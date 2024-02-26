Tracking Ray Dalio's Bridgewater Associates 13F Portfolio - Q4 2023 Update

Kimberly White

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Bridgewater Associates' 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on their regulatory 13F Form filed on 2/14/2024. Please visit our Tracking Ray Dalio's Bridgewater Associates 13F Portfolio series to get an idea of their investment philosophy and our previous update for the fund's moves during Q3 2023.

Assets Under Management (AUM) is at around $150B. The 13F portfolio is less than ~20% of their total AUM. This quarter, the 13F portfolio value increased from ~$16.55B to ~$17.86B. The holdings are diversified with recent reports showing around 1000 different stakes. Around 43 of them are significantly large (more than ~0.5% of the 13F portfolio) and they are the focus of this article. The top three individual stock positions are at ~9% while the top five holdings are close to ~14% of the 13F assets: Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola, Costco, Johnson & Johnson, and PepsiCo.

Note 1: The firm uses asset class diversification among uncorrelated positions to achieve absolute returns. As such, the stakes can be on or against debt, equity, and other markets around the world.

Note 2: Ray Dalio is a Sinophile whose fascination for China goes back to 1984.

Stake Increases:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV): A fairly large stake in IVV was built during the 2017-2018 timeframe at prices between ~$245 and ~$295. It was sold down during the two quarters through Q1 2021 at prices between ~$325 and ~$400. The seven quarters through Q4 2022 had seen the stake rebuilt at prices between ~$359 and ~$477. The stock is now at ~$510 and the stake is the largest 13F position at 5.67% of the portfolio. There was a ~11% trimming during Q1 2023 and a ~15% increase over the last three quarters.

Note: a much smaller stake in IVV was part of the portfolio during the 2012-16 timeframe.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): The 2.43% JNJ stake was a small position in their first 13F filing in Q4 2005. The stake has wavered. The current position was built during the four quarters through Q2 2021 at prices between ~$137 and ~$171. The two quarters through Q1 2022 had seen a ~55% stake increase at prices between ~$155 and ~$180. Q4 2022 saw a ~25% selling at prices between ~$160 and ~$180. The last two quarters saw another ~25% reduction at prices between ~$151 and ~$175. The stock currently trades at ~$162. There was a minor ~2% increase this quarter.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG): The 1.60% stake in GOOG saw a ~210% increase during Q1 2023 at prices between ~$87 and ~$109. There was a ~15% trimming next quarter, and that was followed by a ~20% reduction last quarter at prices between ~$117 and ~$139. This quarter saw a ~30% stake increase at prices between ~$123 and ~$143. The stock currently trades at ~$145.

Visa Inc. (V): The 1.58% Visa stake saw a ~18% increase during Q1 2023 at prices between ~$207 and ~$231. The last quarter saw a ~16% trimming, while this quarter there was a ~28% stake increase at prices between ~$229 and ~$262. The stock is now at ~$284.

CVS Health (CVS): CVS is a 1.35% of the portfolio stake primarily built during Q2 2022 at prices between ~$89 and ~$107. There was a ~20% trimming over the two quarters through Q1 2023. The last three quarters have seen a similar increase. The stock currently trades at $77.20.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), Boston Scientific (BSX), Cisco Systems (CSCO), Comcast (CMCSA), Eli Lilly (LLY), HCA Healthcare (HCA), McKesson (MCK), Mastercard (MA), Meta Platforms (META), Merck & Co.( MRK), PayPal Holdings (PYPL), Philip Morris (PM), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN), and The Cigna Group (CI): These small (less than ~1.25% of the portfolio each) stakes were increased this quarter.

Stake Decreases:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG): The large 5.29% IEMG stake was first purchased in 2016. Recent activity follows. Q3 2021 saw a ~225% stake increase at prices between ~$61 and ~$67. That was followed with a stake doubling in Q1 2022 at prices between ~$51 and ~$62. Q1 2023 also saw a ~22% increase at prices between ~$46 and ~$52. IEMG currently trades at ~$51. The last two quarters have seen a ~10% increase.

Procter & Gamble (PG): PG is currently the largest individual stock position at 3.81% of the portfolio. It was established in H2 2020 at prices between ~$120 and ~$144. H1 2021 saw a ~80% stake increase at prices between ~$124 and ~$139. The two quarters through Q1 2022 also saw a ~45% increase at prices between ~$139 and ~$164. Q4 2022 saw a ~25% reduction at prices between ~$124 and ~$154. The stock currently trades at ~$161. The last four quarters saw only minor adjustments.

