved regulatory landscape. Nonetheless, Grab’s management team expects to see growth and margin expansion in its financial services business in both markets:

So going forward, the last part of your question, Q4 does represent the peak of the quarterly losses for the Financial Services segment for Grab. Now going forward, we'll see the revenue kicking in from the loan book. So, we're already lending in Singapore. We've got GFin also doing well with its high velocity low ticket ecosystem lending. And then from this quarter, we'll start to have Malaysian loan revenue on top of that again. And in Singapore as the regulatory caps are lifted, the Singapore business can start to scale more aggressively also. So that's why we're calling Q4 as the peak of the losses for the Grab Financial Services.

financial services (company presentation)

There is room for more upside here, in my opinion. Financial services remain the fastest-growing business for Grab today. In Q4 2023, financial services revenue doubled YoY to $56 million, while deliveries and mobility saw merely mid-twenties YoY growth. Most importantly, it also seems to be the only segment that has not yet realized the full effect of operating leverage, as indicated by its improving, yet negative adjusted EBITDA. Meanwhile, all the other segments have already turned EBITDA positive in Q4.

In the end, Grab's conservative adjusted EBITDA guidance could be a source of positive surprise. While they project around 3% and 12% margins across Deliveries and Mobility, their mention of potential mid-term margin expansion in Deliveries hints at an upside beyond official estimates:

For this year, as we also alluded in the remarks, we are keeping our margins on Deliveries and Mobility fairly stable at the 3% and 12% plus respectively. Now, we do see opportunities for our Deliveries margin to expand in the midterm we quoted somewhere around 100 basis points to 200 basis points and this you will see part of the EBITDA expansion in 2025 and beyond. But given where we are today and the line of sight that we have from a guidance perspective, this is where we are committed as a point in time.

Risk

While Grab boasts promising catalysts, potential risks warrant consideration. First off, Grab faces intense competition across all segments and countries, particularly from GoTo, Foodpanda, and Shopee (SEA). These competitors, some with more diversified operations in deliveries, e-commerce, and ride-hailing, enabling better cross-subsidization strategies, could threaten market share if Grab doesn't respond strategically. Aggressive countermeasures, however, could trigger price wars and strain EBITDA margins.

incentives (company presentation)

Grab has been implementing cross-subsidization of incentives to support its profitable growth strategies. For instance, Deliveries incentives were scaled back to 10% in Q4 2023 from 12.4% the prior year. On the contrary, Grab increased its Mobility’s incentives in Q4 2023.

Last but not least, Grab's impressive growth exceeding 60% YoY in 2023 is expected to dip to 14 - 17% in 2024. I believe it is possible that the decline in growth could pressure share performance for the FY, given Grab's positioning as a growth stock. In my opinion, with improving adjusted EBITDA, the company might need to re-design its overall growth story to improve investor appeal amidst slowing growth.

Valuation / Pricing

My target price for Grab is driven by the following assumptions for the bull vs bear scenarios of the FY 2024 projection:

Bull scenario (50% probability) assumptions - Grab to achieve FY 2024 revenue of $2.75 billion, a 16.6% growth, at the high end of its guidance. I assign Grab a forward P/S of 6x, a slight expansion from the current level to imply successful profitable growth as I would expect Grab to hit adjusted EBITDA positive in all segments, including in financial services, at year’s end. Bear scenario (50% probability) assumptions - Grab to deliver FY 2024 revenue of $2.7 billion, a 14.5% growth, at the low end of the guidance. In this scenario, I would expect Grab to experience competitive pressure and stagnant market sentiment. I assign Grab 5x forward P/S, slightly lower from 5.5x, where it is trading today.

price target (own analysis)

Consolidating all the information above into my model, I arrived at an FY 2024 weighted target price of $4 per share, suggesting a 27% upside from the current price level of $3.14. I rate the stock a buy. At the current level, I believe Grab appears undervalued. Moreover, my projection is conservative, since I assume Grab to finish FY 2024 with the same number of shares outstanding as today, despite the recently announced $500 million share buyback commitment.

Conclusion

Grab, a Southeast Asian tech leader, presents a nuanced investment picture. Its significantly improving profitability and cash flow generation offer promise, but intense competition and slowing growth demand caution. Overall, I believe that Grab is an attractive long-term opportunity. My conservative 1-year price target suggests a 27% upside. I rate the stock a buy.