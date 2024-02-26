Lesson Learned: The Raised Nail Gets Hammered

mbortolino/E+ via Getty Images

As most of my regular readers know, I was a real estate developer for over twenty years.

I started out small, building free-standing stores for companies like Advance Auto (AAP), O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY), and Dollar General (DG).

I enjoyed investing in free-standing properties because they’re less risky than many other property sectors, such as hotels and golf courses.

(My real estate empire was destroyed because my business partner “bet the farm” on a hotel in my hometown)

My first net lease deal was in Laurens, SC and over the course of two decades I either built or brokered over $200 million in net lease transactions.

I wish I could say that every deal was a winner, but that’s not the case.

Some were singles, some were doubles, some were triples, and occasionally there were home runs.

So, as you can see, my roadmap to becoming a stock analyst is unique.

I spent two decades in the trenches, learning how to create value “from the ground up”.

One of the things that I enjoy the most here on Seeking Alpha is sharing my life lessons with my valued readers and followers.

So, without further ado, let’s crank up the bulldozers…

Dollar Cost Averaging

Around 15 years ago, I was building stores for Hollywood Video.

They wanted a store in Anderson, SC, so I found a site,

It was a terrific outparcel located in front of the Anderson Mall that was formerly owned by Simon Property Group (SPG).

I entered into a purchase and sale agreement with Simon to acquire the site for around $750,000.

The parcel was around one acre that included cross access and parking with the adjoining mall parking lot.

Typical to many of my deals, I put up a $25,000 refundable deposit and I negotiated 90-day due diligence period with an additional 30 days to close.

During this (90 day) period, I found out that I could not get enough rent from Hollywood Video to justify the investment.

$750,000 (remember it was 15 years ago) was an expensive price to pay, especially when you add another $1 million or so of improvements to the land.

So, I decided to consider adding another tenant to the mix.

I contacted Lifeway Bookstore, and I was able to negotiate a lease to construct another 4,000 square feet of space.

So, including Hollywood Video, the combined project totaled ~11,000 square feet.

This penciled out much better because I was able to achieve a going in yield (cap rate) of around 12%.

However, my 90-day due diligence period was over.

So, I asked Simon (the seller) for another 30-day extension, and they replied that it would cost me another $25,000 non-refundable.

In other words, if I wanted to proceed to closing, the entire $50,000 would be at risk.

As I contemplated the request, I reminded myself that I knew more about the project than I did 90 days ago.

What was once speculative, became more obvious as an investment, since I had obtained all necessary leases, permits, and plans.

In other words, the risk to complete the project was limited to construction (weather, cost overruns, etc.).

Moreso, my anticipated pro forma return was substantially better than my original budget (that assumed one tenant instead of two).

Thus, after carefully considering the odds of winning, I added another $25,000, which means I had $50,000 of hard money on the line.

This is what I consider a real-time dollar cost averaging, and I’m seeing similar opportunities today with REITs like Realty Income (O) and Agree Realty (ADC).

As you can see, these two net lease REITs are cheaper today than they were a year ago.

Importantly, fundamentals remain strong and there’s a high probability that rates will begin to pull back in May.

We consider these two REITs excellent dollar cost averaging candidates, which means that the investor can lower the cost that has declined after shares were bought.

This practice is advisable only if you’re certain shares were cheap when bought originally (which they are for me). And Dollar Cost Averaging provides three benefits that can result in better returns. It can help you:

Avoid mistiming the market.

Taking emotion out of investing

Think longer-term.

Of course, there’s no sure-fire way dollar cost averaging will work. However, it’s a terrific risk mitigation tool, especially if you do your homework.

By the way, I sold the Hollywood Video center at an 8% cap rate, which represented a 400-basis point profit margin. That $50,000 turned into $500,000.

Fungible Boxes

Speaking of Hollywood Video, the chain closed its last store in 2010.

Prior to that, I had built over a dozen stores for Hollywood Video in addition to Blockbuster Video.

I don’t own any stores today, but all of the stores that I built are now leased.

Why?

Because the buildings are fungible boxes.

“Free-standing buildings can be highly configured to meet a specific tenant’s needs, thereby limiting the residual value of the real estate and reducing the IRR upon the eventuality of re-tenanting or disposition. Future demand for the building can naturally be inhibited by a multitude of factors, including highly specified footprints or design criteria, oversized dimensions or single purpose structures. Artificially high rental rates also serve to decrease the probability that an owner will be able to recapture 100% of rents in the event of re-leasing. Highly specified design criteria, and/or landlord-funded tenant improvements are amortized into a tenant’s rental rates, inflating per-square-foot rent and increasing the likelihood of lower recapture rates upon renewal or re-leasing.” Agree Realty website.

