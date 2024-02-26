SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Not As Bad A Quarter As The Stock Price Suggests

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) was destined to have a tough fourth quarter of 2023. Most of the problems were known ahead of time. The SAG-AFTRA actors strike persisted into November, shutting off the content pipeline, and the industry was still recovering from the WGA writers' strike which ended a few days before the start of 4Q. The advertising market also had been sluggish, as was noted on the 3Q earnings call. As a result, revenues for the company were down 7% and adjusted EBITDA down 5% compared to 4Q 2022. On the bright side, free cash flow was strong at $3.3 billion.

Warner Bros. Discovery

For the full year, WBD has revenues of $41.3 billion, down 4%, and adjusted EBITDA of $10.2 billion, up 11%. (Comparisons to 2022 are pro forma as if the merger occurred at the start of the year.) The company also delivered FCF of $6.2 billion, up 86%. In light of the full-year results and commentary on the 4Q earnings call, 4Q looks more like a temporary setback from the strikes, rather than the start of a worsening trend. The strikes are over, advertising appears to be improving. The direct-to-consumer business is turning profitable and is set to roll out in many additional countries. The company will continue to generate free cash flow and pay down debt. Unfortunately, management disappointed investors by not providing any quantitative guidance for 2024. This seems to have caused investors to lose confidence, sending the stock down almost 10% to $8.61 by the close. At one point during the day, it got down to $8.25, its lowest level ever since the merger of Warner and Discovery. It is now down 65% since the merger.

WBD performance since 4/8/2022 merger (Seeking Alpha)

The lack of clarity is not great, but the market reaction seems excessive, even with a conservative forecast for 2024. WBD stock is now valued below peers on many metrics, and a conservative DCF analysis suggests fair value is about double the current price. Let's look at the segments and the company's cash flow and debt picture to see how I arrive at that conclusion.

Studios - The Strike Is Over, More Content Is Coming

4Q was most impacted by the actors' strike shutting down production on the many TV shows produced by WBD that air not only on HBO and Max, but on broadcast networks and other streaming services as well. With the strikes resolved, content revenue on the TV side should improve considerably.

On the theatrical side, WBD had a tough sequential comp after the release of Barbie in 3Q. In 4Q, the company did well with Wonka, earning $465.8, million through early January compared to a production budget of $120 million. WBD also had some less successful releases with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Color Purple. In 2024, the studio has Dune Part Two, Godzilla X Kong, and Furiosa coming out in the first half of the year. Most of this revenue will be weighted to the second quarter following considerable marketing expenses in the first quarter, so investors should not place too much emphasis on 1Q results.

On the gaming side, Hogwarts Legacy was one of the top games of 2023, creating tough comps for 2024. For the segment overall, however, I expect the return of scripted TV production to be the major driver of improvement in the Studios segment.

Networks - Advertising Is Turning Around

Linear TV networks face a secular decline, which is the tough reality. It is not happening all at once, however. Distribution revenues were down just 4% in 4Q year-on-year, or 3% excluding foreign exchange effects. The good news is on advertising, where the company is singing a happier tune than they did last quarter. In Europe, WBD has already seen improved advertising revenues in 4Q. The US, which is a much bigger part of the segment, is starting to turn:

While still not back to where we'd like it to be, we are seeing a nice improvement thus far in Q1. Domestic ad sales are pacing meaningfully better quarter to date as we are beginning to capture the benefits of our strong upfront deal struck last year.

Source: Gunnar Wiedenfels, CFO, WBD 4Q earnings call

2024 is also an Olympic and presidential election year, driving ratings for sports and news programming.

D2C - Turning Profitable

The Direct-to-Consumer segment grew full-year revenues by 5% in 2023 and swung from an adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.6 billion to a gain of $0.1 billion. This is a much better performance than Paramount (PARA), which has not yet reported full-year results, but for the first 9 months of the year posted adjusted OIBDA losses of around $1.2 billion in both 2022 and 2023. Paramount+ is currently doing better on subscriber metrics, where they had 2.7 million subscriber adds in 3Q and grew average revenue per user 16% year-on-year. WBD added 1.8 million subscribers in the quarter, although 1.3 million of these were from the acquisition of a Turkish streaming network, BluTV. ARPU for WBD grew 7% year-on-year. These metrics should improve this year with new content and a cheaper ad-supported tier of Max available.

