phototechno

Shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) have been a solid performer over the past year, rising by over 26%, as a buoyant housing market has greatly reduced potential losses in its mortgage insurance business. Higher rates have also helped to fuel increased investment income. Since recommending shares in October, the stock has returned a modest 4%. While the stock has fallen a bit since reporting earnings in early February, I view the results as solid and continue to view shares as a buy.

Seeking Alpha

In the company’s fourth quarter, Radian earned $0.96, which beat consensus by $0.08, as revenue rose by nearly 5% to $329 million. For the full year, it earned $3.88 and grew book value by 15% to $28.71. Thanks to strong operating results, Radian sent $400 million of dividends to the holdco in 2023, at the high end of guidance. Management expects this to be $400-$500 million in 2024, speaking to ongoing strength in the business. Radian has $2.3 billion of excess assets, up nearly $600 million from last year, enabling ongoing dividends.

It is the holding company that pays dividends and makes share repurchases, making these dividends from the insurance operating company critical for capital returns. In 2023, it returned $279 million to shareholders, including $133 million in buybacks. Subsequent to earnings, Radian increased its dividend by 9% to $0.245, giving the stock a roughly 3.5% yield. I would expect at least $300 million in capital returns in 2024, for a ~7% capital return yield. The holding company also has $922 million of liquidity, and its debt to capital is down to 24.4% from 26.5% last year. There is $450 million of debt due this October, and management may seek to reduce debt rather than refinance the entire maturity. This is why I expect 2024 capital returns to rise more modestly than intra-company dividends.

Looking further at the results, Radian generated a strong 14.2% return on equity. The company has $270 billion in insurance in force, up $9 billion from last year. While home sales activity has been muted, high rates have also reduced refinancing activity, which has meant policies have been more “persistent,” in other words, they have remained in force for longer. Still, given the slower market, it wrote $10.6 billion of policies in Q4, down from $12.9 billion last year.

Credit quality remains just about “as good as it gets,” though as discussed in my last write-up, we are likely nearing the end of a multiyear reduction in insurance reserves, which boosted profits. I believe this is a reason for the stock’s decline from its recent high. RDN now has $370million in reserves, up $2 million sequentially and down $57 million from a year ago. In Q4, it took $5 million provision for losses, from $8 million of net recoveries in Q3 and $44 million in net recoveries a year ago. This provision was driven by $49 million in favorable benefits and $54 million in provisions, as it continues to assume an 8% default rate on new loans. Flipping from net recoveries to net provisions has caused some weakness in shares, but I do not see a reason to be particularly concerned.

Because of multiple quarters of insurance reserve improvements, recouping over $300 million, there is less room to continue bringing down reserves, as this is a finite pool of funds. We knew this source of earnings would be transitory. It is critical to note that these reserves are not due to a more negative picture of the future, but the fact that the buoyant housing market is now largely captured by legacy reserves. Functionally, RDN is still running a nearly zero-loss business, and I expect to see losses remain very low.

RDN sells private mortgage insurance. Whereas government agencies will insure up to 80% on a conventional loan (which is why people put 20% down), RDN will insure beyond that for people who make smaller down-payments. Radian loses money when 1) a borrower defaults on their mortgage and 2) the house is sold for less than the remaining mortgage balance.

Because the labor market is strong, delinquencies continue to run low. However, even more important than this, the strong housing market means most homes are worth more than their mortgages. Even if a homeowner cannot afford the mortgage, he or she can likely sell their home and pay off the mortgage in full. Indeed, Radian estimates that 86% of its insurance in force has at least 10% of equity. This provides a significant cushion against potential losses.

The strong housing market is a reason for this. As you can see below, home prices have risen more than 10% from the end of 2021 and more than 35% from 2020. If home prices stay at current levels, individuals with Radian insurance from 2021 and earlier likely have significant positive equity in their homes, meaning that even in a foreclosure, the home would be sold for more than the remaining mortgage balance, insulating Radian from losses. This is why it has reduced reserves substantially and enjoyed such strong profits.

St. Louis Federal Reserve

As you can see below, about 60% of its insurance in force was issued in 2021 and earlier. This block of business is unlikely to face losses unless we were to see a meaningful rise in unemployment and a meaningful drop in home prices. Plus, every month, borrowers pay down some principal on their mortgage, further reducing potential losses and increasing the equity cushion. Of course, more recent mortgage insurance policies are written closer to the current market level, so it would not take as much of a downturn for there to be losses, which is why Radian continues to conservatively reserve on a go-forward basis.

Radian

Importantly, I expect losses on recent policies to also be muted. The labor market remains quite firm, and so long as employment is strong, delinquencies should be fairly low. Given the structural undersupply of housing, as discussed in my prior piece, I also expect home prices to stay firm. Indeed, they have risen back to an all-time high, and if the Federal Reserve cuts rates, lower mortgage rates should support home price appreciation.

Radian has benefitted from higher rates, and its investment portfolio is relatively well insulated from rate cuts. It has a $6.1 billion investment portfolio. In Q4, it earned $69 million in investment income, from $59 million last year, as the portfolio now yields 4.15%. This was flat sequentially and up from 3.69% last year. As you can see below, 88% of the portfolio matures more than 12 months from now. As such, we are unlikely to see the portfolio yield rise very much. However, this means if the Fed does cut rates several times, it will have limited maturities if it is investing at lower rates. As such, I expect investment income to continue to run around Q4’s pace through 2024.

Radian

Because it has a portfolio of fixed income purchases when rates were lower, Radian does have unrealized losses that sit in accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI). AOCI was a $2.16 drag on book value in Q4, which was down from $3.35 in Q3 as interest rates retreated from their highs. As bonds gradually mature and pull to par, AOCI should steadily decline. Given its strong capital and liquidity position, RDN has no need to sell bonds at losses.

Radian

Right now, shares are trading at about a 5% discount to book value. Additionally, assuming modest reserve builds as its pre-2022 insurance block continues to diminish, I expect RDN to earn about $3.50 this year, aided by ongoing strength in investment income. I continue to expect RDN to trade between book value ($28.71) and book value ex-AOCI ($30.87), given the low likelihood of realizing losses. I view $30 as fair value, creating about a 12% total return opportunity, and still leaving shares below 9x earnings.

I would grow more cautious on Radian if we saw home prices fall by more than 5%, and so I would continue to closely monitor pricing trends. However, given my constructive outlook for housing, I see further upside in shares, aided by a growing dividend and accretive buyback. Investors should stay long RDN.