Coca-Cola (KO): The four quarters through Q2 2021 saw a ~8.2M shares KO stake built at prices between ~$45 and ~$56. That was followed with a ~40% stake increase in Q1 2022 at prices between ~$58 and ~$63. There was a ~25% selling during Q4 2022 at prices between ~$54 and ~$64. The stock currently trades at ~$61, and the stake is at 2.64% of the portfolio. The last quarter saw a ~10% increase, while this quarter there was similar trimming.

Note: A Much smaller stake in this position was part of the portfolio during the decade through 2016.

Costco Wholesale (COST): The 2.54% of the portfolio COST stake was built during the four quarters through Q2 2021 at prices between ~$305 and ~$395 and the stock currently trades at ~$738. There was a ~30% stake increase in Q1 2022 at prices between ~$477 and ~$577. Q4 2022 saw a ~22% reduction at prices between ~$453 and ~$540. That was followed with a ~15% trimming during H1 2023. This quarter saw another ~17% selling.

PepsiCo (PEP): The four quarters through Q2 2021 saw a 2.7M shares stake built at prices between ~$129 and ~$148. That was followed with a ~55% stake increase over the two quarters through Q1 2022 at prices between ~$150 and ~$176. There was a ~25% reduction during Q4 2022 at prices between ~$160 and ~$186. H1 2023 also saw trimming, while the last quarter saw a ~4% increase. The stock is now at ~$170 and the stake is at 2.32% of the portfolio. There was a ~9% trimming this quarter.

Note: A Much smaller stake in this position was part of the portfolio during the decade through 2016.

McDonald's Corp. (MCD): MCD is a 2.25% of the portfolio position first built during the four quarters through Q2 2021 at prices between ~$184 and ~$237. The two quarters through Q1 2022 saw another ~55% stake increase at prices between ~$222 and ~$270. There was a ~25% reduction during Q4 2022 at prices between ~$233 and ~$278. H1 2023 saw further trimming, while in the last quarter there was a ~4% increase. The stock is now at ~$298. There was a ~9% trimming this quarter.

Walmart Stores (WMT): The 2.24% WMT position was purchased during the four quarters through Q2 2021 at prices between ~$119 and ~$152. Q4 2021 saw the stake sold down by ~45% at prices between ~$135 and ~$151. H1 2022 had seen a two-thirds increase at prices between ~$118 and ~$160. The four quarters through Q2 2023 saw a ~48% selling at prices between ~$123 and ~$157. The stock is now at ~$176. There was a minor ~5% increase last quarter, while this quarter saw similar trimming.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY): A small position in SPY was first established in Q1 2006. An amended filing in Q4 2007 showed a huge 40% of the 13F portfolio stake (~12M shares) established in the high 140s price-range. The position size peaked at ~21M shares by 2011. The decade through 2020 had seen the position reduced to 3.7M shares through minor selling in most quarters. H1 2021 saw another ~45% reduction at prices between ~$370 and ~$430. That was followed with a ~20% selling during Q3 2022 at prices between ~$357 and ~$430. There was a further ~16% reduction during Q2 2023 at prices between ~$404 and ~$443. SPY now trades at ~$508 and the stake is at 2.19% of the portfolio. There was a ~17% selling this quarter.

Starbucks Corp. (SBUX): The 1.30% SBUX stake was built during the four quarters through Q2 2021 at prices between ~$74 and ~$118. The two quarters through Q1 2022 saw another ~45% stake increase at prices between ~$79 and ~$117. The stock currently trades at ~$96. There was a ~18% trimming over the two quarters through Q1 2023. Q2 2023 saw a ~9% increase, while the last two quarters saw a similar increase.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (VWO): VWO is a 1.24% of the portfolio stake. It was first purchased in 2009. The position size peaked at over 115M shares in 2014. This is compared to 5.37M shares currently. Recent activity follows. 2020 saw a ~45% selling at prices between ~$31 and ~$50 while in Q3 2021 there was a stake doubling at prices between ~$49 and ~$53. Q2 2022 saw a one-third reduction at prices between ~$40.50 and ~$48. That was followed with a ~40% selling during Q1 2023 at prices between ~$38.50 and ~$43. The last quarter saw another ~25% reduction at prices between ~$39 and ~$43. That was followed by a ~10% trimming this quarter. VWO currently trades at $41.58.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT), Becton, Dickinson (BDX), Booking Holdings (BKNG), Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), Kroger Co. (KR), Monster Beverage (MNST), Mondelez International (MDLZ), PDD Holdings (PDD), Stryker (SYK), Target (TGT), and Veeva Systems (VEEV): These very small (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) stakes were reduced during the quarter.