Looking forward, Max has a long runway of international growth ahead. The service will be relaunching in Latin American and European markets this year. With an ad-supported tier of Max now available at a lower cost, advertising revenues within D2C are growing quickly, up 50% year-on-year. The resolution of the writers and actors strikes also ends the drought of new content on HBO and Max, with a flood of new content coming this year:

Our most recent series, True Detective: Night Country, starring Jodie Forster, was a real success, averaging over 12.5 million viewers, the highest season ever for the series. Looking ahead, we've got one of the best lineups in the history of HBO. This next quarter, we'll have Hacks and House of the Dragon, followed by DC's The Penguin and the new Dune series. Then in 2025, we'll kick off the year with the new season of The White Lotus, followed by The Last of Us and Euphoria, just to name a few.

Source: David Zaslav, CEO, WBD 4Q earnings call

Finally, WBD will be joining Fox (FOX) (FOXA) and Disney (DIS) in a JV making all their existing sports offerings available on one streaming service. This is designed to attract sports fans among cord cutters or those who never had traditional cable to begin with.

Capital Management

Debt levels are often cited as a concern with WBD, but the company is making great progress reducing debt. In 2024, WBD paid off $5.4 billion of debt, which was nearly 11% of the starting amount of $49.5 billion. Subtracting out cash, net debt now stands at $39.9 billion, and leverage (net debt/EBITDA) is 3.9. The leverage target is 2.5-3.0, and the company should be able to reach it by the end of 2025. Free cash flow of $6.2 billion in 2023 will not be repeated this year because the strikes halted spending on production while revenues from existing releases continued to roll in. This will be a headwind of about $1 billion FCF in 2024. On the positive side, interest expense will be lower. Capex and restructuring costs are expected to come down as well.

With these puts and takes, an FCF forecast of $5 billion in 2024 is probably overly conservative. Still, this amount exceeds the debt due in almost any year in the future. WBD should be able to hit its leverage target within a couple years and begin buybacks or acquisitions.

Warner Bros. Discovery

Valuation And Peer Comparison

Putting together the segments for 2024, I expect slight EBITDA growth. Studios will benefit from the end of the strikes. Networks will continue to see distribution revenues decline but advertising revenues will stabilize. D2C should continue to improve as subscriber count and ARPU grow.

Author Spreadsheet

WBD has several similarly low or negative EBITDA growth peers, including Paramount, Fox, and Comcast (CMCSA) as well as faster-growing Disney and Netflix (NFLX). At below 6, WBD has the lowest EV/EBITDA valuation of the group. Even more notable is the Price/FCF multiple of 3.34. As noted above, this multiple will go up to around 4.2 with lower FCF in 2024, but that is still very low. I am not going to argue WBD should have a multiple in the 20s or 30s like Disney and Netflix, but the 10-12 range of Fox and Comcast seems reasonable.

Note that Paramount has higher leverage than WBD and negative FCF. Compared to the remaining companies, WBD has higher leverage, but as discussed above, it has a clear pathway to reducing its debt.

WBD is also incredibly cheap based on price/book multiple, at less than 0.5. I also looked at book value excluding goodwill (but still including other intangibles). On that basis, WBD is valued similarly to Fox, above Paramount, but still much cheaper than the others.

Author Spreadsheet

I also did a discounted cash flow analysis using a WACC of 8%. I assume FCF drops to $5 billion in 2024 before growing 3% per year for the following 2 years. The growth rate then tails off to zero and even turns negative for the final year of the analysis and the terminal value calculation. The resulting net present value implies an enterprise value of $82.2 billion. Subtracting net debt, we get a fair value market cap of $42.35 billion, or a share price of $17.37. At that price, WBD would have an EV/EBITDA of 8 and a P/FCF of 8.5, both reasonable multiples compared to peers.

Author Spreadsheet

Conclusion

Warner Bros. Discovery was punished by the market after announcing earnings, possibly because management did not provide any quantitative financial guidance for 2024. However, based on the commentary from the call, the company has several tailwinds in 2024 including an end to the writers' and actors' strikes, stabilization in the advertising market, and a D2C business determined to balance subscriber growth and profitability.

WBD's low growth peers Paramount, Fox, and Comcast generally face the same challenges, yet WBD is much cheaper on many metrics, especially my favorite one of P/FCF. Even after adjusting for the unusual cash flow bump in 2023 when the strikes halted production, WBD still has a P/FCF around 4. This multiple, along with my DCF analysis, suggests that the company is worth about twice as much as the $8.61 where it closed after the 4Q2023 earnings release.

The challenging linear TV business is in secular decline, making WBD a questionable long-term investment. At $8.61, it still looks good for a trade, though. I just doubled my position in WBD, buying at $8.44 after earnings. It is still only 0.8% of my account. To manage risk, consider limiting position size similarly and trimming or hedging ahead of the next earnings release in May.