Agree Realty (ADC) focuses on these “fungible” boxes, and you will not see this REIT investing in retail sectors that are highly specialized in their configuration or size. Several examples include:

movie theaters: i.e. EPR Properties (EPR)

gyms: i.e. Realty Income (O)

car washes: i.e. NNN REIT (NNN)

entertainment / Top Golf: i.e. EPR

casinos: i.e. VICI Properties (VICI)

I learned about fungible boxes “the hard way”.

I’ve developed movie theaters, gyms, and oil change franchises.

When these tenants vacate, it’s difficult to obtain the same rent per square foot as the original lease.

One example is an Econo Lube n’ Tune store I built, also in Anderson, SC.

I paid close to $1 million per acre for the site, and at the time this outparcel had to be one of the most expensive sites in the town.

After going thru all due diligence, that included signing a 15-year lease, I commenced construction.

The construction budget was around $800,000 which included specialty items like roll-up doors, lifts, and oil pits. The building as just around 1,800 square feet, which means I had around $1,000 per square foot invested in the deal.

Econo Lube was privately owned and while they did provide a corporate guaranty, it was not anything close to investment grade. I recall that my net worth (at the time) was more than the tenant.

In addition, the bank made me sign a personal guaranty and insisted on $400,000 in equity.

Similar to cannabis REITs like Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) or mortgage finance REITs like Sachem Capital (SACH) I was able to obtain double-digit cash on cash yields. This means that Econo paid me around $200,000 per year (triple net) for the use of the land and building.

The store in Anderson was my fourth store, I previously flipped two (of my stores) to 1031 exchange investors for a tidy profit. I knew that I could flip this one in Anderson and double my money (turn $400 k into $800k).

Not so fast…

Once the store was finished, I decided to drive over to Anderson to visit.

When I pulled into the parking lot, I noticed trucks taking out fixtures.

I walked over to the workers and asked what was going on.

They said that the company had filed bankruptcy.

“What the heck do you mean” I said.

The workers kept loading up the stuff.

I got on my phone and called the corporate office. I insisted that I speak with the CEO.

Believe or not, he answered, and he told me that his company was being forced into bankruptcy because of disgruntled franchises.

I told him that I was “on the hook” personally for the debt, and he said he was sorry.

Ouch!

Actually,

Double Ouch!

Back to fungible boxes.

The Econo Lube store was anything but generic. The property was custom fit for the tenant, which made it much harder to lease or sell to a new user.

It took me over a year to unload the property, which I sold to another oil franchise. Including interest that I had to pay, I lost all of my equity ($400,000).

It was a valuable lesson for me.

By the way, I think Joey Agree, CEO of Agree Realty, can also relate. In late 2010, Borders Books accounted for around 29% of ADC’s annualized base rent.

I’m sure that his investment decisions (like mine) have been reshaped as a result of some painful missteps.

The Golden Rule

Now, I just provided you with two examples of tenants that I used to collect rent from that are no longer in business: Hollywood Video and Econo Lube n’ Tune.

Keep in mind, if I was a REIT back then, I would have disappointed my investors.

Not to say I was a bad developer, but I certainly was chasing yield.

Whenever you loan out (or lease) money at double-digit rates, you’re taking on credit risk.

Why do you think Medical Properties (MPW) is now yielding 15.6%?

Why do you think Global Net Lease (GNL) yields 18.6%?

Or what about EPR Properties (EPR) that yield 7.8%?

Answer: You’re taking on more risk in the form of credit, limited diversification, and/or cost of capital.

I know I recommended MPW as a speculative buy, and I’m still paying the price.

Fortunately, I avoided EPR and GNL.

A few years ago, a wealthy investor friend told me about the so-called “golden rule”.

We were developing a drugstore for Ecker Drug (in South Carolina) and he was putting up the equity.

I asked him if we could be 50-50 partners in the deal (I offered a preferred return on the equity) and he said, “I’m putting up the gold, so I’ll make the rules. That’s called the golden rule”.

So, he owned 51% and I owned 49%.

The development was flawless, and we walked away with a profit of $800,000 in six months (I got 49%).

The Moral to the Story

There’s no need to invest in REITs that are not rock-solid.

Just look at the equity multiples for these REITs:

MPW: 30.2%

GNL: 20.2%

EPR: 12.1%

Now, compare that with these stalwarts:

Prologis (PLD): 3.4%

Rexford (REXR): 3.4%

American Tower (AMT): 5.2%

Take it from me, chasing yield is dangerous, folks.

And losing money is a serious matter.

That’s why I’m recommending investments in Realty Income (O), Agree Realty (ADC), VICI Properties (VICI), Essential Properties (EPRT), Rexford, American Tower, and others.

Most importantly, consider dollar-cost averaging into high-quality stocks, while always making sure that you understand the business models.

And always remember the “golden rule” … balance sheets matter!

As my wealth friend told me, the “raised nail gets hammered”.

Translation: Don’t chase yield!

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.