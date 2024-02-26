Bob Krist/The Image Bank via Getty Images

Back in April, I started coverage of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) with a "Buy" rating, saying it had one of the most valuable assets in the midstream space in the Transco Pipeline. In November, meanwhile, I wrote that I thought 2024 was shaping up well as the company had a number of growth projects set to come online that should power 2024 growth. The stock has generated a nearly 23% return since my original write-up and is up modestly since my last write-up.

Company Profile

As a refresher, WMB is a diversified midstream company that owns interstate natural gas pipelines; gathering, processing and treating assets; NGL marketing services, and crude oil transportation and production handling assets. The company's prized asset is its Transco Pipeline, which takes natural gas from Appalachia down to Southeast demand-pull markets. It also has natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionization assets in the Barnett Shale, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Haynesville Shale, and the Mid-Continent region.

Q4 Results

Earlier this month, WMB reported its Q4 results, with adjusted EBITDA down -3%, or -$53 million, to $1.72 billion. Adjusted EPS was 48 cents, down -9%, but it topped the consensus by 3 cents.

WMB's Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment saw its adjusted EBITDA rise 7% to $752 million. The results were helped by its MountainWest acquisition.

Its Northeast Gathering segment, meanwhile, saw adjusted EBITDA rise nearly 5% to $485 million, helped by increased gathering rates and volumes. The results were powered by its Ohio Valley Midstream JV, Cardinal system, and Susquehanna Supply Hub.

Its West segment saw EBITDA decline -1% to $323 million, hurt by lower NYMEX-based rates in the Barnett offset by an acquisition in the DJ Basin. Its Gas and NGL Marketing Service segment saw adjusted EBITDA of $69 million versus $149 million a year ago. The segment's modified EBITDA, which includes unrealized hedging gains and losses, rose 30% to $272 million.

WMB generated $1.93 billion in cash flow from operations, up 58% versus a year ago. Available funds from operations slipped -3% to $1.32 billion.

The company ended the quarter with leverage of 3.58x. It had a dividend coverage ratio of 2.4x.

Looking ahead, the company guided for full-year 2024 adjusted EBITDA of between $6.8 billion and $7.1 billion. Analysts were looking for adjusted EBITDA of $7.0 billion. In 2023, the company posted adjusted EBITDA of $6.78 billion.

It is looking for adjusted EPS of between $1.65 and 1.86, which would be below the $1.91 it recorded in 2023.

WMB has project available funds from operations of $4.925-5.175 billion. AFFO per common share is projected to be between $4.02 and 4.23. It expects its coverage ratio to be 2.18x at the midpoint.

It is looking to end the year with leverage of 3.85x, and to grow its dividend by 6.1% for the year.

The company forecasts between $1.45 billion and $1.75 billion in growth capex, and between $1.1 billion and $1.3 billion in maintenance apex, including $300-400 million related to modernizing its ERP system.

WMB also gave early 2025 guidance, projecting between $7.2 billion and $7.6 billion in EBITDA, AFFO of between $5.075 billion and $5.375 billion, year-end leverage of 3.6x, an over 3x coverage ratio, and 5-7% dividend growth.

Company Presentation

Discussing the natural gas environment and impact on Appalachia on its Q4 earnings call and Analyst Day, COO Michael Dunn said:

So the Appalachian is an incredibly important resource, as you can see here, 36% of the proven reserves here in the U.S. And one of the things that we hear from time to time as it relates to Williams is, well, that's been a great ride, and it's been some great growth out there. But now with Mountain Valley and REA getting built, that might be the last expansions out of the area and might really [stunt] the growth coming out of the Northeast. And I wouldn't try to argue with you that if that growth does stop, then we would be in a position of losing that gathering growth. But talk about a fantastic opportunity from a shareholder perspective because the free cash flow growth. If you think about most gathering basins, most gathering basins go up, they drill themselves as fast as economically possible, and then you go into a decline. That's the typical U.S. approach. I've been in the gathering business a long time, seen plenty of basins go into decline. That is the typical situation. The Appalachian could be very different and a very different economic picture for us because most of our rates out there have escalators on and have inflation escalators on them, number one. Number two, if we go flat for a long period of time out here and are not having to put capital into this gathering system, the returns and the free cash flow off of our investments out here are going to be like none we have ever seen in the gathering business."

This was another steady quarter from WMB. Its three core segments grew EBITDA a solid 5%, although its smaller Gas & NGL Marketing business was impacted by the timing of hedges and less severe winter weather compared to a year ago.

Importantly, despite very weak natural gas prices, the company continued to see volume growth in its Northeast G&P business. However, even if growth flattens out in the region, WMB's assets in the region will be a cash flow machine for the company, as it benefits from inflation escalators with little capex needed for the system.

Now 2024 is projected to be a slower growth year before a return to more robust growth in 2025 as more projects come online. However, the company had a number of growth projects come online at the end of 2023 and more set to come online in Q1 of this year, so I think WMB is likely being conservative with guidance. It is also noteworthy that the company has a history of guiding conservatively and raising its forecast throughout the year.

Valuation

WMB trades at 9.2x the 2024 EBITDA consensus of $6.97 billion. Based on the 2024 EBITDA consensus of $7.47 billion, it is valued at 8.6x.

The stock has an operating cash flow yield of about 12%. The stock has a yield of about 5.5%.

WMB trades towards the middle, where other large midstream companies currently trade.

WMB Valuation Vs Peers (FinBox)

I've always argued that given how valuable its demand-pull assets in the Southeast are, especially Transco, it should trade at a premium. Note that demand-pull assets are most steady compared to supply-push assets, as the former is driven by customer demand. I'd value the company at around 10-11x 2025 EBITDA, which would be a $43-49 target price.

Conclusion

WMB continues to turn in consistent results, and I expect 2024 to come in ahead of its guidance given the company's history of conservative forecasts and new growth projects coming online at the beginning of this year, as well as those that went in service towards the end of last year. 2025, meanwhile, looks like it is shaping up to be a good year, as more growth projects are set to come online throughout 2024 and early 2025.

WMB has one of the most valuable pipelines in the U.S. in Transco, and while natural gas prices are low, it has very demand-pull assets that rely on natural gas flow. Overall, it remains one of the top midstream companies in the country.

My "Buy" rating remains in place, while I will up my target from $43 to $46, as my valuation framework moves out towards 2025.

The biggest risk to WMB is a weak energy market that would lessen the volumes that run through its system. WMB is very tied to natural gas; however, those prices are already incredibly weak, and thus far, that has not had much of an impact on the firm.