Why I Doubled Down On Warner Bros. Discovery

Gary Gambino profile picture
Gary Gambino
5.26K Followers

Summary

  • Warner Bros. Discovery was beaten up by the market when management did not provide specific 2024 guidance.
  • The company should see tailwinds from the end of the writers' and actors' strikes, a stabilizing advertising market, and a continued focus on D2C profitability.
  • WBD is trading at about half of my fair value estimate and is much cheaper than even its low-growth peers, especially on price/FCF.
  • The stock is a Buy for a trade, although the declining linear TV business will be a challenge in the longer term.
In this photo illustration, a Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (...

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Not As Bad A Quarter As The Stock Price Suggests

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) was destined to have a tough fourth quarter of 2023. Most of the problems were known ahead of time. The SAG-AFTRA actors strike persisted

I am a Chemical Engineer by training and have an MBA with concentrations in Finance and Operations Management. I retired early after 22 years in the energy industry with roles in engineering, planning, and financial analysis. I have managed my own portfolio since 1998 and have met my goal to match the S+P 500 return over the long term with lower volatility and higher income yield. I plan to focus my writing on positions I already hold or am considering changing, however my bias is toward long-term holding unless there is a very compelling reason to sell.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WBD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

rickevantodd profile picture
rickevantodd
Today, 4:27 AM
Comments (3.98K)
Excelkent article.
