The debt elephant has left the room.

Warner Bros. Discovery Q4/23 earnings review

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) released its full-year 2023 earnings report on 2/23/24, and, for what it’s worth, missed estimates both on revenues (1%) and on earnings (instead of tiny positive EPS, the actual result was -$0.16 per share). You can find the full earnings materials on the WBD website.

I strongly suggest looking at the trending schedule, which provides a much better overview of the underlying trends:

Warner Bros. Discovery Q4/23 FCF trends (Warner Bros. Discovery Q4/23 earnings materials)

Compared to legacy Discovery results, FCF has more than doubled. From 6/30/22 until today, net debt is down over $9B or 19%. At the same time, EBITDA grew 11% YoY. As a result, the LTM Net Leverage Ratio is down to 3.9x from 5.1x right after the merger.

Furthermore, on WBD’s Q4/23 earnings conference call, the company indicated that Q1/24 FCF is trending much better than one year ago. (Q1 is always the weakest quarter in the year for WBD, so it might still deliver negative FCF, but still a solid improvement compared to last year’s $930m loss.)

The company also indicated that it will reduce debt further in 2024, although it did not provide any precise figure, besides confirming that it should definitely hit the 2.5-3x leverage range in 2025. This could mean more debt reduction (more FCF) and lower EBITDA – or higher EBITDA and little debt reduction.

For example, if EBITDA increased to $12B in 2025, WBD would just need to reduce net debt by $4B to deliver on its promise. Conversely, if EBITDA shrank to $9B in 2025, the company would need a whopping net debt reduction of $13B over the next two years.

Studios

Going a bit more into the details of this last quarter, we can see that in the volatile Studios segment, revenues have been trending down over the last two years:

Warner Bros. Discovery Q4/23 Studios segment trends (Warner Bros. Discovery Q4/23 earnings materials)

This table actually provides a pro forma view of the combined company’s Studio segments, even for the pre-merger period. While revenues have trended down, costs have also been slashed. As a result, in the first year after the merger, EBITDA was even up a bit, but in 2023 suffered as well.

This was obviously mainly due to the impact of the strikes, which led to less content production and consequently to less TV revenues. There were also some large licensing deals in 2022 that created a tough comp for this year.

Finally, we have to consider that WBD in 2022 effectively found itself with a series of projects that it had not initiated. Many were culled, some were reduced, and overall the results are not that bad, given the specific situation we are talking about.

That said, on the call, WBD also indicated that Q1/24 won’t turn the tide:

We are lapping the release of Hogwarts Legacy in February last year, which saw the largest portion of its very positive financial impact in the first quarter. This year, Suicide Squad, one of our key video game releases in 2024, has fallen short of our expectations since its release earlier in the quarter, setting our games business up for a tough year-over-year comp in Q1. On the film side, Q1 will be burdened with the marketing campaigns for Dune Two and Godzilla vs. Kong, which opens at the very end of the quarter.

Overall, in 2024 we should probably expect a stable or slightly improving situation in this segment, as there won’t be another Barbie, but we probably also won’t experience another content creator strike.

Networks

Warner Bros. Discovery Q4/23 Networks segment trends (Warner Bros. Discovery Q4/23 earnings materials)

This is clearly the company’s problem child – and this is also where 90% of WBD's EBITDA is generated. The Networks segment is exposed both to cord cutting, as more and more cable subscribers shift to streaming services, and to the resulting advertising rate declines, as advertisers also shift their budgets to those streaming services.

At the same time, advertising markets have been weak in 2023, although the company indicated on the call that there are some green shoots and the tide might be turning.

For now, we can see both Distribution and Advertising revenues trending down compared to 2022 and 2021. While costs have come down as well, the effort was not enough to keep EBITDA stable: WBD delivered in 2022 10% less than in 2021, and in 2023 10% less than in 2022.

For 2024, we should probably pencil in another ~$500m revenue reduction in Distribution, while Advertising should provide some relief with at least stable revenues, as higher demand should lead to improving rates. In 2025, thanks to expected further improvements of the general advertising markets, I expect this segment to grow revenues compared to 2022 and EBITDA at least compared to 2023.

DTC

Warner Bros. Discovery Q4/23 DTC segment trends (Warner Bros. Discovery Q4/23 earnings materials)

Revenues in this segment have been on a solid uptrend, although the related costs have also been enormous and look too high for a modest 5% revenue CAGR. That said, SG&A expenses have come down over the past two years and almost halved, as merger synergies were captured, while content costs remained roughly stable. As a result, the modest revenue CAGR already brought EBITDA into positive territory.

As far as subscriber metrics are concerned, domestic ARPU is trending higher quarter after quarter, and more recently we can also notice an uplift in international ARPU. International also provides most net new subscriber additions, while domestic subscribers have barely moved over the past two years. This is obviously mainly due to the merger of the two streaming platforms, which effectively eliminated those subs that were customers of both. Moreover, having little new content to offer because of the strikes, WBD probably did less promotion and attracted less new subscribers.

For 2024 we should expect further improvements in this segment, which in 2025 is expected to deliver $1B+ of EBITDA according to WBD’s guidance.

There will be several important international launches over the next two years, among which France and Belgium (the company has transmission rights for the Paris Olympics this summer), the UK, Germany, Italy, Australia and Japan. Currently, as WBD pointed out on the call, Max is only available in less than half the addressable households and markets as compared to its larger peers. This means that there is a huge growth runway ahead, but it depends on how fast and decisively the company executes on these opportunities. Competitors are not standing still either.

