Shares of Healthcare Realty (NYSE:HR) have been pummeled falling by 33% over the past year, massively underperforming the broader REIT market (VNQ) which is down just 2%. Shares of Healthcare Realty have stumbled as:

2024 NOI/FFO guidance came in below prior management guidance

Concerns about the sustainability of the dividend, which is not fully covered by 2024 AFFO.

While these are valid concerns, I believe both are more than reflected in the current share price. As I will show below, Healthcare Realty trades at a significant discount to recent transactions as well as replacement cost. Moreover, while the 2024 dividend is not fully covered, I estimate the dividend to be ~90% covered by AFFO, suggesting that the magnitude of any dividend cut might not be as great as the market seems to fear. Given what I believe to be favorable medium-term supply-demand dynamics and a deeply discounted valuation using a variety of metrics, I have taken a position in Healthcare Realty shares.

Recent Results & Guidance

For 2023, Healthcare Realty generated same-store cash NOI growth of 2.8% which was within the 2.5-3.5% range given at the beginning of the year. However, during 2023 management suggested that 2024 NOI growth would accelerate (to 4+%) as the company anticipated an improvement in occupancy levels.

Occupancy Opportunity (2023 Investor Day Presentation)

Since its merger with Healthcare Trust of America in 2022, management has guided toward a convergence of occupancy levels between legacy Healthcare Trust and legacy Healthcare Realty, as shown above. However, this has been slower to materialize than expected (4Q23 occupancy is only 0.2% higher than 4Q22). Coupled with higher than anticipated expense growth, this has led to disappointing 2024 NOI growth (~3.25%) expectations, as shown below:

2024 Guidance (4Q23 Supplemental)

While stalled occupancy is disappointing, taking a medium-term view, I think the fundamentals for medical office are largely favorable. On the demand side, the over 65 population, which requires more medical attention, is growing faster than the overall population. From a supply perspective, like many sub-sectors in the commercial real estate space, we have seen a meaningful reduction in new supply (shown below). This bodes well for future occupancy and NOI growth - despite disappointing 2024 guidance, I think we will see occupancy growth accelerate in 2025 and beyond, ultimately driving improved (4+%) NOI growth.

Medical Office - New Supply (February 2024 Investor Presentation)

Valuation - Discount to Recent Transactions & Replacement Cost

At $13.50 per share, Healthcare Realty trades at 8.7x FFO/12x AFFO, an implied cap rate of 8%, and $275 per square foot. I see this as being a compelling valuation considering not only the high implied cap rate and low P/FFO and P/AFFO Multiples, but also when comparing the current implied cap rate and price per square foot to recent divestitures (shown below).

HR 2023 Asset Divestitures (4Q23 Quarterly Supplemental)

Stripping out the sale of non-medical office properties, we can see that medical office properties were sold at an average price of $345 per square foot and an implied cap rate of 6.8%. Importantly, as shown below, the divested properties were lower quality than Healthcare Realty's remaining assets as evidenced by lower in-place annual rent escalators, higher portion of single tenant status (more lease-up risk at expiry), and a lower percentage of assets located on medical campuses. As such, it stands to reason that the value of the remaining assets is higher than those that were sold.

Characteristics of Divested Properties (Feb 2024 Investor Presentation)

Similarly, as management mentioned on the call (see below) following the inflationary period of 2020-2023, the cost to build new medical office properties has increased significantly and is now in the $400-500 per square foot range.

Commentary on Replacement Cost (4Q23 Earnings Call transcript from Seeking Alpha)

Looking out to 2025, I estimate the value of Healthcare Realty to be in the range of $20-23 per share, which suggests 50-73% upside. I conservatively assume 3.25% NOI growth in 2025 (does not give any benefit of improved occupancy) and use a cap rate in the range of 6-6.5%. My 6-6.5% cap rate is in the range of current cap rates for high quality medical office properties (2023 divestitures at ~6.8% were lower quality as shown above). This works out to be $350-380 per square foot, below replacement costs and at a slight premium to 2023 asset sales.

Dividend Cut Seems More than Priced in

Taking maintenance capital expenditures into account, I estimate that Healthcare Realty will produce AFFO per share of $1.10-$1.15 per share, which is ~10% below the company's annual dividend of $1.24 (a 9.2% yield on the current share price).

Commentary on Dividend (Commentary on Dividend from 4Q23 Earnings transcript from Seeking Alpha)

As shown above, management suggested Healthcare Realty will grow into its dividend in 2025 (probably 2026 on my estimates), it is possible that we could see a dividend cut. The company's balance sheet is in good shape, with net debt to EBITDA of 6.4x (around a 40% loan-to-value) and a manageable maturity schedule. However, it is possible that the board/management might seek to improve financial flexibility/pay down debt. As such, I wouldn't be terribly surprised to see a 15-30% dividend cut (which would put the payout ratio in the 75-90% range). Assuming such a cut, the stock would still yield 6.5-7.8%.

Risks

As mentioned above, a dividend cut is a possibility and the shares may react poorly if this materializes.

REITs as a whole could remain out of favor, particularly if interest rate cuts are delayed.

Conclusion

While it is possible that Healthcare Realty will cut its dividend, I think this is more than priced into the shares at this point. I believe that Healthcare Realty benefits from favorable medium-term supply-demand dynamics and sells at a deeply discounted valuation using a variety of metrics. As such, I have taken a position in the stock.