2024 and 2025 outlook for WBD

Overall, I would expect roughly stable revenues for 2024. As far as EBITDA and FCF are concerned, it is difficult to estimate costs at this point in time, especially since the company itself is evidently trying to gain some flexibility.

Already on Warner Bros. Discovery’s Q3/23 conference call, the analyst community was prepared for a more flexible investment phase:

As David alluded to and as we shared with you over the last quarter, as we are planning for 2024, we are examining ways to reinvest at a slightly faster pace into these growth avenues. This will be most relevant in areas such as marketing support for Max in the U.S. and in conjunction with launches in Latin America and EMEA, including new markets, particularly given the high profile release schedule Casey has assembled and the Olympic Games in Paris next summer.

This was again confirmed on the Q4 call:

We're also driving better segmentation and monetization by launching the new ad-supported offering which is currently only available here in the U.S. And by the end of this year will be available in over 40 markets globally as well. We also have a number of lucrative partnership deals internationally that will help us scale in more efficient and accelerated fashion. It's worth noting that Q4 saw the lowest US churn rates in HBO Max and Max's history. And the personalization and product improvements planned for this year should continue to have a positive impact on churn.

With such a lot of important growth initiatives up in the air, it makes perfect sense to maintain the maximum flexibility when it comes to investments and not being self-constrained by a publicly announced FCF target.

That said, our analysis provides some vague clues about the next two years:

1) Since I do not expect EBITDA to grow meaningfully over the next two years, if the company wants to reduce its leverage ratio, FCF needs to be solid. With $11B of EBITDA in 2025, FCF needs to be at least $3.5B in both 2024 and 2025, in order to reduce net debt to $33B or 3x EBITDA. And if FCF was less, EBITDA probably would be higher and we would get better growth.

2) The company provided some guidance on FCF “building blocks” in 2024:

-$1B of costs to achieve synergies

+$1B of content costs without strikes

+$x due to working capital additions for the Paris Olympics

-$x from working capital management

-$200m of interest expense due to lower net debt

+$x for incremental growth initiatives

In summary, since most of these building blocks cancel each other out, FCF mainly depends on those growth initiatives.

WBD’s debt: Is there still an elephant in the room?

Last quarter, I wondered why Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded in tandem with U.S. Treasury yields. It didn’t make sense, given the exact maturity schedule and rate structure.

Today, we know that all of WBD’s outstanding debt is fixed-rate with an average cost of 4.6% and an average duration of 15 years. Maturities are very manageable: $1.8 billion this year, $3.1 billion next year, and $2.3 billion in 2026. Net debt has been reduced by $5.7B in 2023 alone.

Even our very conservative FCF expectations suffice to simply pay back those modest amounts and leave additional flexibility. Moreover, the market now expects falling interest rates.

It would be outright stupid to overly focus on debt repayment with so many new initiatives launching around the globe, when there is absolutely no urgency to do so. Now is the time to build the DTC business, to capture a greater share of those ad dollars migrating to streaming, now is the time to expand international operations and to accelerate growth through M&A.

I guess almost nobody is still afraid that WBD could be strangled by its debt – so why should it be its main preoccupation?

Why WBD stock fell after the earnings release

Investors usually have a hard time with shifting narratives. They hate unpredictability, withdrawn guidances and volatile results. Yet, this is what Warner Bros. Discovery has effectively announced: We will focus less on debt repayment and be a bit unpredictable, but smart. (This doesn’t mean management won’t still do something really stupid, but this is how it is with every company out there.)

To stay invested, you need to trust management. And it doesn’t look like this is a good idea when looking at the stock price. (I know, the logic is wrong, but this is how this works in practice, just see this CNBC article, which manages to make fun of David Zaslav because investors don’t seem to care about his fantastic FCF generation. It should probably have made fun of those investors, since, you know, as Ben Graham put it, the market is here to serve you, not to guide you.)

Moreover, management itself is already preparing investors for bad results in Q1 and to some extent also in Q2: DTC will be modestly negative in the first half, before more than compensating the shortfall in H2. The Studios segment will be burdened by tough comps and costly marketing campaigns, while Networks certainly won’t see a booming advertising market in Q1.

All in all, this looks like a perfect short, at least for the short term. As I always say, shorts and longs can both be right – it just depends on their different time frames.

Stocks like WBD with complicated stories (a messy integration in a sluggish market, threatened by negative secular trends, burdened by a huge debt, while interest rates increase) trade on sentiment with little regard for long-term perspectives unless there is some clear-cut fundamental shift. After all, this is what creates opportunities for value investors.

The Q4 release certainly did not provide such evidence. Under the current circumstances, the refusal to provide guidance is obviously seen as a weakness by the short-term focused crowd.

Personally, I am very happy that WBD did not provide guidance. It is trading for an EV of less than $60B, its market cap is below $20B, and it is certainly capable to generate $3-4B of FCF per year at the very least, while investing in its DTC business and still optimizing its post-merger structure. It should keep all its options at this point.

What if there was a bolt-on acquisition opportunity to build greater scale in DTC? What if it could form a JV with some other player, but it would require a few billions of up-front investments? Should WBD be hamstrung by its own commitments to net debt reduction and precise FCF targets?

I get the argument that this is what WBD wants us to believe, but the truth might be that its business is deteriorating fast and that it is not smartly investing, but really scrambling to avoid drowning.

Yet, this is not what is emerging from the earnings release. The negatives are well known and clearly visible: sluggish ad markets, migration from linear to streaming, strikes, merger complications, etc. A short-term focused trader has very little to gain from going long here, but long-term investors should see through the fog: If they really want this business to grow again, they should embrace an anticipated investment phase, not refuse it. The elephant has left the room. WBD can and should accelerate its transformation now.